U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.75
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,280.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,616.25
    +33.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.40
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.96 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    +11.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.38 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.94
    -3.20 (-12.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3230
    -0.2620 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,152.10
    +1,454.81 (+5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.33
    +34.71 (+6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.34
    +62.31 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Biophytis Announces Ratio Change Under its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) Program

Biophytis
·4 min read
Biophytis

PARIS, FRANCE / CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the "Company" or "Biophytis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today annouces that it will change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") to Biophytis ordinary shares (the "Shares") from one ADS representing 10 Shares, to one ADS representing 100 Shares (the "Ratio Change"). The effective date of the Ratio Change (the "Effective Date") is expected to be March 30th, 2023.

Pursuant to the Ratio Change, as of the Effective Date, record holders who directly hold ADRs will be required to exchange their existing ADRs for new ADRs on the basis of one new ADR for every 10 existing ADRs surrendered. The Depositary will contact ADR holders and arrange for the exchange of their existing ADRs for new ADRs. ADS beneficial holders who hold through an ADR holder intermediary need not take any action in connection with the Ratio Change. For ADS holders, the Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. The ADSs will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BPTS".

No new Shares will be issued in connection with the Ratio Change and this Ratio Change does not change the total number of Biophytis ordinary shares.

As a result of the Ratio Change, the trading price of the Company's ADSs is expected to automatically increase proportionally, but the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price following the Ratio Change will be at least equal to the ADS trading price before the Ratio Change multiplied by the new 10:1 ratio.

Biophytis CEO Stanislas Veillet commented: "We believe the Ratio Change is in the best interest of all our stakeholders, as it will allow us to ensure Biophytis' continued listing on Nasdaq and provide a pathway toward increasing Biophytis' visibility on Nasdaq."

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It has also been studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2022 Half Year Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations

Philippe Rousseau CFO
Investors@biophytis.com

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry:antoine.denry@taddeo.fr +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio:agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr +33 7 62 77 69 42

SOURCE: Biophytis



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744344/Biophytis-Announces-Ratio-Change-Under-its-American-Depositary-Receipt-ADR-Program

Recommended Stories

  • Train strikes March 2023: Dates of walkouts and what’s been cancelled

    Rail passengers face more travel chaos this weekend and over the coming weeks after planned action by Tube drivers and workers on Wednesday, and train workers on Thursday.

  • South Korea’s Battery Giants Are in Hot Demand From US to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest battery event of the year turned into a beauty parade of US, European and Australian officials all trying to lure investments to their regions. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleWith

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Ide

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Groupon (GRPN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -65.22% and 8.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • First Republic Shares Drop Anew as Unease Lingers Even With Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares slid during after-market trading amid concern its crisis is far from over despite efforts of larger banks to restore confidence by agreeing to add $30 billion of deposits to the lender.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpFirst Republic

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • Stock Market Rallies As 11 Bank Giants Aid First Republic, But FRC Dives Late; Apple, Microsoft Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rallied strongly Thursday as JPMorgan and other big banks said they'll deposit $30 billion into First Republic. Apple and Microsoft are buys.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • 3 Big Tech Stocks are Holding Up the Entire Market

    One area of the market that has performed well YTD, and held up over the last month is Tech

  • The US may be on the brink of a nuclear renaissance; Here are 2 stocks under $5 that stand to benefit

    It’s no secret that we’re on the edge of a global energy crisis. Electric utility prices are high – and rising – worldwide, while political winds are pushing to replace fossil fuels with cleaner wind or solar power. The price crunch is exacerbated by the underlying costs of those clean power technologies, in the form of materials and required backup generation capacity. And that has many governments and power utilities taking a second look at nuclear power. Say ‘nuclear power’ and far too may pe

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • Lumen debt exchange shows beaten-down company plans to ‘fight it out’ amid investor doubts

    Lumen is offering to conduct a debt exchange in what one analyst sees as an attempt to "fight it out" amid growing doubts about the telecommunications company.

  • Summers Gives Lagarde an A+, Urges Fed Rate Increase Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers praised European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for raising interest rates by a half percentage point Thursday and said the Federal Reserve should follow with its own, smaller, move next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.