BioNTech's Ready-to-Use Single Dose Vaccine, the Perfect Counterattack to China's Rising XBB1.5 Cases

In an annual general meeting, BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin told shareholders the company is working on COVID-19 vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 strains in line with recommendations by the World Health Organization.

Last week, an advisory group for the World Health Organization said the current crop of shots should be updated to target the currently dominant XBB strains for the upcoming winter season.

The company said it was on track to introduce a COVID-19 shot by the early fall in the northern hemisphere.

BioNTech was targeting regulatory approval by the end of the summer to allow for a seasonal vaccination campaign to start in early autumn, Reuters reported.

BioNTech is collaborating on the vaccine with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in markets outside of greater China.

BioNTech/PFizer's new formulation would aim to produce antibody responses to the XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.16 variants, as preferred by the WHO, Sahin said.

It also added that the partners would introduce a ready-to-use single dose, a change from the multi-dose vials.

According to a Washington Post report, China is preparing for another wave of COVID-19 as the new XBB variant cases are rising.

The new wave is expected to peak in June, and current estimates show as many as 65 million people could be infected.

China has reportedly already given initial approval to two new vaccines for the XBB variant, which is being labeled as a subvariant of omicron.

Price Action: BNTX shares are down 1.81% at $109.08 on the last check Thursday.