Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from North America |Increase in Demand for mAbs to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for biopharmaceutical analytical testing services in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The US and Canada will be the largest revenue contributing countries in the region as stable economies and strong infrastructure supports the launch of new drugs or biopharmaceuticals. The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size is expected to increase by USD 2.72 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 13.39% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
The key factor driving growth in the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is the increase in demand for mAbs. The global mAbs market is growing because mAbs are used for immunotherapy to stimulate immune responses to treat diseases. R and D for antibodies against diseases like Ebola, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancers are carried out. Cancer drug-conjugated mAbs cleave at the tumor site to provide targeted treatments. The increased demand for personalized medicine is a major factor in the enhanced demand for monoclonal antibodies. mAbs are produced in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to fulfill their increased demand. Therefore, mAbs are subjected to several quality control tests like microbial tests, sterility tests, and dissolution tests to ensure the quality of the mAbs. Thus, the rise in demand for mAbs will increase the demand for biopharmaceutical analytical testing services.
However, the shortage of trained professionals will be a major challenge for the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market during the forecast period. Analytical testing requires skilled personnel and appropriate training. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing facilities and laboratories want to produce products in short time spans. Therefore, the lack of required skills leads to a high degree of non-compliance among laboratory professionals. Improper testing and analysis of analytical tests may lead to product failures as they may not meet the regulatory requirements. The lack of recognition of the profession and lack of required knowledge about the importance of laboratory professionals are a few other factors that contribute shortage of trained personnel. This shortage of trained professionals is expected to continue during the forecast period thereby, offsetting the growth of the market.
Company Profiles
The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By End-user, the market is classified into pharma and biotech companies and CROs.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.39%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.45
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
