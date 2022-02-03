U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.75
    -38.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,455.00
    -37.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,832.00
    -282.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.10
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.75
    -0.51 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.64
    +0.68 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6800
    +0.2300 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,101.67
    -1,349.73 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.28
    -31.19 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.15
    +11.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Biophytis Received Approval from ANVISA (Brazil) to Give Access to Sarconeos (BIO101) to Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients through an Expanded Access Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BPTS

  • ANVISA (Brazilian Health Authority) approved Biophytis' Expanded Access Program (EAP) for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 and mechanically ventilated in Intensive Care Unit

  • Sarconeos (BIO101) treatment will be given to a maximum of 80 patients mechanically ventilated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of Brazilian hospitals

  • In parallel, Sarconeos (BIO101) is being evaluated in a Phase 2-3 study (COVA), in Europe, Latin America, and the US, for the treatment of non-intubated hospitalized patients with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company, based on Sorbonne University campus and focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces that it has received approval from the ANVISA (Brazilian health authority) for its Expanded Access Program (EAP) to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 with Sarconeos (BIO101). A maximum of 80 patients who are mechanically ventilated in Intensive Care Unit of Brazilian hospitals will be treated with Sarconeos (BIO101) for up to 28 days to prevent further deterioration and mortality.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis said: "Making Sarconeos (BIO101) available to critically ill patients in the ICU with severe Covid-19 is planned to be the next step towards bringing our product to the market as quickly as possible. This program will generate important new information about the safety of Sarconeos (BIO101) as well as explore the potential effectiveness in mechanically ventilated patients, a novel potential indication".

Whilst the numbers of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 is again steeply increasing, there are still very few options available for the treatment of severe Covid-19 disease, including when respiratory insufficiency is necessitating mechanical ventilation in the ICU. This EAP, giving access to Sarconeos (BIO101) to most severe cases of COVID-19 patients is complementing Biophytis effort to participate to the therapeutic armamentarium against COVID-19 along with the ongoing COVA Phase 2-3 study. The COVA study (the Principal Investigator in Brazil is Dr Ludhmila Hajjar, USP, InCor, Sao Paulo, Brazil), is evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in non-intubated hospitalized patients.

Dr Suzana Lobo, head of the Intensive Care Division - Hospital de Base and FAMERP Medical School in S j Rio Preto- SP- Brazil, and EAP coordinating physician, said: "Brazil is now the third in the ranking of Covid-19 cases in the world and second in number of deaths. Following the omicron surge we are now facing again a steep increase in the number of cases which has led again to an increasing number of ICU admissions despite our advances in vaccination. Besides corticosteroids and the best standard of care, up to now we have no options for patients on mechanical ventilation in which mortality rates remain at unacceptable levels. I am happy to collaborate in this new phase of application of this medicine that explores very innovative pathways in the treatment of severe cases and brings hope for better outcomes".

ANVISA's approval of an EAP is mainly based on the following criteria:

  • The product is aimed at patients with serious debilitating and/or life-threatening disease.

  • There is no satisfactory therapeutic alternative with products registered in Brazil.

  • The authorization to use the product is delivered based on the request, and only under the responsibility of the prescribing practician, as it is expected to deliver a significant benefit to the patient.

Brazil is the first country to approve the EAP to give access to Sarconeos (BIO101) to hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Based on this first approval and upcoming completion of the COVA study during H1 2022, Biophytis is willing to extend the EAP submission to other territories in the world.

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia with a positive Phase 2 clinical trial performed in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq (Ticker BPTS - ISIN : US09076G1040).

For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risks and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Half Year Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risks Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations

Evelyne Nguyen, CFO
Investors@biophytis.com

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry:antoine.denry@taddeo.fr- +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio:agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr-+33 7 62 77 69 42

SOURCE: Biophytis



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687084/Biophytis-Received-Approval-from-ANVISA-Brazil-to-Give-Access-to-Sarconeos-BIO101-to-Hospitalized-COVID-19-Patients-through-an-Expanded-Access-Program

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Skyrocket This Year

    Investing in small-cap, clinical-stage biotech stocks can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's turn to two biotech stocks that could soar (and provide above-average returns to patient investors): Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT). Krystal Biotech develops gene-editing therapies for rare skin diseases.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Hit a Pot-Hole Today

    After a terrific Tuesday, shares of marijuana stocks are getting stubbed out on Wednesday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 2.4%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is down 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is down 4.3%. It's all the more surprising given that, just yesterday evening, Marijuana Moment also reported that in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act (which is the official name of the marijuana banking law) has been refiled for consideration, and that the House Rules Committee has OK'd the bill for a vote by the full House this week.

  • Could Inovio Pharmaceuticals Become the Next Moderna?

    When it comes to biotechs, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the standard to beat. On the surface, Inovio is very much in the same position that Moderna was before the pandemic. With a market cap close to $900 million, it doesn't have any recurring revenue or any medicines that are approved for sale, and its coronavirus vaccine program is what originally put it in the limelight in 2020.

  • After Alzheimer's drug flop, Peninsula biotech's founding execs exit

    The company said it will try again with the failed drug, this time as a treatment for a type of head and neck cancer.

  • Crispr Therapeutics begins dosing patients in Phase 1 trial for experimental type 1 diabetes treatment

    Shares of Crispr Therapeutics gained 3.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the experimental type 1 diabetes treatment it developed with the privately held ViaCyte Inc. The investigational treatment uses ViaCyte's stem cell-derived therapy in combination with Crispr's gene-editing technology to generate pancreatic cells. Crispr's stock has tumbled 61.0% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has gained

  • After Dropping 40%, Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a jaw-dropping 7,900% from the start of 2020 through its peak last February. Today, Novavax's situation has changed dramatically. First, let's talk about why investors have been worrying about Novavax.

  • Kamala Harris chokes up discussing mother’s cancer fight

    Gopalan Shyamala was a breast cancer researcher before dying of colon cancer in 2009

  • Gilead earnings hurt by legal settlement, other charges

    (Reuters) -Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, citing a $1.25 billion legal settlement involving HIV drug patents and a charge related to its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences Inc , sending the company's shares down nearly 4%. Gilead reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, down from $2.19 a year earlier. Wall Street analysts had forecast $1.60 per share, as compiled by Refinitiv.

  • LEXX: 1Q:22 Results & Other Things that Came Up

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT Over the last two months, Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) has advanced several new initiatives, reported first quarter earnings and outlined a bold plan for 2022 which includes the launch of multiple new studies. The most important effort is in hypertension where we expect the HYPER-H21-4 study to start in

  • Male sexual enhancement drug recalled after Amazon said it has the generic of Cialis

    One lot of Hard Dawn Rise and Shine, marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement and found at Amazon.com, was recalled by EsupplementSales.

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • Central Florida Family of boy born with rare genetic disorder searching for cure

    A Central Florida family is searching for a cure after their baby was diagnosed with a condition so rare there are less than a dozen cases in the world.

  • Utah nursing program created to combat COVID-19 overcrowding could become permanent

    The nurse apprentice program was created to help with staffing levels in Utah during the early stages of the pandemic, now it could become permanent.

  • Kim Kardashian's 'slim-thick' body type is more harmful than 'ultra-thin': New study

    Canadian researchers say images of bodies like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's have a greater impact on women's body image than other body types.

  • GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will receive $1.25 billion from Gilead Sciences as part of a settlement between its HIV medicines unit and the U.S.-based drugmaker, ending a long-drawn patent dispute. The settlement, announced by GSK on Tuesday, relates to Gilead's antiretroviral drug Biktarvy, a medicine used to check the AIDS-causing virus, which GSK said in 2018 infringed on its unit ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and other similar compounds. HIV medicines developed by ViiV, in which Pfizer and Japan's Shionogi also hold small stakes, are a major part of GSK's plan to support its lagging pharmaceuticals business as it readies to spin off its consumer healthcare arm.

  • Ultrasound reveals 2-year-old teeth and hair growing inside scared mom’s uterus: ‘This sounds like [a] horror movie’

    She'd been experiencing some "abnormal pain" in her abdomen — and now, she's begging other moms to listen to their bodies.

  • 'A huge unmet need': Takeda-owned startup focuses on premature babies

    The new biotech startup has launched with drugs licensed from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which also has an ownership stake in the company.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.

  • N.Y. Cases Drop 92% From Peak; Fed Warns on Jobs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid