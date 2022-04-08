U.S. markets closed

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to reach US$ 18.7 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

·4 min read
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reduced overall time to market investment in new drugs, access to expensive technologies, and greater flexibility are some advantages offered by biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies. On the back of these factors, several large companies have outsourced their biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing is highly preferred among biopharmaceutical companies with limited in-house production capacity.

Pharmaceutical companies mainly focus on core areas of competence, and hence, do not prefer to take financial risks in the event of formulating the final dose of medicines. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during forecast period, estimated to be valued at US$ 18.7 Bn by 2029.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2982

List of Key Players Covered in Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market are:

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Lonza Group Ag

  • Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

  • Abzena Plc.

  • Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

  • Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FUJIFILM Holdings)

  • Baxter Pharmaceutical Solutions LLC (Baxter Inc.)

  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing (AbbVie Inc.)

  • Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

  • ProBioGen AG

  • Pfizer Centre Source Ltd (Pfizer Inc.)

  • Novasep

  • Biomeva GmbH

  • Kbi Biopharma Inc

  • Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

  • Ajinomoto Althea Inc. (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)

“Asia Pacific is gaining attention among manufacturers for biologics production at reduced manufacturing cost. Emerging regions offering greater profit margins are major focus points for biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, globally.”

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market

Key Takeaways of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Study

  • Although microbial-based platforms are abundantly used for the production of pharmaceuticals, mammalian-based cell culture is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to higher efficiency and increasing demand.

  • In terms of product type, monoclonal antibodies currently hold a larger share of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, due to their superior efficacy as well as increasing adoption for the treatment of chronic diseases.

  • North America is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, offering growth opportunities to market players.

  • The commercial application of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing is expected to contribute a higher share as compared to clinical application by the end of 2029.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2982

Regional Insights

The U.S. dominates the North American region with a total market share of 91.0% in 2021 and is projected to continue experiencing high growth throughout the forecast period.

Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of over 11.5% in the European biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. In this region, the next generation therapy market is believed to be driven by biological treatment options compared to the pharmaceutical option.

China holds 34.8% share in the East Asia market in 2021 and is projected to increase at a CAGR rate of 13.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the country is growing because, most of the pharma and biopharma companies are focusing to capitalize on the growth.

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • APEJ

  • Japan

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Overview

4. Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2029

5. Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029, by Platform

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2982

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Orthopedic Braces and Support Market Sales Surpassing US$ 4.67 Bn by 2024 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Veterinary Imaging Market to reach US$ 3.37 Bn by 203o | Veterinary Imaging Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2028

Compression Therapy Market Sales to reach US$ 4.59 Bn by the end of 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Behavioural Health Market projected to reach US$ 156.3 Bn by the end of 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


