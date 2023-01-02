U.S. markets closed

Bioreactors Market is estimated to be US$ 9.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Bioreactors Market, By Control Type (Automated (MFCs), and Manual), By Material (Stainless Steel, Glass, and Others), By Scale (In Liters) (5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, and Above 1500L), By Usage (Full-Scale Production, Lab-Scale Production, and Pilot Scale Production), By End-Users (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research & Development Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioreactors Market are used in production of vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies and therapeutics. Different types of Bioreactors Markets are used for different types of biomolecules. Bioreactors Markets are used in food industries mainly for fermentation which are called as fermenters. Fermenter is a type of Bioreactors Market used specially for fermentation. Examples of fermented products are kombucha, kefir, and beer. Most important use of Bioreactors Markets is for production of medical and pharmaceutical compounds. Pharmaceuticals which are produced with plant and animal cells or micro-organisms are called as ‘biopharmaceuticals’. Recombinant proteins, vaccines, cells, genes, allergens, blood, tissues, blood components, are different types of biologics. Cell cultures which are cultured in Bioreactors Markets are microbial cell lines, mammalian cell lines, insect cell lines and yeast cell lines etc. Plant cells are used in cosmetic industries. Plant cells are cultivated in specific Bioreactors Markets are called as photo-Bioreactors Markets. Photo-Bioreactors Markets prioritize two parameters which are exposure to water and light. Part and tissue of plants are ingredient used in some cosmetics. Secondary metabolites has positive effects on human skin. Bioreactors Market are designed to produce substances and compounds with the help of cells. These produced compounds are used as finished products like beer and treated in additional processing steps to get an isolated compound like proteins and vaccines. Different forms of Bioreactors Market are widely used in healthcare, environmental protection, space exploration. Robust demand in various field help in stimulating the development of novel designs of Bioreactors Market geometrics & process control strategies. Bioreactors Markets are used in certain types of industries which produce certain type of biomolecules that depend on use of final product. Bioreactors Market feeds a sterile gas mixture like air into culture medium during the bioprocess. Constant stirring help in reducing the size of gas bubbles that arise in culture vessels by efficiently releasing oxygen into nutrient solution. Bioreactors Markets has lots of advantages as they help in reducing the risk of contamination or mutation of cell, more flexible with varying product systems, help in lowering capital investment which is compared to continuous process for identical Bioreactors Market volume, has higher material conversion levels which result from controlled growth period. However, wide applications and its importance has enhanced the target market growth.

The report “Bioreactors Market, By Control Type (Automated (MFCs), and Manual), By Material (Stainless Steel, Glass, and Others), By Scale (In Liters) (5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, and Above 1500L), By Usage (Full-Scale Production, Lab-Scale Production, and Pilot Scale Production), By End-Users (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research & Development Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

  • In October 2022, Froilabo has announced the launch of new fully automated lab-scale Bioreactors Markets. Fully automated Bioreactors Markets offer wide range of application possibilities suited to research, academia, optimization & process development, scale up & production.

  • In May 2022, Orius SAS has announced the launch of new type of Bioreactors Market ‘Biomebox’ which will be used for production of plant based high-value natural ingredients. Newly launched ‘Biomebox’ is a first indoor farming commercial solution which enables rich crop portfolio from fall growing plants to high density cultivation in climates ranging from tropics to high mountains. ‘Biomebox’ is a cost-effective entry solution for company to develop new applications easily.

  • In May 2022, Pall’s iCELLis Nano Bioreactors Market a fixed bed Bioreactors Market technology helps IBIS (Institute of Biomedicine of Seville) to develop the viral vector production for CAR-T therapy. Pall’s iCELLis Nano Bioreactors Market system has provides performance with extreme upstream expectations when combined with Polyplus’s PEIpro transfection reagent which help in reducing time consuming journey op optimization & process development.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Bioreactors Market is, increase in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of diseases and rate of urbanization. Different types of Bioreactors Markets are used for different types of biomolecules. Bioreactors Markets are used in production of vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies and therapeutics. Bioreactors Markets helps in ensuring survival of cell by adequate delivery of essential nutrients through three-dimensional tissue engineered construct. Bioreactors Market guide tissue structure, organization, & function through application of mechanical and chemical stimuli. Bioreactors Market reduce the risk of contamination, more flexible with varying biological systems, saves work & time, lab space of scientist who requires large number of microbes, cells, or products which they express, helps in improving reproducibility of growth, improves product formation & quality of product and increase the efficiency of cultivation. However, beneficial properties and wide use in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries is expected to boosts the demand for Bioreactors Market over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Bioreactors Market, By Control Type (Automated (MFCs), and Manual), By Material (Stainless Steel, Glass, and Others), By Scale (In Liters) (5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, and Above 1500L), By Usage (Full-Scale Production, Lab-Scale Production, and Pilot Scale Production), By End-Users (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research & Development Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Bioreactors Market accounted for US$ 4.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 9.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The Bioreactors Market is segmented based on control type, material, scale, usage, end-users, and region:

  • Based on Control Type, Bioreactors Market is segmented into Automated (MFCs), and Manual.

  • Based on Material, Bioreactors Market is segmented into Stainless Steel, Glass, and others.

  • Based on Scale (In Liters), Bioreactors Market is segmented into 5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, and Above 1500L.

  • Based on Usage, Bioreactors Market is segmented into Full-Scale Production, Lab-Scale Production, and Pilot Scale Production.

  • Based on End-Users, Bioreactors Market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research & Development Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others.

  • By Region, the Bioreactors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Bioreactors Market:

The prominent players operating in the Bioreactors Market includes, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, CESCO Bioengineering Co., Merck Group, JBT Corporation, Cellexus Ltd., Sartorius AG, Pall Corporation, IKA Company, Froliabo,  and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report: 

  1. Bioreactors Market, By Control Type

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Automated (MFCs)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Manual

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  2. Bioreactors Market, By Material, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Stainless Steel

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Glass

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  3. Bioreactors Market, By Scale (In Liters), 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • 5L-20L

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • 20L-200L

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • 200L-1500L

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Above 1500L

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  4. Bioreactors Market, By Usage, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Full-Scale Production

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Lab-Scale Production

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Pilot Scale Production

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  5. Bioreactors Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Biopharmaceutical Companies

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Research & Development Institutes

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

