U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,282.25
    -15.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    -134.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,628.00
    -54.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.70
    -14.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +0.58 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2030
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,921.70
    +335.33 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.57
    +4.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,756.01
    -696.65 (-2.37%)
     

BioNTech Expands Clinical Oncology Portfolio with First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Trial of mRNA-based Individualized Immunotherapy BNT122 in Colorectal Cancer Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BioNTech SE
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Second Phase 2 trial initiated from BioNTech’s proprietary individualized mRNA-based cancer vaccine platform iNeST

  • Randomized Phase 2 trial will enroll approximately 200 patients with high-risk colorectal cancer that are circulating tumor DNA positive after adjuvant treatment

  • BioNTech-sponsored trial is initiated in the United States, Germany, Spain and Belgium and is enrolling patients immediately

  • BioNTech will continue joint development of BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in other trials

MAINZ, GERMANY, October 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), announced today that the first colorectal cancer patient has been treated with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in a Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial has been initiated in the United States, Germany, Spain and Belgium. It is planned to enroll about 200 patients to evaluate the efficacy of RO7198457 (BNT122) compared to watchful waiting after surgery and chemotherapy, the current standard of care for these high-risk patients. As the second deadliest cancer worldwide, the medical need for novel therapies to treat colorectal cancer remains high.

The open-label Phase 2 trial (NCT04486378) is investigating autogene cevumeran in stage II/III colorectal cancer patients after surgical resection of their tumor and completion of adjuvant chemotherapy. The current standard of care in this indication is watchful waiting to see if tumors recur after removal of the primary tumor and adjuvant chemotherapy. A proportion of these patients are expected to have a recurrence of their tumor within 2-3 years after their surgery: in the clinical trial, patients at high risk for recurrence will be identified early on with a highly sensitive blood test detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The Phase 2 trial will investigate the efficacy of autogene cevumeran as a single agent compared to standard of care watchful waiting in this high-risk patient population. The primary endpoint for the study is disease-free survival (DFS). Secondary objectives include relapse-free survival (RFS), overall survival (OS) and safety. The first patient in the trial has been treated at a clinical site in Europe.

“This trial is an important milestone in our efforts to bringing individualized immunotherapies to patients.” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of BioNTech. “Many cancers progress in such a way that the patient initially appears tumor-free after surgery, but after some time tumor foci that were initially invisible grow and form metastases. In this clinical trial in patients with colorectal cancer, we aim to identify high-risk patients with a blood test and investigate whether an individualized mRNA vaccine can prevent such relapses.”

The Phase 2 trial is based on previous results from the Phase 1a/1b basket trial evaluating autogene cevumeran as a single agent and in combination with atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with solid tumors (NCT03289962). The data show the induction of neoantigen-specific T cell responses, a manageable safety profile and objective responses as indication of clinical activity. In parallel to the ongoing Phase 2 study, BioNTech has initiated an epidemiological study (NCT04813627) to investigate ctDNA status in patients with stage II/III colorectal cancer following resection or prior to adjuvant chemotherapy to identify patients who might be potential candidates for the Phase 2 trial. In Germany, trial screening is supported by the molecular registry Colopredict Plus 2.0 (AIO-KRK-0413/ass) of the Association for Internal Oncology (AIO), a working group of the German Cancer Society, and the Ruhr University Bochum.

Autogene cevumeran is an individualized neoantigen specific immunotherapy (iNeST) and the lead candidate from BioNTech’s mRNA-based cancer vaccine platform. Since 2016, BioNTech has advanced mRNA-based cancer vaccines targeting neoantigens in collaboration with its partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, including the joint clinical development of autogene cevumeran in a Phase 1a/1b basket trial in solid tumors and a randomized Phase 2 study in first-line melanoma patients, which was initiated in 2019. BioNTech will sponsor and operationalize the colorectal cancer Phase 2 trial. Joint development with Genentech of autogene cevumeran in other trials with Genentech will continue. The companies are equally sharing development costs and potential profits from their joint development of mRNA-based cancer vaccines targeting neoantigens for the potential treatment of multiple cancers.

Further information and media materials:
An iNeST Fact Sheet and images from the iNeST manufacturing process can be found in the media materials section on BioNTech’s website at this link.

About iNeST (Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy)
iNeST immunotherapies are individualized cancer therapies tailored to a specific patient’s tumor. They contain unmodified, pharmacologically optimized mRNA encoding up to 20 patient-specific neoantigens. Neoantigens are proteins that are produced by cancer cells that differ from the proteins produced by healthy cells and are recognized by immune cells. The mRNA is encapsuled in BioNTech’s proprietary intravenous RNA-lipoplex delivery formulation which is designed to enhance stability as well as enable targeted delivery to dendritic cells. By analyzing each patient’s tumor, BioNTech is able to identify the cancer mutations that may act as neoantigens. Each individual cancer vaccine encodes for neoantigen candidates with the highest likelihood to help the immune system to recognize the cancer. For this purpose, BioNTech has developed a first of its kind, on-demand manufacturing process, following Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) conditions.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, statements concerning: The collaboration between BioNTech and Genentech to jointly clinical develop the iNeST program candidate autogene cevumeran (BNT122); timing for commencement of a Phase 2 trial as well as any data readouts; the registrational potential of any Phase 2 trial we may initiate for BNT122; the nature and characterization of and timing for release of clinical data across BioNTech’s platforms, which is subject to peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the planned next steps in BioNTech’s pipeline programs and specifically including, but not limited to, statements regarding timing or plans for initiation of clinical trials, enrolment or submission for and receipt of product approvals with respect to BioNTech’s product candidates; the ability of BioNTech’s mRNA technology to demonstrate clinical efficacy outside of BioNTech’s infectious disease platform; the potential safety and efficacy of our other product candidates; BioNTech’s anticipated market opportunity and size for its product candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: discussions with regulatory agencies regarding timing and requirements for additional clinical trials; and the ability to produce comparable clinical results in future clinical trials.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0)6131 9084 1513
Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations

Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
+49 (0)6131 9084 1074
Investors@biontech.de



Recommended Stories

  • See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application. Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says. AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 stud

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

    Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are already being distributed across the country. In August, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved additional doses of this vaccine for immunocompromised individuals. Then during the week of Sept. 24, both agencies voted to authorize a booster shot for adults 65 years or older, younger individuals with underlying medical conditions, and people who are at high risk because of occupatio

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • Idaho man’s COVID-19 case illustrates challenges in lead-up to crisis standards of care

    With no beds available in North Idaho, Charlie Meeker was flown to a hospital in Washington state. │ Opinion

  • Moderna Is Likely to Get FDA Approval for Smaller Booster, Report Says

    The biotech said Sept. 1 it had submitted initial data on a booster shot that was half the size of the prime doses for vaccine recipients.

  • Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Firm Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAcceleron shareholders will get $180 a

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Why Shares of Editas Medicine Are Lower This Morning

    Shares of gene-editing company Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are down more than 17% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT this morning after the company shared the first clinical data for its CRISPR-based treatment EDIT-101. Unlike many other companies using CRISPR to try to cure a genetic disease, Editas chose an inherited form of rapid vision loss as its target.