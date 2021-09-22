Biopolymers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopolymers market is poised to grow by 1,294.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the volatility in crude oil prices will offer immense growth opportunities, to make the most of the opportunities, biopolymers market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biopolymers Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
Geography
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biopolymers market report covers the following areas:
Biopolymers Market size
Biopolymers Market trends
Biopolymers Market industry analysis
This study identifies strict environmental regulations and policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers market growth during the next few years.
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Biopolymers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Biopolymers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biopolymers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biopolymers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymers market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Arkema SA
BASF SE
Braskem SA
Danimer Scientific
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Galatea Bio Tech Srl
NatureWorks LLC
Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
