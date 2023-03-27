Bioprocess Validation Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Biologics-Centric Life Science Research Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocess Validation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Testing Type, By Stage, By Mode, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocess validation market size was valued at USD 993.22 million in 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



A rise in the demand for outsourcing bioprocess validation, an increase in biologics-focused life science research, and a spike in investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are the major factors driving the market of bioprocess validation. In addition, there is an increase in government measures that support the development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in several nations, as well as in the number of CROs and Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations.



The market is expanding due to significant technical developments in biomanufacturing infrastructure and continuous bioprocess validation of bioreactors to enable the affordable and scalable manufacture of pharmaceuticals. In addition, the market is expected to grow thanks to the developing trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services, the rising demand for individualized medications, and ongoing research and development (R&D) operations to guarantee the highest possible quality of pharmaceuticals.



Precision medicine and biosimilars have been developed in response to the rise of COVID-19 infections worldwide, which has boosted the demand for outsourcing services and the bioprocess validation process. Key competitors in the market have also started to implement and improve the validation procedure for the bioprocess of developing biologics and drugs. For instance, SGS invested in the Biosafety Centre of Excellence in Glasgow in November 2020 and has increased its vaccine manufacturing, medicinal, and R&D portfolio.



Bioprocess Validation Market Report Highlights

The bioprocess residuals testing category dominated the market in 2022. This is primarily due high demand for safe, high-quality, safe drugs, vaccines, and therapeutics developed by the biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.

Extractables and leachables registered the highest growth rate over the study period. This is because the US FDA standards and current good manufacturing practice recommendations are in force.

Process Verification segment accounted for the largest revenue share. It encompasses acquiring data and storing, processing, and analyzing each batch. Automation in this procedure also fosters sector growth.

Continued Process Verification accounted for a significant market share owing to its increasing prevalence and increasing process automation support expansion of the market.

North America witnessed a dominating share in the global market, which is mainly due to a growing number of R&D initiatives and investments, expanding demand for biopharmaceuticals, and rising need for outsourced bioprocess validation.

Asia-Pacific region has shown enormous development potential, due to favorable government backing, expanding private investment, a rising senior population, and a growing tendency of outsourcing to developing Asian nations.

Global players include Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Danaher Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, SGS, Toxikon Corporation, and Co better Filtration Equipment.

The author has segmented the bioprocess validation market report based on testing type, stage, mode, and region:



Bioprocess Validation Market, Testing Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Extractable & Leachables Testing

Bioprocess Residuals Testing

Viral Clearance Testing

Filtration & Fermentation Systems Testing

Others

Bioprocess Validation Market, Stage Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Process Design

Process Qualification

Continued Process Verification

Bioprocess Validation Market, Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

In House

Outsourced

Bioprocess Validation Market, Region Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Bioprocess Validation Market Insights



5. Global Bioprocess Validation Market, by Testing Type



6. Global Bioprocess Validation Market, by Stage



7. Global Bioprocess Validation Market, by Mode



8. Global Bioprocess Validation Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Eurofins Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza

Danaher Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

SGS S.A.

Toxikon Corporation

Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

