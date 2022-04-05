U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Bioplastics Market Worth $13,806.1 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 13.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Bioplastics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable), Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Textiles, Building & Construction, and Others), and Geography," the market is expected to grow from US$ 5,799.8 million in 2021 to US$ 13,806.1 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. Several factors such as the wide application of bioplastics and the rising demand for eco-friendly plastic in the packaging industry are driving the market growth. However, high prices and short lifetime of bioplastics restrict the market growth.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Bioplastics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003267/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 5,799.8 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 13,806.1 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021- 2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

146

No. Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

71

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type and Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Wide Application Scope of Bioplastics

Bioplastics are increasingly used in various applications across many industries, such as packaging, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, building & construction, and textiles. The adoption of bioplastics has increased due to its advanced technical properties and functionalities as well as due to the favorable legislation implemented by numerous governments across the world. Consumers are increasingly using bioplastic packaging material over synthetic plastic packaging since it is capable of being decomposed with food. In the biomedical industry, bioplastics are highly applicable in skin replacements for burnings and wounds, scaffolds for tissue engineering, bone reconstruction, nerves and gum reconstruction, drug-releasing system, blood vessel growth, and stent covering. In recent years, the electronics industry has started to address the sustainability of the materials it utilizes in its products. Bioplastics are suitable alternatives for numerous components used by the electronics sector.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003267/

Bioplastics Market Size: Segment Overview

Based on type, the global bioplastics market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The non-biodegradable segment dominated the market in 2020. The market for the non-biodegradable segment is further segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyamides (PA), Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), and others. Non-biodegradable bioplastics are made from biomass that microorganisms cannot easily break down. The growing demand for non-biodegradable bioplastics from various end-use industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for the non-biodegradable segment in the coming years.

Based on application, the global bioplastics market is segmented into packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, automotive & transportation, textiles, building & construction, and others. The market for the packaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The use of bioplastic offers rigid and flexible packaging, which propels the demand for bioplastics in the packaging industry.

Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003267

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bioplastics Market

Many industries, such as the chemicals & materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown of the manufacturing units adversely affected the production and supply side of the bioplastics market. Also, the logistics and transportation sector hampered the market due to the imposition of lockdown. The shutdown of various end-use industries, such as automotive, textile, and consumer goods, decreased the demand for bioplastics, restraining the bioplastics market growth. The ease in lockdown restrictions positively impacted the transportation and trade for the chemicals & materials industry, which is driving the bioplastics market. Moreover, the bioplastics industry is predicted to make essential contributions in preventing the spread of novel coronavirus. The 3D printing of medical equipment is among the critical areas of application for bioplastics. As per European Bioplastics e.V., with a donation of 5 metric tons of PLA, more than ~125,000 masks had been produced, which is having a positive impact on the bioplastics market.

Buy Premium Copy of Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003267/

Bioplastics Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Teijin Limited; Toray Industries, Inc.; Sabic; Basf SE; Total Corbion PLA; Braskem S.A.; Biome Bioplastics; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Novamont S.P.A.; and Natureworks LLC are a few key players operating in the bioplastics market. Leading market players adopt various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their geographical presence and consumer base across the world. For instance, in 2020, Corbion and Total entered into a joint venture to build first world-scale PLA plant in Europe.

Browse related Reports on Chemicals and Materials Industry -

Allyl Alcohol Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Optical Resins, Polymer Crosslinking Agent, CRT Screens, Paints and Coatings, Others) and Geography

Metal Packaging Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form (Liquid, Powder); Technology (Electroplating, Hot Dip Galvanizing, Thermal Spraying, Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Paints and Coatings, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Others) and Geography

Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Printed Circuit Board Panels, Semiconductors, Others) and Geography

Non-Wood Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Straw, Bagasse, Bamboo, Cotton, Others); Application (Paper Making, Textiles, Others) and Geography

Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type (Polyester, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Others); End-Use Industry (Agriculture, Personal Care, Automotive, Medical, Others) and Geography

Food Paper Tray Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Virgin Fiber, Recycled Fiber); Application (Meat Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Ready to Eat Meals, Others) and Geography

Non-Heat Sealable Film Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Plastic, Paper); End-use industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Tools and Machinery, Others) and Geography

Marine Chemicals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Water Treatment, Fuel Treatment, Maintenance and Cleaning, Others) and Geography

Polymer Catalyst Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Classification (Polyolefin Catalysts, Condensation Polymer Catalysts, Thermosetting Polymer Catalysts, Additional Polymer Catalysts); Catalyst (Zeigler-Natta, Single-site, Chromium, Peroxide, Other Catalysts) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/bioplastics-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioplastics-market-worth-13-806-1-mn-globally-by-2028-at-13-2-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301516761.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

