U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.43
    -43.95 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,193.58
    -144.57 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.53
    -240.78 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.65
    -32.72 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.90
    -0.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.10
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0083
    -0.0100 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.1080 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1899
    -0.0136 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3460
    +1.2660 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,429.02
    -470.60 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.35
    -2.62 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.85 billion, 33% of Market Growth to Originate in North America - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharma products, which are also known as biological medical products, include temperature-sensitive drugs, blood or blood components, vaccines, gene therapy products, and tissues. These products need specialized packaging to maintain product serenity and prevent breakage, spillage, and contamination. Packaging protects the product during distribution, storage, sale, and usage as well as advertising.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The biopharma cold chain packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period.

Gain access to important statistics related to market growth. Download our Sample Report

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Report Highlights:

  1. YoY growth (%): 8.42%

  2. Performing market contribution: North America at 33%

  3. Key consumer countries: US

Regional Market Analysis

With 33% of the growth originating from North America, this region will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Other details about the market's geographical landscape and regional contribution are available in our Exclusive Sample Report

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co., among others, are few of the key vendors in the biopharma cold chain packaging market.

The global biopharma cold chain packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several domestic and international vendors. The competition among market vendors in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing is intense. The leading vendors focus on using new materials for packaging in the biopharma cold chain packaging market. Companies with greater technical and financial resources can develop products that can make competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched or before R&D and commercialization costs have been recovered. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment, it is important for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors have to develop new products to address the core requirements of their customers and compete based on price.

Download our Sample Report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Drivers

  • Innovations in the biopharmaceutical sector:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges, Download our Sample Report

Related Reports

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-temperature Filters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Plastic packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Glass packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CCL Industries Inc.

  • Creopack

  • DGP Intelsius Ltd.

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

  • Peli BioThermal Ltd.

  • Sealed Air Corp.

  • Sofrigam

  • Softbox Systems Ltd.

  • Sonoco Products Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biopharma-cold-chain-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-85-billion-33-of-market-growth-to-originate-in-north-america---technavio-301583079.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Elon Musk Responds to Twitter’s Threat to Sue Him Over Reneging on Deal — With a Meme

    Elon Musk, meme aficionado and the world’s richest person, issued his first public response to Twitter’s vow that it will haul him into court to enforce the terms of his $44 billion buyout offer for the company. Musk, just after midnight ET Sunday, tweeted a meme showing the celebrity CEO laughing at the latest turn […]

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Broadcom President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yields,

  • Alibaba Is Tumbling. Chinese Tech Stocks Have a New Headache.

    Alibaba and Tencent were just fined over deal disclosure rules. It's a fresh headache for an embattled sector.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Citadel’s Wellington Fund. If you want to see more top holdings of the fund, check out Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 5 Stock Picks. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is one of the largest Wall Street hedge funds, […]

  • Royal Gold to Acquire Great Bear Royalties in an All-cash Transaction for C$200 Million

    Great Bear Royalties Corp. (the "Company" or "Great Bear Royalties"; (TSXV: GBRR) today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with International Royalty Corporation ("IRC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold, Inc. ("Royal Gold") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Transaction").

  • Expect Wider Swings With This EV Charging Station Company

    As we kick off the week, equities are starting off the day by moving lower, but our shares of EV charging company ChargePoint are falling more to the downside than the overall market. Knowing this, as we've seen in recent weeks with CHPT shares and should continue to expect, are wider swings relative to the S&P 500. The other item hitting all EV charging station stocks this morning, including EVgo , Volta Inc. , and Blink Charging , is a report from DA Davidson that discusses how a number of those companies are undercapitalized.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • NIO responds to Grizzly short-seller report by retaining forensic accounting firm

    NIO Inc. said Monday that it has formed an independent committee to review allegations that the China-based electric vehicle maker is using an affiliate battery maker to boost financial results.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • China tech stocks tumble after Alibaba, Tencent hit with fines

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss how China stocks are trading amid another COVID surge hitting casinos and tech stocks getting hit with fines.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With strong margins, high growth, and recurring revenue, the software sector is still a great place for investors to explore.