BioPorto Announces Interim Results for the First Nine Months of 2022

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced interim financial results for the first nine months of 2022 and business progress for the third quarter of 2022.



Recent Highlights



For the nine months ending September 30, 2022: Total revenue of DKK 20.3 million / USD 2.9 million, a 16% increase over the prior year Adjusted EBITDA of DKK (49.5) million / USD (7.2) million Cash and cash equivalents of DKK 98.9 million / USD 13.0 million as of September 30, 2022 (DKK 59.6 million / USD 9.3 million as of September 30, 2021)

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2022: Total revenue of DKK 5.3 million / USD 0.7 million, a 0.4% decrease over the prior year Adjusted EBITDA of DKK (17.1) million / USD (2.3) million

BioPorto continues preparations for FDA submission of an NGAL test by fourth quarter 2022

Tony Pare, BioPorto’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The third quarter of 2022 reflected our continued focus on disciplined execution towards completion and submission of the De Novo application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of an NGAL test for pediatric risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). Our data analysis and preparation of the clinical report are proceeding according to plan, and we anticipate submitting the application by fourth quarter 2022 as previously guided.”

Guidance for 2022 adjusted to reflect timing of costs

During the first nine months of 2022, BioPorto exercised appropriate cost control and deferred certain commercialization expenses, thereby reducing its costs below prior expectations. Consequently, BioPorto has revised its 2022 guidance for operating (EBIT) loss from approximately DKK (95) to (100) million down to approximately DKK (83) to (88) million, and adjusted EBITDA loss from approximately DKK (76) to (81) million down to approximately DKK (71) to (75) million. BioPorto maintains its 2022 revenue guidance of approximately DKK 24 to 27 million.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product is The NGAL TestTM, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in a number of countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

NOTE – DKK/USD exchange rates used within “Recent Highlights”, above:

Balance sheet measures: September 30, 2021 = 6.4220 and September 30, 2022 = 7.6287

Income statement measures for nine months ended: September 30, 2021 = 6.1842 and September 30, 2022 = 6.9144.

Income statement measures for third quarter ended: September 30, 2021 = 6.2690 and September 30, 2022 = 7.3067.



