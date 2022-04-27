U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Bionter AG secures $3 Million in Series Seed Financing Led by Dynamk Capital

·2 min read

RIEHEN, Switzerland, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionter AG, experts in sub-visible particle testing, announced the completion of a $3 million Series Seed financing from Dynamk Capital. Bionter revolutionizes analytical testing of subvisible particles in the biopharmaceutical industry in respect to economy, process time and safety.

Bionter System
Bionter System

Proceeds from this round will help the company to expand their committed team, launch their first solution in 2022 ,and fuel their pipeline with new innovative developments.

"Bionter technology is a game changer in subvisible particle counting, one of the most important quality attributes of administered liquid biologics," said Reinhard Vogt, chair of the Board of Bionter and Venture Partner at Dynamk Capital"

The financing accelerates the already exceptional momentum for Bionter's initial offering. Bionter's complete solution includes a particle counter supported with single-use consumables, maintenance and training, applicable for biotech's drug product sector and based on a new combination light obscuration technology and smart automation.

A challenge faced by the biopharmaceutical industry is how to minimize the amount of costly sample required to determine particle count. Bionter's device reduces the overall sample volume required, saving material for other analytical endpoints, hence reducing costs. Its smart automated workflow drives efficiency, minimizes human interaction and therefore improving reliability, data integrity and in turn patient safety. Bionter's particle counter is also compliant to current USP/EP/JP regulations familiar with manufacturers.

The company has completed development of its patented technology and will launch it end of May 2022.

"This financing enables us to bring our first product to our customers while driving the development of new innovations," said Dr. Tobias Werk, CEO of Bionter. "We are thrilled to have Dynamk Capital join our team, as they provide a wealth of experience growing life science tools companies and help position Bionter and help us to make our vision a reality."

About Bionter AG
Bionter (www.bionter.com) is a recently founded Switzerland based company with the purpose of revolutionizing analytical testing for the benefit of people's health. Bionter is driving patient safety, cost efficiency and sustainability through disruptive innovations in particle testing that are increasing the quality of drug product testing. Bionter`s first product is a particle counter that is not only fully automated but also allows non-destructive sample testing.

About Dynamk Capital
Dynamk Capital is a growth equity and venture capital firm focused on life sciences industrials. Dynamk's investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing disruptive technologies, tools, and services that enable the full biopharma continuum across discovery, development, and manufacturing of biotherapeutics, including cell & gene therapies and vaccines. Please visit www.dynamk.vc for more information.

Media Contact: communication@bionter.com

Bionter Logo
Bionter Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bionter-ag-secures-3-million-in-series-seed-financing-led-by-dynamk-capital-301533898.html

SOURCE Bionter

