U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.00
    +7.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,496.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,915.25
    +25.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    -0.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.20
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1520
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    25.44
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1458
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4260
    -0.2280 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,740.29
    -493.77 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.56
    +9.51 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.53
    -28.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Biora Therapeutics Announces $9.75 Million Direct Offering

Biora Therapeutics, Inc.
·6 min read
Biora Therapeutics, Inc.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 32,506,250 shares of the Company's common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 32,506,250 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $0.30 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.3288 per share, will become exercisable commencing six months following the date of issuance, and will expire five years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 9, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Biora from this offering are expected to be approximately $9.75 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses. Biora intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support its operations, invest in research and development with respect to its oral biotherapeutics platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Approximately $3.75 million of the gross proceeds are being received by Biora as an in-kind payment. Such in-kind payment will be made in the form of a waiver of Biora’s cash interest payment obligation of approximately $3.75 million due on certain Convertible Senior Notes held by affiliates of Athyrium Capital Management, LP for the payment date occurring on December 1, 2022.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2021 and was declared effective on August 6, 2021. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The Company also has agreed that certain existing warrants held by the investors in the offering to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,719,543 shares of the Company’s common stock that were previously issued to investors in February 2021 and June 2021, with exercise prices ranging from $2.84 to $6.86 per share and expiration dates ranging from February 2026 to June 2026, will be amended effective upon the closing of the offering so that the amended warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $0.3288 per share, will not be exercisable until six months following the closing of the offering and will expire five and one-half years following the closing of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics is the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives. Biora envisions a world where patients have access to needle-free drug delivery and better therapeutic outcomes.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement or Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” "target," "forecast," or “opportunity,” the negative of these words or other similar words. Similarly, statements that describe our plans, strategies, intentions, expectations, objectives, goals or prospects and other statements that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. For such statements, we claim the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting our business, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the consummation of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the use of proceeds in the offering. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions that may affect the timing, terms or conditions of the proposed offering, the Company’s ability to consummate the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, the Company’s ability to innovate in the field of precision medicine, risks related to the supply and manufacturing of and complexity of components in the Company’s devices, the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or clearance of its products on expected timelines or at all, the Company’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize new products, the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results, the Company’s expectations regarding future revenue generating opportunities with current or future pharmaceutical collaborators, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to achieve its business objectives, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competition from other companies, and those risks described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and other subsequent documents, including Quarterly Reports, that the Company files with the SEC.

Biora Therapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Chuck Padala
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
IR@bioratherapeutics.com
(646) 627-8390

Media Contact
media@bioratherapeutics.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ouster and Velodyne agree to merger, signaling consolidation in lidar industry

    Ouster and Velodyne, two lidar companies, have agreed to a merger in an all-stock transaction, the companies said Monday. Both Ouster and Velodyne will maintain a 50% stake in the new company, according to the agreement that was signed on November 4. It's also because many of these companies, including Ouster and Velodyne, went public via special purpose acquisition (SPAC) at potentially inflated valuations that were based on projected revenue, not actual revenue.

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • Analysts Are Giving Up On Carvana Stock. Should You Really Sell?

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is reeling after disappointing third-quarter earnings and bearish analyst remarks. Despite its innovative business model, the online used-car dealership faces a triple threat of slowing auto sales, poor finances, and worsening macroeconomic conditions. Why is Morgan Stanley turning negative on Carvana?

  • Down 79.9%, This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.

  • 14 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The Federal Reserve in the United States recently released a policy statement in which it hiked […]

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?

    In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Want $300 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $20,400 in These 3 High-Yield Dow Stocks

    These Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks, which sport an average yield of 5.91%, can really pack a punch for income seekers.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best auto stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Auto Stocks To Buy Now. The automotive sector is one of the most rate-sensitive segments of the economy, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish moves this year have left a […]

  • Is Jim Cramer Right About RIOT?

    For the past few months, there has been a steady drumbeat of bad news about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks. With the price of Bitcoin no longer on the march upward, Bitcoin mining companies are struggling to turn a profit. As Cramer pointed out, Riot Blockchain is not making money right now, and he doesn't invest in companies that don't make money.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced recent operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market of Late

    These widely held stock-split stocks put the bear market in its place by respectively gaining 27% and 50% in October.

  • While institutions invested in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) benefited from last week's 12% gain, individual investors stood to gain the most

    Every investor in Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ:RIDE ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We...

  • More Likely to Double First: Amazon vs. Etsy

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have more in common than e-commerce these days. Amazon and Etsy stocks each have dropped more than 45% this year. Amazon has a track record of revenue and profit growth into the billions of dollars.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. ASML is arguably the world's most important semiconductor equipment company.

  • Down 76%, Should Investors Stay Away From This Space Stock?

    At the rate Virgin Galactic is burning cash, it might run out before its business is fully up and running.

  • Cloudflare Sets Ambitious, and Realistic, Growth Target

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were hammered on Friday despite beating analyst estimates on all fronts with its third-quarter report. The edge computing company is feeling no real pain from the current economic environment. Cloudflare grew revenue by 47% year over year and signed up 159 enterprise customers with annual budgets exceeding $100,000.

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteHer flagship Ark Innovatio

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AMD ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.1x might make it look like a...