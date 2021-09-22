U.S. markets closed

Bioplastics Market by Type, Application, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the bioplastics market and it is poised to grow by USD $ 76.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over about 28% during the forecast period. The report on the biodegradable plastics market offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Latest market research report titled Bioplastics Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will offer immense growth opportunities, the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over bioplastics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bioplastics Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bioplastics market report covers the following areas:

  • Biodegradable plastics market size

  • biodegradable plastics market trends

  • biodegradable plastics industry analysis

This study identifies government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bioplastics market growth during the next few years.

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bioplastics Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bioplastics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bioplastics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bioplastics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bioplastics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioplastics market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arkema SA

  • BASF SE

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • NatureWorks LLC

  • Novamont SpA

  • Plantic Technologies Ltd.

  • SHOWA DENKO K.K.

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioplastics-market-by-type-application-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301382707.html

SOURCE Technavio

