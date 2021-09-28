U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.75
    -28.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,636.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,006.00
    -188.75 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.80
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.20
    +0.75 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.80
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.29 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.57
    +2.82 (+15.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2020
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,705.44
    -2,070.54 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.00
    -66.52 (-6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.74
    -31.66 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Biopolymer Coatings Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Biopolymer Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Biopolymer Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The biopolymer coatings market is set to grow by $ 397.84 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis @ Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Scope of Biopolymer Coatings Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 397.84 million

CAGR

Accelerating at 6.89%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

By product:-

Drivers

Challenges

Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biopolymer Coatings Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Biopolymer Coatings market research, Download a FREE sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44166

Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the biopolymer coatings market include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Covestro AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Novamont SpA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biopolymer coatings market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Biopolymer Coatings Market size

  • Biopolymer Coatings Market trends

  • Biopolymer Coatings Market industry analysis

The growing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly polymers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as drawbacks of biopolymers in coatings may threaten the growth of the market.

Fetch access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Industrial Coatings Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Furniture Wood Coatings Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymer coatings market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the biopolymer coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the biopolymer coatings market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymer coatings market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Nitrocellulose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cellulose esters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Starch - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Natural wax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Arkema SA

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Covestro AG

  • Croda International Plc

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • Novamont SpA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biopolymer-coatings-market-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-6-89-during-2021-2025--technavio-301385783.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China Power Price Hike Sought Amid Supply Crunch: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAt least 2

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtG

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal

    As a severe power crunch roils China's northeastern industrial heartland, senior officials face mounting pressure from alarmed citizens to ramp up coal imports thick and fast in order to keep lights on, factories open and even water supplies flowing. With electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply crippling large sections of industry, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings F

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Activision Blizzard, U.S. employment watchdog reach agreement in sexual harassment and discrimination case

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Monday they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace. Under the agreement, Activision committed to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, the owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises said in a statement. The EEOC, which been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of California.