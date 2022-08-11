U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.00
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    +126.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,427.25
    +35.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    +7.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +1.04 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0337
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.86 (-8.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6910
    -0.1820 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,462.28
    +1,394.63 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.80
    +44.58 (+8.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.96
    -8.15 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Biopesticides Market worth $11.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biopesticides Market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2022 to USD 11.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global biopesticides market has been influenced by some of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors witnessed in some key countries. This would prove strong enough to drive the market significantly in terms of value sales during the forecast period. With the rise in demand and preference for organic food items, pest resistance management, residue management, and environmental regulations have significantly boosted the demand for biopesticides in the agriculture industry. Biopesticides are safer alternatives to chemical-based pesticides.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopesticides Market
317 – Tables
61 – Figures
304 – Pages

Marrone Bio Innovations offers a wide range of biopesticides in the North American market.

The organic industry is growing fast. According to a survey undertaken by FiBL in 2020 on organic agriculture worldwide, there was an increase in organic farmland by 3 million hectares (4.1%), the number of organic producers, and an increase in the sales of organic products. The rising popularity of organic products due to their perceived health benefits, environmental regulations, pest resistance management, and residue management are fueling the growth of the biopesticides market in the North American market. As a result US-based Marrone Bio Innovations spends a major share in its R&D and offers a wide range of biopesticides products including bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bionematicides, and bioherbicides.

Bioherbicides market is a relatively untapped and small market in comparison to other segments such as bioinsecticides and biofungicides.

Bioherbicides are relatively less commercialized than other types of biopesticides available in the market. This is due to various challenges faced in its development. Due to rising demand for bioherbicides as a result of conventional herbicides, various key players in the market are doing extensive research to develop and commercialize bioherbicides. Marrone Bio Innovations (US) is also making news on its recent acquisition of exclusive rights to high-performing strains of Streptomyces acidiscabies for commercialization of a new second-generation bioherbicide, MBI-006. With the rising demand for effective biosolutions to control weed and invasive species, the demand for bioherbicides is expected to rise in the coming future.

The fruits and vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables are high-value specialty crops grown on a large scale in greenhouses and open fields. Consumers have turned more health conscious in recent years which has created a shift to specialty crop production due to high demand for healthy and organic foods like fruits and vegetables. High value crops give larger profits to cultivators. Hence, agricultural input is also high. They are also the most exported crop types in the organic sector. Thus, to comply with import regulations especially in the North American and European countries, the fruits and vegetables segment consumes a large share of biopesticides and the demand is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267

Europe is projected to reach USD 3,520.3 million during the forecast period.

In 2022, Europe is estimated to have a market share of 30.3% in the global biopesticides market. The European biopesticides market is driven by stringent government policies like Farm to Fork strategy and proposals like 50% reduction in chemical pesticides by 2030 which ensure environment sustainability and food safety. Consumers in the European market are also well aware and thus the demand for organic food items is high. Europe is also a technologically advanced region which gives it an edge over other regions on the application of biopesticides. Thus, the region is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period and is projected to reach USD 3,520.3 million during the forecast period.

The key players in this market include BASF SE(Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), and Syngenta AG (Switzerland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=267

Browse Adjacent Reports: Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Function, Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil and Seed treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Biofungicides Market by Type (Microbial species, Botanical), Mode of Application (Soil treatment, Foliar application, Seed treatment), Species (Bacillus, Trichoderma, Streptomyces, Pseudomonas), Crop Type, Formulation, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scourin

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst

    Anyone still expecting Nvidia (NVDA) to deliver a beat-and-raise quarterly report got a rude awakening on Monday. The chip giant released preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter (F2Q23 – July quarter) and got a thumbs down from the Street. Nvidia now sees Q2 revenue hitting $6.7 billion, an increase from the $6.5 billion delivered in the same period a year ago, but some distance below its previous outlook for $8.1 billion – and what the Street was expecting. The company is se

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?