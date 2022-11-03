U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

BioPorto A/S to Host Quarterly Earnings Webcast and Analyst Call

BioPorto A/S
·2 min read
BioPorto A/S
BioPorto A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of kidney injury, announced today that in connection with the release of its Interim Report for the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s management team will host an online investor presentation on November 9, 2022 at 14:00 Central European Time / 8:00 Eastern Time via HC Andersen Capital.

Investors interested in attending the webcast may register at:
https://hca.videosync.fi/bioporto-presentation-q3-interim-9-nov-2022/register.

A separate analyst call will be held on November 9, 2022 at 16:00 Central European Time / 10:00 Eastern Time, with details as follows:

Denmark: +45 8025 0765
International: +1 412 317 5180
US: +1 844 825 9789
Conference ID: 10172482
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1577608&tp_key=ea0f8a8f79

Investor Relations Contacts

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com
Ashley Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product is The NGAL Test™, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in a number of countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.


