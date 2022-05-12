U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market to Witness Tremendous Growth with a CAGR of 7.38% During the Study Period (2019-27) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

As per DelveInsight Analysis in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market, the demand for contract manufacturing is gaining momentum at present owing to the increase in the investments by the pharmaceutical giants for the research and development of various biologics and biosimilars. Moreover, the advantage of the reduction in overall investment for developing drugs with contract manufacturing is anticipated to raise the adoption of contract manufacturing by biopharma giants in the forthcoming years.

New York, USA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market to Witness Tremendous Growth with a CAGR of 7.38% During the Study Period (2019-27) | DelveInsight

According to the latest report published by DelveInsightBiopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Insightthe global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market is projected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in the demand for contract manufacturing by the major biopharmaceutical companies, rising focus on contract manufacturing companies in expanding their capabilities to manufacture biological drugs, presence of robust biologic pipeline among various companies across the globe. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market.

Key Takeaways from the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market during the forecast period.

  • The leading Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Lonza, Rentschler Biopharma SE, BINEX Co., Ltd., INCOG BioPharma Service, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc, Novartis AG, ProBioGen AG, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., WuXi Biologics, AGC Biologics, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxter BioPharma Solutions (Baxter), iBio., Catalent, Inc, Cambrex Corporation, Pfizer Inc., and others are currently working in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market.

  • On August 25, 2021, Cipla Limited, a leading global pharmaceutical company, and Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited, a leading biopharmaceutical Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing (CDMO) announced the execution of a joint venture agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize biosimilars for global markets.

  • On August 28, 2020, iBio and Planet Biotechnology entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement for the development of a COVID-19 therapeutics.

  • Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing

Contract manufacturing, also known as outsourcing is used when pharmaceutical manufacturers make use of the facilities of other companies for manufacturing drugs under their brand. It is similar to private label manufacturing or third-party manufacturing. Contract manufacturing can be done for either synthetic drugs or biopharma drugs. The services offered by contract manufacturing are not limited to manufacturing but also comprise drug stability studies, development of compliance documents as per FDA regulatory requirements, developing of late-stage clinical trial material, providing scale-up and registration batches, and pre-formulation.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

Geographically, the global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is currently one of the leading regions in the global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market. This is owing to the strong biologics pipeline among the top pharma manufacturers present in the region. For instance, as per the FDA 2021 data, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 50 novel drugs, either as new molecular entities (NMEs) under New Drug Applications (NDAs) or as new therapeutic biologics under Biologics License Applications (BLAs) in the year 2021.

In addition, the rise in activities by the large players in the CMO market to maintain their position in the market could potentially increase the biopharmaceutical CMOs market in the region. For instance, in April 2018, Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products completed a USD 5.5 million expansion program at its 200,000+ square foot Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, site to provide additional clinical packaging and storage capacity. Thus, an increase in such strategic business activities is likely to boost the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in the region.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market, get a snapshot of the report Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics

The increase in the volume of outsourcing for drug manufacturing to the contract manufacturers by the leading biopharmaceutical drug developers as well as start-up companies to avoid some of the costly expenses such as the cost of specialized manufacturing equipment, the expertise to navigate regulatory concerns, and others are expected to propel the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market during the forecast period (2022-2027). For instance, on April 13, 2021, Lonza, a leading global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing (CDMO)/ CMO, and Junshi Biosciences, an innovative Chinese pharmaceutical company collaborated to accelerate the development and manufacturing of biologics using Lonza's GS Xceed® Gene Expression System.

Moreover, various contract manufacturing organizations are expanding their business operations to provide end-to-end manufacturing of biological drug substances and product supply which is likely to increase the dependency of key players on CMOs for drug production and supply, thereby leading to the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market growth. For instance, in November 2021, Bionova established USD 25m single-use plant in Fremont intending to expand its protein, cell line, and process development services into the clinical and commercial manufacturing space.

However, the high cost of setting up a production facility for biopharmaceuticals and regulatory hurdles for CMOs in gaining product approval are some of the factors likely to impede the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market growth.

Although the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the healthcare facility in the initial phases and affected the overall healthcare market as well as manufacturing facilities, the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market observed a significant growth during the pandemic. This is because biopharmaceutical companies shifted their focus on the development of safe and effective vaccines for the management of COVID-19 infection and have also partnered with various contract manufacturing organizations to increase the manufacturing process and make treatments more globally accessible for patients. For instance, on March 08, 2021, Baxter BioPharma Solutions, one of the largest contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) agreed with Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to provide fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for approximately 60-90 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021.

Get a sneak peek at the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market dynamics @ Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2019-2027

  • Market Segmentation By Product - Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS), Proteins/Peptides, Vaccines, and Others), Biosimilars

  • Market Segmentation By Source - Mammalian and Non-Mammalian

  • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Companies - Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Lonza, Rentschler Biopharma SE, BINEX Co., Ltd., INCOG BioPharma Service, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc, Novartis AG, ProBioGen AG, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., WuXi Biologics, AGC Biologics, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxter BioPharma Solutions (Baxter), iBio., Catalent, Inc, Cambrex Corporation, Pfizer Inc., among others

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Companies

Table of Contents

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market

7

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11.

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market will be growing by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


