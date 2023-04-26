Biorefinery Market Grow Profitably & Reach USD 336.39 Billion to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Jersey City, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biorefinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation), Technology (Industrial Biotechnology, Physico-Chemical, and Thermochemical), Product (Energy driven, and Material driven) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Biorefinery Market is estimated to reach over USD 336.39 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

Biorefining is one of the essential supporting techniques for the bio-based sustainable economy, which closes the loop of fresh or unprocessed resources, water, minerals, and carbon. It is the sustainable bioprocesses that efficiently use biomass resources to produce a variety of commercial goods and metabolites. A biorefinery is a facility for the synergistic transformation of biomass into several biobased products (food and feed components, chemicals, materials, minerals, CO2) and bioenergy. (fuels, power, heat).







Long-term demand for advanced biofuels is anticipated to increase due to the need for safe, clean, and sustainable energy sources and regulatory mandates to improve their blending in automobile fuels. On the other hand, the market is constrained by a need for more knowledge about the benefits of advanced biofuels. Because of this, only a few countries have adopted biofuels. Yet, research is being done to create new sources of feedstock that might be utilized to produce biofuels and environmentally friendly manufacturing techniques, which will likely open up many options in the future.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, The Panamanian government collaborated with a group of top energy businesses, led by SGP BioEnergy, to build the largest centre for the production and distribution of biofuels in the entire globe. The Biorefineria Ciudad Dorada (Golden City Biorefinery), which will be built in Colon and Balboa, Panama, in five years, will be the world's biggest advanced biorefinery and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production platform, producing 180,000 barrels of biofuel per day (2.6 billion gallons annually).

List of Prominent Players in the Biorefinery Market:

AB HOLDING SPA (Italy)

Assam Biorefinery Private Limited.,

Borregard AS,

BP PLC

BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH (Italy)

Chempolis (Finland)

Clariant

Cargill Incorporated,

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.,

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

IES BIOGAS srl (Italy)

Neste

Ørsted A/S (Denmark)

Renewable Energy Group,

Sekab, Green Plains Inc.,

TotalEnergies,

UPM Global (Finland)

Valero

Versalis SpA.

Vivergo Fuels

Wilmar International Ltd.

Zea2 Bioworks (U.S.)





Biorefinery Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 156.36 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 336.39 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 9.06 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type, Product, And Technology Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

A blend of long-chain monoalkyl esters of fatty acids from renewable biological sources, including vegetable oils, is what makes up biodiesel. In recent years, it has become a viable alternative fuel for the transportation industry. Homogeneous catalytic transesterification is the traditional process for making biodiesel. Yet, the development of more affordable and environmentally friendly methods has been prompted by rising manufacturing costs linked to downstream purification stages.

These cutting-edge manufacturing techniques use no catalysts in supercritical settings as well as heterogeneous or enzymatic catalysts to manufacture biodiesel. The production and consumption of liquid biofuels have skyrocketed globally over the past twenty years. Public regulations that permit and, in many cases, promote the use of biofuels are the primary cause of the increase in their usage. one of the most prevalent tools by major countries is biofuel use mandates.​

Challenges:

Using biorefinery technologies within the framework of the industrial revolution requires consideration of both economic and environmental sustainability. Biorefineries still have a lot of challenges, nevertheless. The entire production cycle for biorefineries is fraught with technical, economic, ecological, sociological, and long-term problems.

The acceptance of the "fossil-based economy" in the current market, the composition and availability of feedstock, the quantities required to meet market demand, the effectiveness of resource recovery, techno-economic viability, and sustainability are the main challenges facing biorefineries today. In order to decrease the environmental effect of the biorefinery project, life cycle assessment may offer comprehensive advice on the environmental setting during process optimization.

Regional Trends:

One of the largest aviation markets may be found in the North American continent, which also has a well-established fossil fuel-based infrastructure for land transportation. In order to reduce the greenhouse effect, North America has been in the forefront of reducing emissions. With major investments in R&D and a big number of biofuel patents to its name, the United States is the region's top producer of advanced biofuels. In 2021, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2022, the United States produced 643 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of biofuel per day, i.e., an increase of about 7.1% when compared to the previous year's value (602 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day).





Segmentation of Biorefinery Market-

By Type-

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Product-

Energy Driven

Material driven

By Technology-

Industrial Biotechnology

Physico-Chemical

Thermochemical

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

