U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.75
    +20.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,650.00
    +125.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,955.00
    +92.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +14.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.10
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0200
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,933.25
    +1,222.44 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.16
    +32.87 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

BIORCHESTRA Announces 45 Million USD Series C Fundraising

·4 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIORCHESTRA is a leading RNA therapeutics company whose lead programs focus on neurodegenerative diseases using its proprietary RNA-based drug and drug delivery platforms. Today, BIORCHESTRA announced the completion of its 45 million USD (54 billion KRW) Series C Fundraising as of 22nd February 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.)

Participants in the Series C were Daily Partners, IMM Investment, SBI Investment, LSK Investment, E&Venture Partners, Smilegate Investment, Quantum Ventures Korea, Stick Investment, Widwin investment, and NH Securities as FI (financial investors). GS holdings, Chong Kun Dang Holdings, and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical participated in the series C as SI (strategic investor). It is unusual for all existing shareholders who have participated in the series A, series B, and series B bridges to participate in series C fundraising as well. The financing was significantly oversubscribed with high demand from both existing and new investors. It is interpreted that not only the existing shareholders participated in the follow-up investment, but also the new participating institutional shareholders showed confidence as investors in the scientific foundation, business development, potentials of BIORCHESTRA growth and the social value of the BIORCHESTRA technology.

Branden (Jinhyeob) Ryu, CEO of BIORCHESTRA, said, "We are delighted with the support we received in this Series C financing from both existing and new investors. We have successfully completed the series C capital increase, thanks to investors who showed confidence in BIORCHESTRA technology. BIORCHESTRA will develop the world's first RNA-based treatment for neurodegenerative disease (Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis disease). This funding will allow us to both continue and expand our development activities through internal programs and strategic partnerships. In addition, we will verify our drug delivery system, BDDS™ through open innovation with global big pharmaceutical companies by establishing a stable production system in the pilot plant, which will be operating from this year, and continue to develop next-generation delivery systems such as mRNA delivery systems."

Dr. Louis O'Dea, BIORCHESTRA's CMO and US President, said, "BIORCHESTRA has developed a novel, breakthrough technology to deliver targeted therapies through the blood-brain barrier to address the unmet needs of patients with progressive, fatal, neurodegenerative diseases. The growing interest of established pharma and biotech companies and the confidence of our investors validate the scientific platforms and progress of BIORCHESTRA. We look forward to using this funding to accelerate the filing of our first IND and our entry into therapeutic clinical trials."

Young-Gil Kim, CFO of BIORCHESTRA, said, "Proceeds from this financing will support the expansion of our research and development activities and product pipeline, completion of our GMP facility, and initiation of our nonclinical toxicology programs leading to IND filing in 2023 for BMD-001, our leading clinical program in neurodegenerative disease. In preparation for IPO, we will adopt and stabilize internal control over financial reporting system and IFRS."

In 2021, BIORCHESTRA was selected as the awardee in the NYC Innovation QuickFire Challenge on Neuroscience. In January 2022, BIORCHESTRA signed a collaboration research agreement with SK Biopharm to develop a new drug for Epilepsy.

Branden (Jinhyeob) Ryu, CEO of BIORCHESTRA, and Dr. Louis O'Dea (a founding member of Moderna) has attended the Clinical Trial on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2021 in Boston and presented the therapeutic effect through microRNA regulation in neurodegenerative disease, received a lot of response from experts. In 2022, Branden (Jinhyeob) Ryu, plans to present the therapeutic effect of BMD-001 as a speaker at renowned international conferences such as RNA Leaders World Congress, DIA/FDA Oligonucleotide-Based Therapeutics Conference, RNA Therapeutics & Delivery US Congress, Formulation & Delivery UK Congress, and RNA Therapeutics Modalities Summit in 2022.

About BIORCHESTRA

BIORCHESTRA, with offices in Daejeon, South Korea, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is an innovative biotech developing ribonucleic acid (RNA) based therapeutics. Our goal is to change the therapeutic paradigm from symptoms treatment to diseases modifying therapeutics in neurodegenerative and other diseases.

The BMD is a therapeutic agent development platform that can control microRNAs that regulate multiple messenger RNAs (mRNAs) involved in pathological factors related to diseases. We believe that exclusively targeting single pathological protein, such as Aβ or tau, like most candidate AD therapies of other pharmaceutical companies is too late in the disease course to halt the progression of AD. This upstream regulation with anti-sense oligonucleotide aims to reverse the epigenetic changes in the AD brain induced by the overexpression of target microRNA-485-3p, which we have proven to induce Aβ/tau production, cognitive impairment and a reduction in synaptic plasticity. We have developed proprietary drug delivery system (BDDS™) for commercial drug development. Delivering the ASO via intravenous injection route, we observed target microRNA knock-down efficacy not only in cortex but also deep brain such as hippocampus even striatum and spinal cord as well.

For further information visit: www.biorchestra.com

Biorchestra Named Awardee in NYC Innovation QuickFire Challenge on Neuroscience - News | JLABS (jnjinnovation.com)

Speakers | RNA Leaders (lsxleaders.com)

Oligonucleotide-Based Therapeutics Conference (diaglobal.org)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biorchestra-announces-45-million-usd-series-c-fundraising-301488142.html

SOURCE BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • XAG Delivered the Largest Drone Fleet for Agriculture in Ukraine

    A total fleet of 100 units of drone sprayers has been recently fulfilled by XAG, making it the single largest order of drones for agricultural use in the history of Ukraine. XAG has been working with local businesses to meet the rapidly increasing demand for drone spraying service. The technology is believed to boost crop yields and lower the input costs due to high fuel prices. An adequate provision of such autonomous equipment can help farmers better prepare the upcoming agricultural season.

  • One person dead after shooting with Stockton police officer

    A person was shot and killed by a Stockton police officer just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Roberts and Rolerson roads west of Stockton.

  • Prosecutors seek to try teen as an adult in brutal arson-murder after Gascón lifts his ban

    It is the first such motion since L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón backtracked last week on his blanket ban on trying juveniles as adults.

  • Most Asian markets rise after Russia sanctions but nerves on edge

    Equities mostly rose Wednesday and oil prices stabilised as investors tracked developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis after world powers imposed less harsh sanctions on Moscow than feared.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

    VW is determined to unseat Tesla from the electric-vehicle throne. The duel between VW's Porsche and the Austin EV major is about to begin.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.