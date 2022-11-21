U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

BioNxt Solutions Reports on Frankfurt CPHI Conference

BioNxt Solutions Inc.
·3 min read
BioNxt Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) is pleased to report on a successful CPHI pharma conference in Frankfurt, Germany, attended by the BioNxt team earlier this month ("CPHI"). CPHI is the largest pharma conference in the world and the 2022 exhibition was the first comprehensive in-person CPHI event since the start of the pandemic.

CPHI provides an opportunity for pharma professionals to meet premier suppliers and buyers, discover new pharma trends, learn about ground-breaking ideas and innovations, and hear from leading industry experts. It is the world's most important gathering for ingredients, machinery, equipment, technology, package and contract service suppliers, distributors and buyers from the pharma industry.

BioNxt carried out a number of important meetings at CPHI with potential contract manufacturers, products licensees, and new product collaborators. As BioNxt advances its lead drug formulation product, a Rotigotine transdermal patch for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, the Company is forging a path towards regulatory approval, commercial production and global distribution. CPHI provided an opportunity to connect and reconnect with several potential strategic parts of its commercial pathway.

BioNxt is continually exploring and reviewing new product opportunities to capitalize on its platform technologies for transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations. CPHI also provided an opportunity to follow-up and confirm a promising opportunity to develop a novel oral dissolvable application of an approved active pharmaceutical ingredient for the treatment of a major neurological disorder. We look forward to further announcements in this regard.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director
Email: info@bionxt.com
Phone: +1 780-818-6422

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727272/BioNxt-Solutions-Reports-on-Frankfurt-CPHI-Conference

