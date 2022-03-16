U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

The biopreservation media providers market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 23.57%, during the period 2021-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis Private Limited
·4 min read
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Roots Analysis Private Limited

To ensure the physiology and integrity of the preserved biological samples, industry stakeholders have developed novel biopreservation media, having a multitude of favorable characteristics for both research and clinical purposes

London, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Biopreservation Media Providers Market, 2021-2035” report to its list of offerings.

Several companies across the globe are now offering a variety of biopreservation media that assist the transport and storage of cells, tissues and organs, across various preservation conditions. It is worth highlighting that such pre-formulated media ensure product quality, efficacy, viability and post preservation high cell recovery. Given the inclination of industry stakeholders towards the field of cellular therapy, regenerative medicine and biobanking, the demand for biopreservation media intended for clinical purposes is anticipated to rise in the coming years.

To order this 230+ page report, which features 90+ figures and 100+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biopreservation-media-providers-market.html

Key Market Insights

Over 190 biopreservation media are presently offered across the globe
Of these, majority (over 70%) of the media can be preserved using cryogenic / LN2 vapor phase storage. Further, more than 60% of the biopreservation media are serum free. Around 55% of the biopreservation media are used for the storage of somatic cells.

More than 60 companies claim to be engaged in offering biopreservation media
North America emerged as a key hub for companies offering biopreservation media, featuring the presence of more than 65% the providers, primarily in the US. Within Europe, most of the media providers are located in Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Around 35% of the biopreservation media providers are small companies, having 11-50 employees
The service providers’ landscape is dominated by players that were established between 1991-2000, representing 27% of the total number of stakeholders. Further, more than 65% of the providers are private firms.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of 56%, between 2015 and 2020
Majority of the deals inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain were manufacturing and supply agreements (45%), followed by product distribution agreements (31%). Also, more than 50% of the collaborators in this domain are based in North America.

Bowman strategy clock is used to comprehend the pricing strategy adopted by players
The framework enables evaluation of the price of biopreservation media offered by companies, based on 5+ parameters, including preservation condition, type of serum, type of biological sample, packaging volume, packaging format and area of application. It is worth highlighting that for the purpose of this analysis, we have used a proprietary equation in order to calculate the likely price of media.

North America is anticipated to capture over 40% of the global market share in 2035
In 2035, more than 45% of the market revenues are expected to be generated from sales of biopreservation media that can be preserved using cryogenic storage. Further, over 50% of the market in 2035 will be occupied by serum free media.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players engaged in offering biopreservation media?

  • Which is the preservation condition supported by majority of the biopreservation media?

  • What are the key geographical regions where biopreservation media providers are located?

  • What partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the biopreservation media market?

  • What are the key factors influencing the price of biopreservation media?

  • What are the likely market opportunities for different types of biopreservation media in the emerging market?

  • What are the anticipated future trends related to biopreservation media providers’ market?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the biopreservation media providers market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Preservation Condition

  • Cryogenic / LN2 Vapor Phase

  • Frozen (Ultra-Low) / Deep Frozen

  • Frozen / Cold Chain

  • Refrigerated

Type of Serum

  • Fetal Bovine Serum Containing Media

  • Fetal Calf Serum Containing Media

  • Human Serum Containing Media

  • Serum Free Media

Type of Biological Sample

  • Germline Cells / Sten Cells

  • Organs

  • Somatic Cells

  • Tissues

Area of Application

  • Diagnostic Use

  • Research and Development

  • Therapeutic Use

Type of Packaging Format

  • End Users

  • Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • MENA

  • Latin America

  • Rest of the World

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its pipeline, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • BioLife Solutions

  • Cell Applications

  • HiMedia Laboratories

  • Merck

  • Thermo Fischer Scientific

  • United States Biological

  • ZenBio

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biopreservation-media-providers-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2021-2030

  2. Cell Therapy Consumables / Cell Culture Media / Cell Isolation Kits / Cell Therapy Manufacturing Reagents Market: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2021-2030

  3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (4th Edition): Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2021-2030

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis


