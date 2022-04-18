Biorefinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% by 2026| Driven by Increasing Demand for Sustainable Energy Resources | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biorefinery market size is expected to grow by USD 651.89 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.56% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Energy independence is one of the key biorefinery market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, the Brazilian government took actions to counterbalance the bleak prospects for biofuels by increasing the quantity of ethanol that should be blended into gasoline from 25% to 27% and in biodiesel from 5% to 7%. The government has also raised taxes on gasoline to promote the production of biofuels. Other countries, such as Indonesia and Argentina, have also amplified their biofuel mandates from 5% to 10% and 8% to 10%, respectively. Numerous governments across the globe are spending heavily on enhancing the production of biofuels to reduce their reliance on energy imports.

Attractive Opportunities in Biorefinery Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Biorefinery Market Analysis Report by Technology (Industrial biotechnology, Physico-chemical, and Thermochemical) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Biorefinery Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global biorefinery industry growth is the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources. According to the World Bank Group, the global population is anticipated to grow by 34% from 2015 to 2050 to reach 9.2 billion in 2050. The urbanization rate is increasing at a rapid pace. The income levels of people are multiplying, which has led to an increase in the demand for energy. According to the recent data published by the International renewable energy agency (IRENA), in 2021, the global energy demand was expected to increase by 48% in the next 20 years, owing to an increase in the global population. Currently, 80% of the energy demand is met by fossil fuels. However, rapidly depleting fossil fuel reserves coupled with the negative environmental impact have driven research toward biofuel production. Thus, the growth of the global biorefinery market is expected to be highly driven by the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources.

However, the key challenge to the global biorefinery industry growth is the unexpected plunge in crude oil and natural gas prices. For instance, In early 2015, oil prices dropped below USD 52 per barrel from USD 100 per barrel in the mid of 2014. Crude oil prices fell further to USD 41 per barrel at the end of 2015 despite the futile efforts of OPEC to cut down production as a strategy to revive the dropping oil prices and reduce the mounting global supply surplus. Due to increasing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the economic slowdown in China, crude oil prices slumped further down to USD 30 per barrel in January 2016, which was the lowest price since February 2004. COVID-19 led to a decline in global industrial production mechanism, causing lower oil consumption, which decreased the barrel price furthermore in 2020. Such factors will challenge the market growth in the forecast period.

Some of the key Biorefinery Players:

The biorefinery market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abengoa SA

Cargill Inc.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Neste Corp.

ALTO INGREDIENTS INC.

POET LLC

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Valero Energy Corp.

BP Plc

Biorefinery Market Technology: Segmentation Analysis

Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Industrial biotechnology - size and forecast 2021-2026

Physico-chemical - size and forecast 2021-2026

Thermochemical - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Biorefinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 651.89 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.81 Performing market contribution North America at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Cargill Inc., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Darling Ingredients Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Neste Corp., ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., POET LLC, Renewable Energy Group Inc., Valero Energy Corp., and BP Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

