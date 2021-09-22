U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.93
    -0.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    -11.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.22 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8220
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,562.83
    +2,993.34 (+7.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

Discover the growth potential across each business segment in the overall bioplastics and biopolymers market during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopolymers market is poised to grow by 1,294.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Latest market research report titled Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download the Free Sample Report to know more.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the volatility in crude oil prices will offer immense growth opportunities, to make the most of the opportunities, biopolymers market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biopolymers Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the future trends impacting bioplastics and biopolymers market size. Download the free sample report here:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45591

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Biopolymer Coatings Market - Global biopolymer coatings market is segmented by product (nitrocellulose, cellulose esters, starch, natural wax, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Green Chemicals Market - Global green chemicals market is segmented by product (bioalcohols, biopolymers, bio-organic acids, and bio-ketones) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biopolymers market report covers the following areas:

  • Biopolymers Market size

  • Biopolymers Market trends

  • Biopolymers Market industry analysis

This study identifies strict environmental regulations and policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers market growth during the next few years.

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Biopolymers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Biopolymers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the biopolymers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the biopolymers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymers market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Arkema SA

  • BASF SE

  • Braskem SA

  • Danimer Scientific

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Galatea Bio Tech Srl

  • NatureWorks LLC

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biopolymers-market-by-end-user-type-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301382717.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Pitney Bowes Is Still Looking Bearish

    This is when a few lucky callers can get to ask host Jim Cramer about securities that they are interested in. On Tuesday's show, one caller asked him about Pitney Bowes . The downtrend is still ongoing as prices have broken below the May lows.

  • Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    This augmented reality company generated more revenue in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2019.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.