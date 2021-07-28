U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.75
    +5.29 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,972.14
    -86.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,781.00
    +120.42 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.64
    +44.81 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.22
    +0.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.35 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2610
    +0.0270 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9050
    +0.1380 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,341.02
    +2,289.86 (+6.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.46
    +12.53 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.63
    +20.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,581.66
    -388.56 (-1.39%)
     

BioNTech founder Uğur Şahin and Mayfield's Ursheet Parikh are coming to Disrupt

Darrell Etherington
·3 min read

It's hard to argue that any technology company has had a greater impact in the past decade than BioNTech, the mRNA-based therapeutics pioneer behind the world's most widely-used COVID-19 vaccine. Developed in record time in partnership with Pfizer, thanks to an existing partnership to work on immunization for the common flu, BioNTech's mRNA inoculation is without a doubt one of the biggest medical innovations of the past century.

BioNTech co-founder and CEO Uğur Şahin isn't stopping there, of course: the company recently announced that it would be developing an mRNA-based vaccine targeting malaria, an illness that still kills more than 400,000 people per year. It also has treatments for a range of cancers in process in its development pipeline, and has announced plans to address HIV and tuberculosis with future candidates.

This year at Disrupt 2021, Şahin will join us along with Mayfield Fund Partner Ursheet Parikh, a key investor in BioNTech. Both Şahin and Parikh will be talking to us about how the COVID-19 vaccine came to be, but more importantly, about what the future holds for mRNA technology and its potential to address a wide range of chronic healthcare problems that have been tough challenges to solve for decades or even centuries. We'll also be talking about what it means to build a biotech startup with true platform potential, and how that might differ now as compared to what investors were looking for just a few short years ago.

Şahin and Parikh are just two of the many high-profile speakers who will be on our Disrupt Stage and the Extra Crunch Stage. During the three-day event, writer, director, actor and Houseplant co-founder Seth Rogen will be joined by Houseplant Chief Commercial Officer Haneen Davies and co-founder and CEO Michael Mohr to talk about the business of weed, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will talk about the future of getting around and the government's role in partnering with startups, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will dig into the volatile world of cryptocurrency and his company's massive direct listing earlier this year.

Disrupt 2021 wouldn’t be complete without Startup Battlefield, the competition that launched some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Cloudflare and Dropbox. Join Secretary Buttigieg and over 10,000 of the startup world’s most influential people at Disrupt 2021 online this September 21-23. Check out the Disrupt 2021 agenda. We’ll add even more speakers.

Buy your Disrupt pass before July 30 at 11:59 pm (PT), and get ready to join the big, bold and influential — for less than $100.

Get your pass to attend now for under $99 for a limited time!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/bc8731e39ab16cf3ec1cc34b49ffc4c5 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-bc8731e39ab16cf3ec1cc34b49ffc4c5') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-bc8731e39ab16cf3ec1cc34b49ffc4c5' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    Robinhood's Top 100 list shows the most widely held equities on the platform. For instance, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Square (NYSE: SQ) made the cut, and both look like good long-term investments. In fact, during the first quarter, billionaire Larry Fink added shares of Amazon to BlackRock's holdings, and millionaire Cathie Wood bought shares of Square for ARK's portfolio.

  • Cassava Looks to Extend Breakneck Rally on Alzheimer’s Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Another double-digit share price rally could be in store for Cassava Sciences Inc. over the next month, as the biotech vies with retail trading favorites AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. to be the year’s top-performing stock in the Russell 3000.In the run-up to the big reveal from a mid-stage study, the 23-year old drug developer has sprinted more than 1,700% this year. On July 29, Cassava is expected to present safety and cognition data from about 50 people with

  • Infinity Pharma Stock Drops After Updated Data From Bladder & Breast Cancer Trials, Q2 Earnings

    Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFI) has issued data updates from two mid-stage trials for eganelisib, its oral immuno-oncology candidate. Data: 49 patients were enrolled in the MARIO-275 study designed to evaluate it as a combination therapy with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in platinum-refractory, I/O naïve patients with advanced urothelial cancer. In the combination arm, the median overall survival (mOS) in the intent to treat (ITT) population stood at 15.4

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Bounce Back

    The market hasn't been kind to these two drugmakers, but both have a chance to turn things around.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Penny stocks are a study in contrasts. They’re equities whose share price stands below $5, and that low price opens up a wide field of possibilities. Chief among these are the ultra-low cost of entry, combined with triple-digit upside potentials. These are stocks that truly can jump sky-high when conditions are right. But penny investors had better be risk tolerant, because these stocks also offer a range of possible downsides. First, there’s that ultra-low cost of entry; it raises the question,

  • Here's What the Surge in COVID's Delta Variant Could Mean for Pfizer's Stock

    Despite the proliferation of effective vaccines in some parts of the world, coronavirus infections are still rising around the globe. In the U.S., the surging delta variant of the virus is responsible for a whopping 83% of new cases. While it seems that it's mostly unvaccinated people who are getting seriously ill, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that the delta variant is putting the vaccines to the test.

  • Why Hexo, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Investors Are Scared

    "Congress to vote on marijuana, psychedelics and CBD this week," declared marijuana news hub Marijuana Moment yesterday evening -- but the reaction among marijuana investors wasn't at all what you'd expect. As early as today, according to the report, the House of Representatives could begin voting on legislation to remove cannabis from the list of Schedule I substances forbidden for sale, use, or possession by federal law.

  • Ruby Rose Hospitalized After Surgical Complications, Tearfully Says She Was Rejected from ERs

    “It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone,” Ruby Rose said, before encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine

  • Doctors Say Symptoms of the Delta Variant Depend on Vaccination Status

    More than 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, once again stressing healthcare systems.

  • FDA clears Synchron's brain-computer interface device for human trials

    A clinical trial will get under way in New York later this year.

  • UPDATE 6-Pfizer says 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales to top $33.5 bln, sees need for boosters

    Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 29% to $33.5 billion, and said it believes people will need a third dose of the shot developed with German partner BioNTech to keep protection against the virus high. The company said it could apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a booster dose as early as August.

  • Europe buys 220,000 doses of Vir, GSK's experimental COVID-19 treatment

    Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. gained 1.9% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company and GlaxoSmithKline said the European Commission purchased 220,00 doses of their investigational COVID-19 antibody treatment. The therapy is a single-dose monoclonal antibody that is being tested as a treatment to ward off severe disease in some high-risk COVID-19 patients. The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing the companies' application for sotrovimab. (Sotrovimab received emergency a

  • Here's Why Myovant Sciences Stock Is Falling Today

    Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock is losing ground after the company reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter, the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. Investors upset about net product sales that weren't very impressive led the stock 12.5% lower this morning. Sales of products containing Myovant's gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, Orgovyx (relugolix), weren't as impressive as investors were expecting.

  • Lexington is reporting 10 times as many COVID-19 cases as it was on July 1

    Lexington number of new cases in July is already three times higher than it was June.

  • Mass. doctor on who is spreading the delta variant

    How is the delta variant spreading and who is spreading it? Dr. Todd Ellerin, Director of Infectious Diseases at South Shore Health explains.

  • Will the Life Insurance Industry Cover Cannabis Users?

    The legal cannabis market is planned to reach $43 billion by 2025. In the US, as of July 1, 2021, 47 states have legalized cannabis, of which 19 states have legalized it for both recreational and medical use. This means that 43% of the US adult population resides in these states and that by 2025, 5.4 million Americans will be registered as patients in medical cannabis states. Looking at these numbers, a question that often arises is - will all these people be able to get life insurance coverage?

  • What Does Your Poop Tell You About Your Body & Your Health?

    Bowel health doesn’t need to be a stigmatized mystery shrouded in uncomfortable laughter. Our bowels have their own way of communicating with us and they can tell you whether everything is A-OK or not-so-great with the rest of our bodies. Whether it’s something up with your diet, your latest workout or your mental health, your […]

  • Delta variant 'changed everything' for America's re-opening, doctor says

    Dr. Taison Bell explains to Yahoo Finance how the Delta variant of coronavirus "changed everything" for America's reopening.

  • White House says the CDC is changing mask guidelines due to the Delta variant

    Ahead of the CDC announcement on changing guidance for mask-wearing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the health agency is changing guidance for vaccinated individuals because of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced later that all individuals should wear masks indoors in areas with a high level of coronavirus infections.

  • Google requires employee vaccinations, pushes back reopening

    Google on Wednesday slowed its plan to get campuses back up and running, and said workers returning to offices will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.