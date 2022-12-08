U.S. markets closed

Biora Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress

Biora Therapeutics, Inc.
·3 min read
Biora Therapeutics, Inc.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced acceptance of two abstracts presenting patient data on its targeted therapeutics delivery system for presentation at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress, which will take place January 19-21, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. This annual conference, a partnership of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and the American Gastroenterological Association, is focused on bringing together a multidisciplinary community of health care practitioners and researchers to transform inflammatory bowel disease care.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title:

Potential Effects of Food on a Novel Drug Delivery System (DDS) to Deliver a Therapeutic Compound in the Colon

Abstract Number:

3831565

Session Title:

Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans

Date:

Thursday, January 19, 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. MST and Friday, January 20, 3:50 to 4:20 p.m. MST

Presenting Author:

Shaoying Nikki Lee, PhD, Associate Director, Clinical and Translational Science, Biora Therapeutics, Inc.


Abstract Title:

Development of a Novel Drug Delivery System (DDS) to Deliver Drugs Directly to the Colonic Mucosa to Improve Efficacy and Reduce Systemic Exposure for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

Abstract Number:

3831579

Session Title:

Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans

Date:

Thursday, January 19, 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. MST and Friday, January 20, 3:50 to 4:20 p.m. MST

Presenting Author:

Shaoying Nikki Lee, PhD, Associate Director, Clinical and Translational Science, Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

Poster presentations will be made available on the Biora Therapeutics website following the conference.

About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics is the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives. Biora envisions a world where patients have access to needle-free drug delivery and better therapeutic outcomes.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement or Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning the progress and future expectations and goals of our research and development efforts, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our plans, estimates, and expectations, as of the date of this press release. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, our ability to innovate in the field of precision medicine, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or clearance of our products on expected timelines or at all, our plans to research, develop, and commercialize new products, the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results, our expectations regarding future revenue generating opportunities with current or future pharmaceutical collaborators, our ability to raise sufficient capital to achieve our business objectives, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and those risks described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and other subsequent documents, including Quarterly Reports, that we file with the SEC.

Biora Therapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Chuck Padala
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
IR@bioratherapeutics.com
(646) 627-8390

Media Contact
media@bioratherapeutics.com


