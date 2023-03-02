U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Bioprinting Technologies and Global Markets Report 2023: Market Revenue Data from 2019 to 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Bioprinting Market

Global Bioprinting Market
Global Bioprinting Market

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprinting: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprinting technologies market should reach $5.0 billion by 2027 from $2.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The use of technology in medical devices impacts multiple therapeutic areas. The most significant user segments include tissue engineering, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. As per the WHO, 21 patients per day die due to organ transplant shortages. Bioprinted organs could help clinicians and patients to eliminate the list of requirements of organs. The technology has been used as one of the most impactful possibilities in the field.

Laser bioprinting is growing at a high rate due to its advantages in high print speeds, high cell densities, good cell viability, and higher resolution patterns. Also, since there is no nozzle, there are no issues with a nozzle clogging with cells or other materials during printing.

The main advantage of the photopolymerization technique is achieving covalently crosslinked hydrogels, helping to drive the use and growth of these bioprinters. Advantages include the ability to print high-viscosity biomaterials, the creation of large constructs, high cell densities, sterile environments, and affordability.

Inkjet bioprinters have the advantages of high print speed, high cell viability, and high-resolution structures. Inkjet printers are limited to low-viscosity materials, and as a result, the printed structure may have weak mechanical properties.

Profile descriptions of the market-leading participants, including 3D Bio Corp., Advanced Solutions Inc., Cellink, Organovo, and Stratasys Ltd.

Report Includes

  • An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for bioprinting technologies and applications within the industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global bioprinting market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user, and region

  • Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for bioprinting over the forecast period (2022 to 2027)

  • Analysis of the markets for the main bioprinting end-use applications, including research, drug discovery and development, cosmetics, and clinical

  • Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on technologies, applications, and end users of bioprinting

  • Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global bioprinting market

  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

105

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

16.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study
1.3 What's New in this Report?
1.4 Scope of Report
1.5 Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Bioprinting Product Life Cycle
3.2 Bioprinting Industry
3.3 Bioprinting Instrument Technologies
3.3.1 Software
3.3.2 Organ-On-Chip
3.4 Organs and Organoids
3.4.1 Organoids
3.4.2 Organs
3.5 Technological Challenges in Printing Organs
3.6 Bioprinting Applications
3.7 Innovations in Medical/Healthcare Products
3.7.1 Diagnosing Diseases
3.7.2 Monitoring Patients
3.7.3 Personalized Medicine
3.8 Current Trends
3.8.1 Enhanced Cybersecurity
3.8.2 Internet of Medical Things (Iomt)
3.8.3 Medical Robots
3.8.4 3D Printed Objects
3.8.5 Device Connectivity
3.9 Regulations and Legislation
3.9.1 Europe
3.9.2 U.S.
3.9.3 Japan

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Dynamics
4.1.1 Drivers
4.1.2 Restraints
4.1.3 Opportunities
4.1.4 Strategies
4.1.5 Trends

Chapter 5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Bioprinting
5.1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (Ppe)
5.1.2 Face Masks
5.1.3 Face Shields
5.1.4 3D Printing in Healthcare

Chapter 6 Global Market for Bioprinting Technologies
6.1 Overview
6.2 Droplet Disposition
6.2.1 Market Outlook
6.3 Photopolymerization
6.3.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 7 Global Market for Bioprinting End Uses
7.1 Overview
7.2 Drug Discovery and Development
7.2.1 Market Outlook
7.3 Research
7.4 Cosmetics
7.5 Other End Uses

Chapter 8 Global Market for Bioprinting Technologies by Region
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 Market Outlook
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Market Outlook
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Market Outlook
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • 3D Bio Corp.

  • 3D Bioprinting Solutions

  • 3D Systems Inc.

  • Advanced Solutions Inc.

  • Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

  • Cellink

  • Cyfuse Biomedical

  • Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd.

  • Organovo Holding Inc.

  • Precise Bio

  • Stratasys Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aocu5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

