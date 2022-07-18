U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.85
    -32.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,072.61
    -215.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,360.05
    -92.37 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.42
    -5.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +4.50 (+4.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0153
    +0.0066 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    +0.0089 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1030
    -0.3530 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,492.84
    +527.54 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.16
    +10.97 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

BioRegenx Engages Findit To Launch Online Marketing Campaign To Improve Brand Presence and Drive Traffic to Their Site

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FDIT

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by BioRegenx to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve and increase their organic search results and build their brand throughout social media.

BioRegenx will be receiving content creation and posting through Findit as well as social sharing. Findit will produce SEO-driven content regularly, driving traffic to BioRegenx and their subsidiaries to improve overall indexing in search engines.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that BioRegenx will receive as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will identify the URLs for BioRegenx that will be specific to the keywords that BioRegenx wants to highlight and drive traffic to. The content created through these URLs will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. As part of their marketing campaigns, videos may also be produced to aid in further indexing online.

Findit is in the process of setting up URLs for BioRegenx that are part of their campaign. URL Setup includes creating photo galleries with photos that include titles and descriptions that aid in indexing in search engines as well as setting up contact information and a back link to their website.

About BioRegenx
BioRegenx, Inc., (https://bioregenx.com/) a holding company, consists of Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, My Body Rx, LLC, and NuLife Sciences, Inc. BioRegenx and its subsidiaries combine the patented intellectual property of the breakthrough GlycoCheck medical testing device, the patented nutraceutical Endocalyx Pro, additional synergistic dietary supplement products sold under the My Body Rx brand, and a customer base of medical professionals and brand partners throughout North America.

Microvascular Health Solutions (MVHS) is a research and product development, sales, education, and marketing company that has developed the patented and clinically tested Endocalyx Pro™ dietary supplement to improve the health of the endothelial glycocalyx. In addition, MVHS manufactures, exclusively sells, and distributes the patented GlycoCheck™ software and Class 1 medical device that measures and analyzes the endothelial glycocalyx, a transparent lining inside all blood vessels.

My Body Rx™ is a manufacturing, sales and product development company that produces dietary supplements that complement and work synergistically with the patented and clinically tested Endocalyx Pro™ product to support and improve healthy aging and increase longevity.

NuLife Sciences, Inc. is a marketing and distribution company whose mission is to harness advanced technologies to redefine health and longevity. This is achieved by increasing understanding of the biology that controls lifespan and anti-aging in the human body. NuLife exclusively markets the My Body Rx™ supplement line. NuLife will also distribute GlycoCheck™, TruEpigenetics, and additional new products currently under consideration.

About Findit
Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:
Clark St. Amant
404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708967/BioRegenx-Engages-Findit-To-Launch-Online-Marketing-Campaign-To-Improve-Brand-Presence-and-Drive-Traffic-to-Their-Site

Recommended Stories

  • Legendary tech investor: We’re in a ‘generational bear market’

    According to one legendary investor, the market could still recover but will likely face "systemic obstacles" on that journey.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble as earnings season picks up

    U.S. stocks fell sharply into the final hour of trading Monday following news Apple plans to slow hiring and curb spending next year to prepare for a possible recession.

  • IBM Earnings Beat Estimates. The CEO Says Tech Demand Remains Strong.

    IBM posted better than-expected results, as the tech giant continues to make progress on its turnaround. "Demand is pretty strong and on a global basis," the CEO says.

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • Snap positions desktop version to compete with Zoom

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle examines Snapchat's subscription-based web version and the outlook on how this move may impact Snapchat content such as NBC's "Stay Tuned".

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Stock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks turned sharply lower after Apple Inc.’s plans to slow hiring added to investor worries that the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation will drop the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe S&P 500 extended losses in

  • Apple to slow hiring, spending for some teams next year - Bloomberg News

    The potential move would see Apple - the world's most valuable company - join a growing pool of American corporations including Meta Platforms and Tesla Inc in slowing hiring. Apple shares reversed course to trade down 1.6% at $147.6. The Bloomberg report said the changes would not affect all teams and that Apple was still planning an aggressive product launch schedule in 2023 that includes a mixed-reality headset, its first major new category since 2015.

  • Models wore just body tape to this swimsuit show in Miami Beach. Watch them in action

    He’s back at it.

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Apple drags markets lower, energy sector continues making gains

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre observes the market action heading into the final trading hour, in addition to the bond market, U.S. dollar, and Chinese stocks.

  • Apple reportedly set to slow hiring and spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss a new report that Apple will be slowing down hiring and spending in some of its divisions. The stock is dragging markets lower.

  • Sesen Bio Pauses Clinical Development Of Its Lead Bladder Cancer Candidate In US

    Based on a thorough reassessment Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The decision was based on a reassessment of the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial following recent discussions with the FDA. This decision enables Sesen Bio to conserve cash while assessing potential strategic alternatives. Additionall

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Exclusive-Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Defense is nearing an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp for around 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, three sources said on Monday, amid expectations of a price increase for the most common version of the jet due to lower quantities and inflation. Since then, production quantities and know-how have increased, helping the price of the stealthy fifth-generation fighter fall to $79 million as it gained buyers. The handshake agreement would come as the aviation industry gathered for the return of the Farnborough Airshow, aiming for a display of confidence after the devastation of COVID-19, even though the only records likely to be broken at the event in southeastern England are for sweltering temperatures.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Sachs earnings crush estimates, Bank of America profit drops

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.