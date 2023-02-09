Biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size to increase by USD 3.44957 billion; North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market by Service, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.44957 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.61%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of key vendors and high investments in the R&D of new drugs are driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Boston Analytical - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as dissolution testing, In-process, and lot release testing.
Catalent Inc. - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as GMP lot release testing.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as bioactivity and potency testing, contamination and impurity testing, and stability testing.
Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as stability testing, and lot release testing.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for mAbs, an increase in the number of patent-expired drugs, and an increase in chronic diseases. However, the shortage of trained professionals is hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By service, the market is segmented into bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others. The bioanalytical segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market vendors.
Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
171
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.61%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3449.57 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
11.67
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
