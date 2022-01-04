U.S. markets closed

Bioparker Corporation delivers innovation, interoperability solutions, and secure remote physiological monitoring on a mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

·3 min read

The newly established joint venture provides medical products and services aimed at improving patient care and providing significant cost savings to partners and the US healthcare system at large

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioparker Corporation (Bioparker), a joint venture between two minority-owned digital health companies, launches the world's first and only Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) compliant electronic health records (EHR) system and SMART Tract® Ecosystem that exceeds recently established CMS, FHIR, and FDA regulations. Bioparker provides customizable modules including a Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) solution, allowing healthcare professionals to expand care services and improve patient outcomes for value-based care and fee-for-service healthcare models.

Bioparker
Bioparker

The global electronic health records and remote physiologic monitoring markets were valued at greater than $50 billion in 2020 with significant growth anticipated through 2028 as Government initiatives continue to encourage healthcare accessibility, centralization, digitization, and streamlined administration to reduce the burden on medical resources. Despite billions of dollars of investment in digital health, current solutions have failed to adapt and meet the needs of the modern healthcare system. Recognizing the need to address these gaps, Bioparker founders have collaboratively developed a solution to revolutionize and deliver on the unfulfilled promises of digital health.

"Bioparker revolutionizes the delivery, management, accessibility, and cost of care through meaningful use and implementation of digital health technology. There is nothing comparable to our solution on the market today." Said Vince Lopez, CEO at Bioparker.

Bioparker's medical products and services are built upon the Parker System, a full-stack, cloud-based healthcare platform with customizable features including Electronic Medical Record, Electronic Health Record, patient care management, prescription drug management, computerized provider order entry, automated coding and billing, healthcare analytics and continuous biometrics. The Parker System is patent pending.

To keep pace with the emerging RPM market, Bioparker is the first and only EHR platform to integrate continuous data utilizing proprietary medical devices. On a mission to constantly innovate, Bioparker plans to leverage an unprecedented amount of health data to develop and validate novel biometrics, algorithms, and refined clinical workflows, while supporting decentralized clinical research initiatives.

In a short period of time since incorporation, Bioparker has accomplished major milestones including submission of a white paper to Veterans Affairs (VA) to modernize a long-maligned section of the Government and is rapidly establishing partnerships with leading healthcare providers in hospitals, accountable care organizations, home health, research universities, long-term care facilities and pharmaceutical research.

"When establishing Bioparker, our goal was not to 'fix' the healthcare system as it is today but engineer a solution that completely transforms how healthcare is delivered and received." Added Sameer Sontakey, President at Bioparker.

About Bioparker Corporation
Bioparker Corporation is a Joint Venture between Biostrap Corporation (Biostrap) and LCA Vantage Healthcare (LCAV) to deliver the world's first and only Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) compliant electronic health records system and SMART Tract® Ecosystem with integrated & continuous biometrics in accordance with new CMS, FHIR, and FDA regulations and policies. By combining continuous biometric with traditional data streams and facility management services, Bioparker leverages an unprecedented amount of health data to develop and validate novel biometrics, algorithms, and actionable insights to refine clinical workflows, remote physiologic monitoring initiatives, prompt proactive intervention, reduce staff and facilities inefficiencies through automation, and standardize healthcare decision making. Bioparker's medical products and services aim to improve patient outcomes while delivering significant cost savings to its partners and the US healthcare system at large- all while maintaining a reduced carbon footprint.

Learn more at www.bioparker.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioparker-corporation-delivers-innovation-interoperability-solutions-and-secure-remote-physiological-monitoring-on-a-mission-to-revolutionize-the-healthcare-industry-301453986.html

SOURCE Bioparker

