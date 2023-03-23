U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.42
    +60.45 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,433.66
    +403.55 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,924.01
    +254.06 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.29
    +26.93 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.35
    +0.45 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.70
    +39.10 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.47 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    -0.0320 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0059 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0440
    -0.3400 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,596.65
    -40.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.08
    +27.62 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.80
    -37.04 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Biopreservation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·7 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Biopreservation Market 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Biopreservation Market and Forecasts, Market Segment by Product (Equipment, Media, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)), Market Segment by Application (Regenerative Medicine, Bio-Banking, Drug Discovery), Market Segment by Cell Providers Volume (CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells, Others), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country. 

The biopreservation market was valued at US$5,379.5 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Applications of Biopreservation in Regenerative Medicine

Biopreservation involves the preservation and storage of cells, tissues, organ and other biological materials to maintain their viability and functionality. In regenerative medicine, biopreservation plays a crucial role in the preservation of cells and tissues for later use in transplantation and regenerative therapies. Several companies are joining ties and launching their services to the sector. For instance, Essent Biologics in January 2021, announced its commitment to provide the human-derived biological materials and 3D biology data to its clinical partners and regenerative medicine research community. The business has the capacity to function as a partner in biomanufacturing, producing a sizable supply of unique products. In addition to that, cells and tissues are preserved using biopreservation procedures for use in regenerative medicine in the future. This makes it possible for medical professionals to have access to high-quality tissues and cells for use in transplants and regenerative treatments. Stem cells are crucial elements of regenerative medicine, and they are preserved via biopreservation procedures for use in regenerative therapies in the future. Researchers' perspectives on regenerative medicine have undergone a revolutionary change as a result of technological developments in stem cell-based therapeutics. The advancement of regenerative medicine has accelerated due to advancements in stem cell therapy.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/biopreservation-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Moderately Negative Impact on the Biopreservation Market?

The COVID-19 had a moderately negative impact on the biopreservation industry. The pandemic increased the demand for biopreservation as healthcare institutions and researchers race to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. This resulted in increased demand for biopreservation techniques to store and preserve biological materials for future use. The development of COVID-19 vaccines increased the demand for biopreservation techniques to store and preserve these vaccines. Biopreservation provides a way to ensure the viability and safety of vaccines, which is critical in the fight against COVID-19. The pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain and logistics of drugs and medical devices causing shortages and delays in the supply of biopreservation products and services. This has had a negative impact on the market, as healthcare institutions and researchers struggle to obtain the biopreservation products they need. The pandemic has led to a decrease in funding for biopreservation research, as governments and private organizations underwent economic crisis all throughout the world.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 277-page report provides 115 tables and 174 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Biopreservation Market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional Biopreservation market. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, application, cell provider and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Biopreservation Market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Driving Market Growth

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions is driving the biopreservation market growth. For instance, the IndivuServ business unit of Indivumed GmbH will be acquired by Crown Bioscience, a multinational contract research organisation (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences firm, according to a January 2023 announcement. The highly curated and characterized biobank with approximately one million samples and related clinical data is included in Crown Bioscience's proposed acquisition of Indivumed Services, along with a vast network of more than 60 clinical divisions in the US, Europe, and Asia. The rising acquisition initiatives push the demand for biopreservation tools and techniques, thus driving the market growth.

Prominent Players Expansion Strategies 

Several companies are expanding their footprint in the market to sustain in the industry. For instance, a new lab for Sampled SMART Labs, formerly Infinity BiologiX LLC, opened in Glasgow, UK, in June 2022. The facility, which is headquartered in Glasgow, United Kingdom, is a cutting-edge 3000 square foot biosample research and analysis lab dedicated to providing Sampled Smart Labs service options to European clients. The facility was established in BioCity, Scotland's life sciences incubator, and is surrounded by cutting-edge technology in the fields of genomics and bioprocessing. Thus, such measures drive the market growth.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/biopreservation-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Rise in Fertility Preservation Programmes

The rise in awareness created by the associations related to fertility preservation techniques, comprising of oocyte preservation, human sperm preservation, will lead to an increase in biopreservation techniques demand. For instance, a new fertility preservation programme for ovarian tissue for cancer patients started in January 2022 at Guy's and St. Thomas' in the UK. One of the pioneering programmes in the UK, the comprehensive programme gives patients access to every method of fertility preservation that is currently available, including standard egg and embryo freezing and the freezing of ovarian tissue. Ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC) has been added to the services offered by one of the oldest and largest fertility preservation companies in the world. It gives fertile women the opportunity to keep having children while getting chemotherapy or stem cell treatments.

Increased Focus on Biobanking Sector

The rising focus on biobanking sector of biopreservation fuels the demand for the equipment, tools, techniques, and services. For instance, in October 2021, the South African Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) launched the Biobanks South Africa (BBSA) as part of its South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap. It was put into effect in 2021 with the intention of formalising the South African network of biodiversity biobanks. In addition to that, in June 2022, six biobanks joined the German Biobank Alliance (GBA). Thus, such rising focus on biobanking expansion strategies, coupled with the joint venturing is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the biopreservation market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the biopreservation market are Arctiko, Azenta, BioLife Solutions Inc., Biomatrica, Cryoport Systems, LLC, Eppendorf SE, Helmer Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA , PHC Holdings Corporation, Qiagen, Taylor-Wharton Cryogenics LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VWR International, among others. To increase their market position, major players in the industry are choosing strategic initiatives such geographic expansion, alliances, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

  • In May 2022, BioLife Solutions, Inc. executed a co-marketing agreement with Coriell Institute of Medical Research. Under the terms of the agreement, BioLife, under its SciSafe® brand, will promote Coriell's biospecimen processing services and Coriell will promote BioLife's biologic storage services to the scientific research and biopharma markets. The parties will share revenue generated from these co-marketing activities.

  • In December 2021, X-Therma Inc., a biotechnology company developing technology for regenerative medicine and organ preservation completed a US$13 million Series A investment round with LOREA AG, Graphene Ventures, Methuselah Foundation, Zen11 Holdings, VU Venture Partners, and a few other investment firms were in charge of the fund-raising program.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Oliver Davison
Visiongain Reports Limited 
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100 
Email: oliver.davison@visiongain.com  
Web: www.visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Rusal plans further lawsuit against Potanin over Nornickel pact

    Aluminium giant Rusal plans to bring further lawsuit in London against Vladimir Potanin, CEO of Nornickel, court documents show, marking the latest flare-up in relations between two of Russia's biggest metal companies. Rusal wishes to "bring certain further claims" against Potanin and his affiliate Whiteleave Holdings Ltd that are not covered by a lawsuit filed in London's High Court on Oct. 21, according to a court order dated March 21 and seen by Reuters. Rusal was not immediately available for comment, but previously said its legal action was to protect the interests of Nornickel's shareholders.

  • Explainer-Credit Suisse bondholders seek legal advice on AT1 wipe-out

    Credit Suisse bondholders are seeking legal advice after the Swiss regulator ordered 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.5 billion) of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) debt to be wiped out under its rescue takeover by UBS. These higher-yielding junior bonds emerged from the 2008-2009 crisis as a way to boost bank capital while shifting the risk of losses to investors and away from taxpayers. The Swiss regulator's decision inverted the long-established seniority of bondholders over shareholders over the assets of a company in distress.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is a Trending Stock

    Altria (MO) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Dow Jones Rises 300 Points After Surprise Drop In Jobless Claims; Block Crashes 22% On Short Seller Report

    The Dow Jones rose Thursday after a surprise drop in first-time jobless claims. Block shares plunged 22% after a short seller report.

  • Block stock falls 10% amid short seller accusations of 'inflated metrics' and 'avoiding regulation'

    Block shares sank 20% after short seller Hindenburg Research said the digital payment company formally known as Square has "systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping."

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionJack D

  • Will Petrobras (PBR) Suspend its Planned Asset Divestment?

    Per reports, with backing of oil unions, the president of Brazil orders Petrobras (PBR) to halt the sale of assets, citing unfavorable conditions.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says Jack Dorsey’s Payments Company Inflates User Numbers

    Shares in Block Inc.—formerly known as Square—fell after Hindenburg Research released the results of what it called a two-year investigation.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1,800% and 45.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boeing Stock Dropped on Two Counts. Four Reasons It Can Bounce Back.

    The past couple of days have left Boeing investors with a lot to digest. Shares are down in response to all the news, but investors might be overlooking the good while focusing on the bad. Early in the day, Chief Financial Officer Brian West told BofA Securities analyst Ron Epstein that the 767 refueling tanker used by the Air Force has a quality problem and the fix will impact quarterly results.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends?

    Dividends are payments that some companies make to shareholders to reward them for investing in them. Dividends can provide regular, predictable income to investors who also preserve the chance of profiting from price appreciation. Dividends can qualify for advantageous capital … Continue reading → The post How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Square Plunges As Short Seller Accuses Company Of Inflating Cash App Usage

    Square plunged after Hindenburg Research disclosed a short position in SQ stock while claiming Cash App consumer services facilitate fraud.