Biophytis Announces Its Participation in Two Major Investor Conferences in January, In the United States and In France: The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and The Invest Securities Biomed

Biophytis
·3 min read
Biophytis

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces its participation at the 41st JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will be held in San Francisco from the 9th to 12th of January 2023, and at the Invest Securities Biomed Event which will be held on the 24th of January 2023 in Paris.

The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference is the world's largest healthcare investment event, connecting the world's leading healthcare companies, biotechs and technology innovators with members of the international financial community.

Invest Securities' Biomed Event is the annual forum dedicated to the healthcare sector that brings together biotech or medtech companies, pharmaceutical companies and institutional investors in a one-to-one format.

Both events will be an opportunity for Biophytis to meet with both American and European investors and discuss the status of its clinical trials, including the latest results of the COVA clinical trial in Covid-19.

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It has also been studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for thetreatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Half Year Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations
Philippe Rousseau CFO
Investors@biophytis.com

SOURCE: Biophytis



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734107/Biophytis-Announces-Its-Participation-in-Two-Major-Investor-Conferences-in-January-In-the-United-States-and-In-France-The-JP-Morgan-Healthcare-Conference-and-The-Invest-Securities-Biomed

