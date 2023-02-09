Biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size to increase by USD 3.44957 billion; North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market by Service, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.44957 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.61%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of key vendors and high investments in the R&D of new drugs are driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Boston Analytical - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as dissolution testing, In-process, and lot release testing.

Catalent Inc. - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as GMP lot release testing.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as bioactivity and potency testing, contamination and impurity testing, and stability testing.

Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as stability testing, and lot release testing.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for mAbs, an increase in the number of patent-expired drugs, and an increase in chronic diseases. However, the shortage of trained professionals is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By service, the market is segmented into bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others. The bioanalytical segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market vendors.

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3449.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Almac Group Ltd.

12.4 Boston Analytical

12.5 Catalent Inc.

12.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

12.7 Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH

12.8 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

12.9 Eurofins Scientific SE

12.10 ICON plc

12.11 Intertek Group Plc

12.12 Merck KGaA

12.13 Pace Analytical Services LLC

12.14 SGS SA

12.15 Solvias AG

12.16 STERIS Plc

12.17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

