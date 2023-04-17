BioNxt Acquires Commercial Coating and Cutting Equipment to Build Out European Commercial Manufacturing Capacity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased to announce that it has purchased state-of-the-art coating and cutting equipment to build out its commercial manufacturing capacity at its Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor") facility in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The equipment is CE certified and capable of manufacturing the Company's oral dissolvable ("ODF") and transdermal ("TDS") drug formulation products in addition to its ODF biosensor products. This purchase provides for the further development and commercialization of key products in the BioNxt pipeline as well as the capability for strategic contract research and development opportunities.

The German-designed and manufactured coating machine is fully automated with sensor-controlled coating thickness measurement capability. The cutting machine is also German- designed and manufactured and includes fully automated and camera-controlled laser cutting and pick and place robot automation. Both machines are CE certified under European health, safety, and environmental protection standards.

"Building out BioNxt's commercial manufacturing is a priority for 2023. With BioNxt products advancing toward commercialization and with potential contract development and manufacturing opportunities available, the Company is committed to achieving in-house commercial capability on an expedited basis," said Hugh Rogers, BioNxt CEO & Director. "We are planning a strategic and versatile production line for pivotal trial materials and final commercial products, both transdermal and oral dissolvable."

BioNxt's wholly owned subsidiary, Vektor, is a German narcotics manufacturer, developer, and researcher located in the district of Biberach, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. For over a decade, the company and its team have been leaders in the design, testing and manufacture of innovative, non-invasive drug delivery systems, particularly transdermal patches and sub-lingual strips for the delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the treatment of pain and neurological conditions. According to Precedence Research, the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market size was valued at USD 1,525 billion in 2022 and expected to surpass approximately USD 2,047 billion by 2030.

Story continues

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers

CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 780-818-6422

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749465/BioNxt-Acquires-Commercial-Coating-and-Cutting-Equipment-to-Build-Out-European-Commercial-Manufacturing-Capacity



