Bioplastics Market by Type, Application, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the bioplastics market and it is poised to grow by USD $ 76.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over about 28% during the forecast period. The report on the biodegradable plastics market offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will offer immense growth opportunities, the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over bioplastics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bioplastics Market is segmented as below:
Type
Application
Geography
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bioplastics market report covers the following areas:
Biodegradable plastics market size
biodegradable plastics market trends
biodegradable plastics industry analysis
This study identifies government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bioplastics market growth during the next few years.
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bioplastics Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bioplastics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist bioplastics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the bioplastics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the bioplastics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioplastics market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Arkema SA
BASF SE
Evonik Industries AG
NatureWorks LLC
Novamont SpA
Plantic Technologies Ltd.
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Teijin Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Toyota Tsusho Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
