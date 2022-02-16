U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Size [2021-2028] | to extend USD 26.49 Billion, at a remarkable CAGR of 12.6%

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The global biopharmaceutical CMO market size worth USD 26.49 billion in 2028 at a extraordinary CAGR of 12.6% | Research Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biopharmaceutical CMO market size is predicted to grow from USD 11.56 billion in 2021 to USD 26.49 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast duration. The market expansion will be influenced by the increasing number of novel drug development projects entering clinical pipelines.

Notable Industry Developments:

June 2021 Danaher completed the acquisition of Aldevron, a biotech contract manufacturing and development organziation.

April 2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired PPD, Inc., one of the world’s leading providers of clinical research and pharmaceutical manufacturing services.


Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/biopharmaceutical-cmo-market-103346


Market Growth Factors:

The moving inclinations of medication engineer towards biologics are siphoning enormous interests in the biopharmaceutical CMO market. Also, the agreement makers are becoming famous as the greater part of the little and medium biopharmaceutical producers are deciding on the CMO administrations to save costs connecting with drug fabricating.

The market extension will be impacted by the expanding number of novel medication improvement projects entering clinical pipelines. According to information distributed by Contract Pharma in 2019, in general medication advancement limit is set to increment by over 60% as increasingly more CMOs contribute to assist with satisfying the future need.

The biopharmaceutical CMO market development north of 2021-2028 will be driven by the expanded spending on re-appropriated agreement improvement and assembling administrations by biotech and biopharmaceutical organizations.

The market development will be additionally affected by the expanding number of biologics pipelines that are set to be sent off before very long. In 2018, the U.S. FDA had supported in excess of 64 new sub-atomic elements and novel biologics.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biopharmaceutical-cmo-market-103346


Market Segments:

  • The contract research segment is relied upon to display the quickest CAGR of 7.5% over the gauge period attributable to the expanding re-appropriating of exploration exercises by biopharmaceutical organizations.

  • By source, the mammalian segment drove the market with income portion of 54% in 2020. This is ascribed to the developing significance of the mammalian cell culture for innovative work of different antibodies, immunizations, and proteins in the biopharma business.

  • The biologics section ruled the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market with the biggest income portion of more than 81% in 2021. This development is ascribed to the high particularity of biologics, complex assembling steps, and a higher achievement rate when contrasted with other medication atoms.


Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biopharmaceutical-cmo-market-103346


Robust Biologics Pipeline to Accelerate Demand for Contract Manufacturing Services

The biopharmaceutical CMO market growth over 2021-2028 will be driven by the increased spending on outsourced contract development and manufacturing services by biotech and biopharmaceutical companies. The market expansion will be also influenced by the increasing number of biologics pipelines that are set to be launched in the coming years. In 2018, the U.S. FDA had approved more than 64 new molecular entities and novel biologics.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for about USD 3.78 billion in the global biopharmaceutical CMO market share and will record substantial gains in the forthcoming years. The regional growth is attributable to the strong presence of CMO manufacturing facilities in the regions, with several small-scale CMOs constantly making their way into the market.

The market in Europe is growing steadily, with the total CMO capacity gradually overtaking that of North America. As of 2020, Europe makes up around 37% of the worldwide CMO capacity compared to North America which comprises around 35%, reports BioProcess International.

  • North America (USA and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)


Quick Buy - Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103346


List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Samsung Biologics (Incheon, Republic of Korea)

  • Recipharm AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • WuXi Biologics (Wuxi, China)

  • FUJIFILM (FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Lonza (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon) (Waltham, U.S.)

  • Cambrex Corporation (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Catalent, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Siegfried Holding AG (Zofingen, Switzerland)


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biopharmaceutical-cmo-market-103346


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


