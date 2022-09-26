U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,705.98
    +12.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,558.76
    -31.65 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,985.20
    +117.27 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.57
    +18.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +1.28 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.00
    -1.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9666
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7670
    +0.0700 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2140
    +0.8940 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,226.21
    +324.07 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.57
    +8.47 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.43
    +20.83 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

BioPower Operations Corporation D/B/A HYFI Corp. announces TRANSFER AGENT LETTERS MUST BE RESPONDED TO immediately.

BioPower Operations Corporation
·3 min read
BioPower Operations Corporation
BioPower Operations Corporation

Aventura, Florida., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC Pink: BOPO) announced today that its transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, is sending out letters to update shareholder information. It is critical for Shareholders to comply. If information is not timely submitted, the stock may be considered abandoned, and by law returned to the residence state as Escheatment Shares.

YOU MAY AVOID ESCHEATMENT OF YOUR PROPERTY IN ONE OF TWO WAYS:

  1. COMPLETE THIS FORM AND RETURN IT TO THE ADDRESS PROVIDED BY CONTINENTAL STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST

  2. CONTACT CONTINENTAL STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST BY EMAIL AT: ESCHEATMENT@CONTINENTALSTOCK.COM AND PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION BY EMAIL:

PLEASE EMAIL

  1. NAME OF STOCK – BIOPOWER OPERATIONS CORPORATION

  2. SHAREHOLDER NAME

  3. NUMBER OF SHARES

  4. CURRENT ADDRESS

  5. PLEASE ENTER THE LAST FOUR DIGITS OF ALL TAX PAYOR IDS (SSN/FEIN)

About BioPower Operations Corporation or HYFI Corp.

BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC: BOPO) is a Nevada corporation currently in the process of changing its name, subject to clearance by FINRA to, HYFI Corp. Headquartered in the USA, HYFI Corp. is a fintech company that has developed and owns an innovative blockchain technology called, “HyFi”.

HyFi consists initially of two platforms: 1) An impact investment crowd-funding platform for green initiatives. The platform launches with strong support from a ready clientele. This initiative comes to market after approximately 16 months of full time development by a team of world class developers who just won "Fintech innovator of the year" award for Lithuania. HyFi's core purpose is to solve problem of access to funding for issuers who have focused their business on sustainability, the betterment of the planet and/or humanity. The "ILO" (Initial License Offering) makes its world debut on HyFi and will appeal to owners/issuers who do not wish to dilute their equity positions or give up control of their companies.

HyFi's second platform is 2) the HyFi Launchpad. The NFT Launchpad is a modern marketing solution for brands, companies and famous people to reach today’s buyers and global Internet Community through the issuance and marketing of NFTs. HyFi seeks Partner companies to collaborate with HyFi, or license our technology, to work together to market their products and services. This unique Blockchain technology marketing tool can also track distributors, affiliates and influencers successes and sales for the promotion and introduction of the products or services. The activity is intended to have a positive cross-pollination effect on the crowd-funding platform and create a robust eco-system of users. Both platforms intersect at a single destination point at https://www.hyfi.exchange/.

Information about the company can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR site under the Issuer Profile of “BioPower Operations Corporation.”

For more information please visit: www.hyfi-corp.com and https://www.hyfi.exchange/.

Media Contact
Troy MacDonald, CEO
+1-786-923-0272

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking" statements or statements which arguably imply or suggest certain things about our future. Statements which express that we "believe," "anticipate," "expect," or "plan to," and any other similar statements which are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but there are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) come under pressure; lose 11% of holdings value

    A look at the shareholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Morgan Stanley Says Dollar Surge Tends to End in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s recent rally is creating an “untenable situation” for risk assets including stocks, and in the past this kind of dollar strength has led to some kind of financial or economic crisis, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    When it comes to building wealth over time, it's hard to beat a strategy of dollar-cost averaging into a broad index fund.

  • The Stock Market Is Undergoing a Regime Change

    I'm having second thoughts on rising interest rates and the resurgent bear market

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Traders Who ‘Just Want to Survive’ Sit on $5 Trillion Cash Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- From stocks to bonds, credit to crypto, money managers looking for somewhere to hide from the Federal Reserve induced storm battering virtually every asset class are finding solace in a long reviled corner of the market: cash.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios

  • 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.