BioPorto A/S

February 14, 2023

News Release

BioPorto adds Dr. Tabari Baker as VP of Global Medical Affairs

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, February 14, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced the addition of Dr. Tabari Baker as Vice President of Global Medical Affairs. In this role, Dr. Baker will lead BioPorto’s medical and scientific support for NGAL tests and build upon its strong relationships with key industry stakeholders.

“Expanding market awareness of the prevalence and seriousness of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and educating clinicians on the NGAL assay’s clinical value in addressing AKI are key components of our strategy to drive market adoption of our flagship product,” said Tony Pare, BioPorto’s CEO. “Tabari brings a wealth of experience and expertise in introducing new diagnostic solutions to the global clinical community. I’m confident that his proven track record of successful product launches with highly effective medical initiatives well-prepares him to lead and build BioPorto’s medical affairs team.”

“I am very excited to join BioPorto and lead the medical affairs team,” remarked Dr. Baker. “NGAL testing can save lives by detecting AKI days earlier than current approaches. As a diagnostic solution, it helps clinicians improve prognosis and clarifies patient treatment. This team has the opportunity to partner with scientific and clinical experts to address an important, unmet medical need and positively impact the outcomes of patients suffering from, or at risk of, AKI.”

Dr. Baker most recently served as Director of Strategic Healthcare Partnerships at Roche Diagnostics, where he led cross-enterprise initiatives to communicate its diagnostic portfolio’s medical value throughout the patient journey. Also at Roche, Dr. Baker supported the launch of multiple companion diagnostic tests by providing clinical, scientific, and educational expertise as a Scientific Affairs Manager. Previously, Dr. Baker served in research and clinical liaison roles at Caris Life Sciences. Dr. Baker received his Ph.D. in Tumor Biology from Georgetown University. He earned an M.S. in Cancer Biology, Prevention, and Control from the University of the District of Columbia, and a B.S. in Chemistry from Morehouse College.

Dr. Baker and his family are based in Durham, North Carolina.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward-looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to potential FDA marketing authorizations and global launch and commercialization of NGAL tests, including with the potential impact of medical and scientific education; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

