Bioretec enters into a distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies for bioresorbable Activa products in Israel

HELSINKI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a globally operating Finnish medical device company and a pioneer in bioresorbable orthopedic implants, has entered into a distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies Ltd, a leading distributor of medical devices in Israel. Under the 5-year exclusive agreement, AMI Medical Technologies will distribute, promote and sell Bioretec's bioresorbable Activa implants in Israel. Bioretec's Activa portfolio, already sold in about 40 countries, consists of innovative biopolymer implants for pediatric, trauma, and sports surgery.

"I'm pleased to announce the distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies and expanding to one of the most significant markets for orthopedic devices in the fast-growing Middle East and Africa markets. Together with AMI Medical Technologies, we are committed to raising healthcare standards in Israel by introducing patient-friendly and healthcare cost-reducing medical technology. As Activa implants are bioresorbable, they eliminate the complications and secondary removal operations associated with permanent metallic implants. Our products bring significant benefits to both the patient and the healthcare system," says Timo Lehtonen, CEO of Bioretec.

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. With the U.S. and EU market authorization for the first RemeOs™ product expected in 2022, Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical possibilities. Better Healing - Better Life. www.bioretec.com.

AMI Technologies Ltd is a leading distributor of medical devices and innovative technology in Israel. Established in 1986, the company has been working in the medical industry for over 30 years and marketed successfully in its territory innovative, cost-effective products in high growth market segments by investing the resources required to develop new product concepts to ensure a leadership position in the emerging medical technology segment. This excellent market performance is based on the company's clear and focused business strategy, the diversity and uniqueness of its product portfolio, as well as the professional competence and scientific approach shared by its people. www.ami.co.il.

