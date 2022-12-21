U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Biopharmaceutical CMO Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Major players in the biopharmaceutical cmo market are Lonza Group AG, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Samsung BioLogics, WuXi Biologics, Siegfried Holding AG, Catalent, Inc, Cambrex Corporation, Binex Co., Ltd, Rentschler Biotechnologies GmbH, Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, JRS Pharma, AGC Biologics, ProBioGen AG and Biomeva GmbH.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374561/?utm_source=PRN



The global biopharmaceuticals CMO market is expected to grow from $16.19 billion in 2021 to $18.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.06%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The biopharmaceuticals CMO market is expected to reach $29.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98%.

The biopharmaceutical CMO market includes revenues earned by entities by process development.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Biopharmaceutical CMO is a business that provides manufacturing services, with the capacity to produce small quantities for preclinical research and development and more significant numbers needed for clinical trials and commercialization. The biopharmaceutical CMO assists in lowering overall operational risk and time to market.

North America was the largest region in the biopharmaceutical CMO market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the biopharmaceutical CMO market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values â€" that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of biopharmaceutical CMO products includes biologics and biosimilars.The biologics are used to produce a wide range of products derived from human, animal, or microbial sources as biologic medications.

Biologics are substance made from living things or contains some components of them.Vaccines, blood, blood components, cells, allergies, genes, tissues, and recombinant proteins are some of the biologic medications.

The biopharmaceutical CMO products comes from various sources including mammalian and non-mammalian. The biopharmaceutical CMO services includes manufacturing, fill and finish operations, analytical and qc studies, and packaging.

An increase in the robustness of venture capital investments for the life science sector is expected to propel the growth of the biopharmaceutical CMO market.The life sciences sector refers to the businesses and organizations that conduct research and development on living beings.

The robustness of venture capital investments is a feature describing the capacity of a model, test, or system to function correctly when its parameters or presumptions are changed.As the investment in the life science sector increases, there will be an increase in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.

For instance, in September 2021, according to JLL, a US-based company specializing in investment consultancy, the record amount of venture capital was raised in the UK over the last three months, with Â£1.9 billion raised between 1 June and 26 August 2021. This incredible investment brings the UK total for 2021 to Â£4.25 billion ($5.787 billion) YTD, up from Â£2.8 billion in 2020. Therefore, an increase in the robustness of venture capital investments for the life science sector is driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical CMO.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the biopharmaceutical CMO market.Major companies in the biopharmaceutical CMO market are advancing in their new technologies and research and development using Iot.

Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the application of networked sensors and actuators to regulate and observe the environment, the objects that move within it, and the people who act within it.A vast amount of data can be produced by sensors, actuators, and other components integrated into manufacturing machinery and networked computer systems.

The data can be analysed for insights and opportunities to increase production efficiency, automate monitoring and controlling tasks, and enable adaptable manufacturing systems.For instance, in February 2022, M2Cloud, a Korea-based bio-cold chain technology company, along with Thales, a France-based company specialising in IoT communication modules, developed an IoT-based LTE monitoring system for biopharmaceutical monitoring.

It is helpful in the real-time monitoring of freezers, refrigerated warehouses, etc., along with tracking the delivery boxes being delivered in real-time. It can remotely verify temperature and position information in real time by just turning on the power. With technologies designed for biopharmaceutical management, it increases the safety of pharmaceutical products.

In July 2021, AstraZeneca, a UK-based biopharmaceutical business that develops innovative medicines, acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc for an undislosed amount.Through this acquisition AstraZeneca will manufacture medicines for rare diseases.

AstraZeneca now has a more robust scientific presence in immunology because of Alexionâ€™s complement-biology platform and substantial pipeline. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs and therapeis for people living with rare disorders.

The countries covered in the biopharmaceutical CMO market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The biopharmaceutical CMO market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides biopharmaceutical CMO market statistics, including biopharmaceutical CMO industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a biopharmaceutical CMO market share, detailed biopharmaceutical CMO market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the biopharmaceutical CMO industry. This biopharmaceutical CMO market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374561/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biopharmaceutical-cmo-global-market-report-2022-ukraine-russia-war-impact-301707065.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

