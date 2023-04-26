Biorefinery Market Grow Profitably & Reach USD 336.39 Billion to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study
Jersey City, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biorefinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation), Technology (Industrial Biotechnology, Physico-Chemical, and Thermochemical), Product (Energy driven, and Material driven) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The Global Biorefinery Market is estimated to reach over USD 336.39 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.
Biorefining is one of the essential supporting techniques for the bio-based sustainable economy, which closes the loop of fresh or unprocessed resources, water, minerals, and carbon. It is the sustainable bioprocesses that efficiently use biomass resources to produce a variety of commercial goods and metabolites. A biorefinery is a facility for the synergistic transformation of biomass into several biobased products (food and feed components, chemicals, materials, minerals, CO2) and bioenergy. (fuels, power, heat).
Long-term demand for advanced biofuels is anticipated to increase due to the need for safe, clean, and sustainable energy sources and regulatory mandates to improve their blending in automobile fuels. On the other hand, the market is constrained by a need for more knowledge about the benefits of advanced biofuels. Because of this, only a few countries have adopted biofuels. Yet, research is being done to create new sources of feedstock that might be utilized to produce biofuels and environmentally friendly manufacturing techniques, which will likely open up many options in the future.
Recent Developments:
In May 2022, The Panamanian government collaborated with a group of top energy businesses, led by SGP BioEnergy, to build the largest centre for the production and distribution of biofuels in the entire globe. The Biorefineria Ciudad Dorada (Golden City Biorefinery), which will be built in Colon and Balboa, Panama, in five years, will be the world's biggest advanced biorefinery and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production platform, producing 180,000 barrels of biofuel per day (2.6 billion gallons annually).
List of Prominent Players in the Biorefinery Market:
AB HOLDING SPA (Italy)
Assam Biorefinery Private Limited.,
Borregard AS,
BP PLC
BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH (Italy)
Chempolis (Finland)
Clariant
Cargill Incorporated,
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.,
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
IES BIOGAS srl (Italy)
Neste
Ørsted A/S (Denmark)
Renewable Energy Group,
Sekab, Green Plains Inc.,
TotalEnergies,
UPM Global (Finland)
Valero
Versalis SpA.
Vivergo Fuels
Wilmar International Ltd.
Zea2 Bioworks (U.S.)
Biorefinery Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market size value in 2022
USD 156.36 Bn
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD 336.39 Bn
Growth rate CAGR
CAGR of 9.06 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative units
Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered
Type, Product, And Technology
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
A blend of long-chain monoalkyl esters of fatty acids from renewable biological sources, including vegetable oils, is what makes up biodiesel. In recent years, it has become a viable alternative fuel for the transportation industry. Homogeneous catalytic transesterification is the traditional process for making biodiesel. Yet, the development of more affordable and environmentally friendly methods has been prompted by rising manufacturing costs linked to downstream purification stages.
These cutting-edge manufacturing techniques use no catalysts in supercritical settings as well as heterogeneous or enzymatic catalysts to manufacture biodiesel. The production and consumption of liquid biofuels have skyrocketed globally over the past twenty years. Public regulations that permit and, in many cases, promote the use of biofuels are the primary cause of the increase in their usage. one of the most prevalent tools by major countries is biofuel use mandates.
Challenges:
Using biorefinery technologies within the framework of the industrial revolution requires consideration of both economic and environmental sustainability. Biorefineries still have a lot of challenges, nevertheless. The entire production cycle for biorefineries is fraught with technical, economic, ecological, sociological, and long-term problems.
The acceptance of the "fossil-based economy" in the current market, the composition and availability of feedstock, the quantities required to meet market demand, the effectiveness of resource recovery, techno-economic viability, and sustainability are the main challenges facing biorefineries today. In order to decrease the environmental effect of the biorefinery project, life cycle assessment may offer comprehensive advice on the environmental setting during process optimization.
Regional Trends:
One of the largest aviation markets may be found in the North American continent, which also has a well-established fossil fuel-based infrastructure for land transportation. In order to reduce the greenhouse effect, North America has been in the forefront of reducing emissions. With major investments in R&D and a big number of biofuel patents to its name, the United States is the region's top producer of advanced biofuels. In 2021, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2022, the United States produced 643 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of biofuel per day, i.e., an increase of about 7.1% when compared to the previous year's value (602 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day).
Segmentation of Biorefinery Market-
By Type-
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
By Product-
Energy Driven
Material driven
By Technology-
Industrial Biotechnology
Physico-Chemical
Thermochemical
By Region-
North America-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
