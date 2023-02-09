U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,081.50
    -36.36 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,699.88
    -249.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,789.58
    -120.94 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.34
    -27.26 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.65
    -0.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.20
    -5.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.19 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2116
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5140
    +0.1780 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,838.93
    -1,106.67 (-4.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.49
    -19.29 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size to increase by USD 3.44957 billion; North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market by Service, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.44957 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.61%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of key vendors and high investments in the R&D of new drugs are driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Boston Analytical - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as dissolution testing, In-process, and lot release testing.

  • Catalent Inc. - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as GMP lot release testing.

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as bioactivity and potency testing, contamination and impurity testing, and stability testing.

  • Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH - The company offers biopharmaceutical analytical testing services such as stability testing, and lot release testing.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for mAbs, an increase in the number of patent-expired drugs, and an increase in chronic diseases. However, the shortage of trained professionals is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By service, the market is segmented into bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others. The bioanalytical segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The bioprocess technology market size is expected to increase to USD 55.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27%. The increase in infectious diseases is notably driving the bioprocess technology market growth, although factors such as the lack of trained laboratory professionals may impede the market growth.

  • The pharmaceutical glass tubing market size is expected to increase by USD 4.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The increasing strategic initiatives of market players is notably driving the pharmaceutical glass tubing market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market vendors.

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.61%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3449.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

11.67

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Almac Group Ltd.

  • 12.4 Boston Analytical

  • 12.5 Catalent Inc.

  • 12.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • 12.7 Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH

  • 12.8 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

  • 12.9 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 12.10 ICON plc

  • 12.11 Intertek Group Plc

  • 12.12 Merck KGaA

  • 12.13 Pace Analytical Services LLC

  • 12.14 SGS SA

  • 12.15 Solvias AG

  • 12.16 STERIS Plc

  • 12.17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027
Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biopharmaceutical-analytical-testing-services-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-3-44957-billion-north-america-to-account-for-33-of-market-growth---technavio-301741799.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under the new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities.

  • Parker-Hannifin Shares Make an Upside Breakout

    Parker-Hannifin Corp PH makes "motion and control technologies and systems" and they must be doing something right - their charts and indicators are very bullish. In this daily bar chart of PH, below, I see a bullish pattern playing out. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from the middle of December telling me that buyers of PH are being more aggressive than sellers.

  • GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

    OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM’s key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility. The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

  • Coinbase CEO Tweets Rumors Of Retail Staking Ban, Kraken Faces SEC Probe

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted his concerns about a rumored SEC ban on retail staking. Meanwhile, crypto-exchange Kraken is also under the regulator's scanner.

  • GE suspended Russian operations after the Ukraine invasion a year ago. Here’s why it hasn’t fully departed Russia.

    Like many western companies, General Electric Co. announced the suspension of its operations in Russia last year.

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • Pepsi price hikes drive profits

    PepsiCo reported big earnings on Thursday to beat analysts’ predictions after inflation forced price hikes in 2022 and helped increase fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

  • Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

    Silicon Motion's (SIMO) fourth-quarter results fell short of estimates as a result of ongoing supply chain challenges, weak demand, difficult macroeconomic climate, and an unstable geopolitical condition.

  • China’s Coal Squeeze Puts $2 Billion Chemicals Project on Ice

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s great coal squeeze has notched up another victim, even as prices of the mineral show signs of moderating.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney Jumps on Iger’s $5.5 Billion Savings Plan, Job CutsInner Mongolia Yitai Coa

  • China Tech Giant Meituan Hires 10,000 to Counter ByteDance

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan dived its most in two months after unveiling plans to hire as many as 10,000 people this quarter, as the Chinese food delivery company tries to fend off a challenge from ByteDance Ltd. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US Say

  • Pilgrim’s Pride Surges as Consumers Swap Beef for Cheap Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Sharply falling chicken prices are boosting poultry demand from inflation-weary consumers at a challenging moment for the rival beef industry, according to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Grind

    Natural gas markets have fallen slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of noise right around the $2.50 level.

  • Americans are fed up with tipping—but they’re doing it more often, even amid soaring inflation

    However, experts warn that increases in digital tip requests could backfire.

  • GM, GlobalFoundries Sign Chip Supply Deal

    The auto maker said the agreement supports its strategy to reduce the number of unique chips needed to power its vehicles.

  • Why U.S. fuel prices continue to feel the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    The Russia-Ukraine war has called attention to the vulnerability of the U.S. petroleum market and may lead to a shift to better secure global energy supplies.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest

    Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Aerospace suppliers face cash squeeze amid long waits for payment

    Suppliers say they’re stuck between strict payment deadlines for raw materials and Boeing's historically long payment schedules.

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.