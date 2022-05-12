U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.00
    -22.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,588.00
    -155.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,873.25
    -96.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.00
    -9.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.38
    -2.33 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1310
    -0.8170 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,602.54
    -3,882.37 (-12.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.21
    -136.48 (-18.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.52
    -147.14 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Biophytis: Biophytis Announces its Participation at the BIO International Convention in San Diego from the 13th to the 16th of June

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BPTS

PARIS, FRANCE / CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces it will participate, represented by its CEO Stanislas Veillet and its Business Development Director Benoit Canolle, at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention to be held in San Diego from the 13th to the 16th of June 2022, alongside thousands of world leaders in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry.

Biophytis' participation in BIO is aligned with the Company's strategy to partner with global or regional players to license and co-develop its core assets. More particularly, the Company is actively seeking partners to continue the development of Sarconeos (BIO101) in Phase 2/3 in Sarcopenia and to distribute the product in COVID-19-related respiratory failure if Phase 2/3 is successful and emergency use authorisation is granted.

Biophytis now has a rich portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical assets in age-related indications:

  • on COVID-19 - COVA project in phase 2/3 for which data are expected in the third quarter of 2022;

  • on Sarcopenia - SARA project with promising Phase 2 results (SARA-INT) and a Phase 2/3 in preparation; and

  • on Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - MACA project with a full pre-clinical package.

In addition to these projects in age-related diseases, Biophytis has built a portfolio of assets in rare neuromuscular diseases targeting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). In DMD, our drug candidate, which has obtained orphan drug status in Europe and the United States and support from the AFM-Telethon in France, is ready to enter clinical development in these two regions, having obtained authorisation to start a phase 1-2 clinical study in young non-ambulatory children suffering from respiratory failure. This MYODA clinical study could start late 2022 or early 2023, depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, said: "We are very pleased to be able to participate once again in these annual events which are crucial for the development of biotechnology companies. BIO is the world's leading partnering event in this sector. Our presence there will allow us not only to continue the discussions we have initiated and to meet the main private players in the sector from the different countries, but also to establish and consolidate relationships with patient associations and other important members of our ecosystem. Our objective remains to find partners who will accompany us in the co-development and commercialization of our products in their various indications."

****

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally,)just achieved its phase 2 development as a treatment for sarcopenia in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040).

For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risks and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Full Year Report and as exposed in the "Risks Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms to be filed respectively with AMF and with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations

Philippe Rousseau, CFO
Investors@biophytis.com

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry:antoine.denry@taddeo.fr- +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio:agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr-+33 7 62 77 69 42

SOURCE: Biophytis



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701102/Biophytis-Biophytis-Announces-its-Participation-at-the-BIO-International-Convention-in-San-Diego-from-the-13th-to-the-16th-of-June

Recommended Stories

  • This 1 Thing Could Make Novavax a Vaccine Leader

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reached a pretty big milestone in the first quarter: The biotech company posted its first profit as a commercial-stage company. Novavax's profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The advance purchase agreement with Gavi calls for Novavax to deliver 350 million doses.

  • Why Veru Shares Are Soaring Today Premarket

    In a Pre-EUA meeting, FDA said Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) should submit a request for FDA emergency use authorization for sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The FDA agreed that the Phase 3 COVID-19 study stopped by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for overwhelming efficacy is sufficient to support the efficacy portion of a request for EUA submission and marketing application submission. FDA agreed that the current safety data available for sabizabulin is sufficient to support t

  • Biotech Stocks Hammered On Roche's Unexpected Failure In Lung Cancer

    A Roche failure in lung cancer sent a ripple through biotech stocks on Wednesday, toppling Arcus, BeiGene, Iteos and others.

  • Investing in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Credit Suisse

    On Wall Street, some things never change. High inflation or not, the fact of the matter remains that healthcare stocks are the epitome of risk/reward plays. Why? It comes down to the nature of the industry itself. Healthcare companies are unique in that their financial performances aren’t necessarily the most important piece of the puzzle. Rather, a few key factors like clinical data readouts or regulatory approvals indicate whether or not a particular name will be able to generate sustainable r

  • Bill Gates says he has COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

  • Pfizer to spend $11.6B on migraine treatment maker Biohaven

    Pfizer is starting to put its COVID-19 cash influx to use by spending $11.6 billion to venture deeper into a new treatment area. The New York vaccine and cancer drug maker said Tuesday it will use cash on hand to buy the remaining portion of migraine treatment developer Biohaven Pharmaceutical it does not already own. Pfizer will pay $148.50 in cash for each share of Biohaven, which makes Nurtec ODT for treating and preventing migraines and has a nasal spray under development.

  • Pfizer to pay $11.6 billion for Biohaven to tap migraine market

    Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will pay $11.6 billion to buy Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, making a big bet on its ability to boost sales of the top-selling pill in a new class of migraine drugs. Biohaven shares jumped 70% to $141.31, while Pfizer was up slightly at $48.83. Pfizer is flush with cash from a once-in-a-lifetime surge in revenue from COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics and has said it is looking to buy companies or drugs that could add at least $25 billion in annual sales by the end of the decade.

  • This Popular OTC Medication Can Cause "Deadly" Complications, Study Warns

    You might already be aware that the popular over-the-counter (OTC) drug Tylenol has been linked with a staggering number of hospitalizations and deaths. But just as popular—and less known for its risk of complications—is another OTC drug you most likely have in your medicine cabinet right now. Experts warn that this extremely common medication can trigger "deadly" side effects, including some that affect the gastrointestinal system and heart. Read on to learn how this popular medication could be

  • New Roche Cancer Data Slams Biopharma Stocks

    Results from a trial of an experimental cancer drug called tiragolumab are shaking investor confidence in a once-promising new class of cancer drugs.

  • Rare cases of COVID patients relapsing pose questions for Pfizer’s Paxlovid

    As more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID-19 pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug.

  • Moderna completes FDA submission for use of COVID shot in adolescents, kids

    The company is seeking approval for the use of its vaccines in three distinct age groups - adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, children aged six to 11 and those between six years and six months. The submissions for all three groups were made on May 9, it said. Although Moderna's vaccine is approved by the FDA for use in adults 18 years and older, its use in other age groups has hit a roadblock as U.S. regulators have sought more safety data.

  • PharmAla Biotech Expands MDMA Distribution with CCrest Labs

    PharmAla Biotech (CSE: MDMA) is excited to announce that it has signed an agreement with CCrest Laboratories Inc. which will allow for its GMP MDMA to be delivered to customers in Canada and around the world. CCrest is a cGMP research and testing facility operating under Health Canada Controlled Substances Dealer's and Drug Establishment licenses.

  • Drug Company Contracted to Produce Covid Vaccines Hid Evidence of Quality Issues

    Emergent BioSolutions, a company contracted to produce Covid vaccine doses, hid evidence of the contamination of vaccines from the FDA, a new report reveals.

  • Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Development of a new cancer treatment pioneered by Roche was thrown into doubt on Wednesday when the immunotherapy drug failed to slow progression of lung cancer in a second trial, hitting the Swiss pharmaceutical maker's shares. In a study, a combination of the new drug tiragolumab and Roche's established Tecentriq drug did not slow disease progression in newly diagnosed cases of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer when compared with patients on Tecentriq only, the company said. That was after tiragolumab in March failed to slow progression of a different, more aggressive form of lung cancer.

  • Pfizer to Buy Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for $11.6 Billion

    Shares of Biohaven, which makes the migraine medication Nurtec ODT, soar following the announcement.

  • Why Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) rocketed 68% on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company struck a deal to be acquired by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Biohaven is a leader in the treatment of migraines -- often intensely painful headaches that affect 1 billion people worldwide. The agreement would see Pfizer purchase Biohaven for roughly $11.6 billion, or $148.50 per share, in cash.

  • NORD Applauds Legislative Efforts to Restore Intent of the Orphan Drug Act

    NORD Applauds Legislative Efforts to Restore Intent of the Orphan Drug ActPR NewswireWASHINGTON, May 11, 2022WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) applauds efforts of Congressional leaders to protect the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) and ensure proper incentives are in place to continue to foster robust rare disease drug development. Last week, leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee included language in their bipartisan Food and Drug Ame

  • Netflix May Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan in Q4 2022

    Netflix may dive into the ad-supported VOD space as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022 — and crack down on freeloaders who use paying customers’ passwords — sooner than it originally signaled. Last month, as Netflix reported an unexpected drop in streaming subscribers in Q1 and forecast a 2 million sub loss for the […]

  • General Mills buys frozen pizza supplier TNT Crust from Peak Rock Capital

    General Mills Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to buy TNT Crust, a manufacturer of frozen crusts that supplies regional and national pizza chains.

  • Traeger Maintains Guidance Despite Better Than Expected Quarter

    By Alan Hatfield Wood pellet grill maker Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) today announced that the company will maintain its 2022 full year guidance despite a better-than-expected first quarter. Total revenue came in 5% lower on the year at $223.7 million, driven by a decline in grill unit volumes partially offset by price increases taken […]