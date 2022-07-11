BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.85 billion, 33% of Market Growth to Originate in North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharma products, which are also known as biological medical products, include temperature-sensitive drugs, blood or blood components, vaccines, gene therapy products, and tissues. These products need specialized packaging to maintain product serenity and prevent breakage, spillage, and contamination. Packaging protects the product during distribution, storage, sale, and usage as well as advertising.
The biopharma cold chain packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period.
Gain access to important statistics related to market growth. Download our Sample Report
BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Report Highlights:
YoY growth (%): 8.42%
Performing market contribution: North America at 33%
Key consumer countries: US
Regional Market Analysis
With 33% of the growth originating from North America, this region will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Other details about the market's geographical landscape and regional contribution are available in our Exclusive Sample Report
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co., among others, are few of the key vendors in the biopharma cold chain packaging market.
The global biopharma cold chain packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several domestic and international vendors. The competition among market vendors in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing is intense. The leading vendors focus on using new materials for packaging in the biopharma cold chain packaging market. Companies with greater technical and financial resources can develop products that can make competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched or before R&D and commercialization costs have been recovered. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment, it is important for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors have to develop new products to address the core requirements of their customers and compete based on price.
Download our Sample Report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Drivers
Innovations in the biopharmaceutical sector:
To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges, Download our Sample Report
BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.42
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, India, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Plastic packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metal packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Glass packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CCL Industries Inc.
Creopack
DGP Intelsius Ltd.
Gerresheimer AG
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
Peli BioThermal Ltd.
Sealed Air Corp.
Sofrigam
Softbox Systems Ltd.
Sonoco Products Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
