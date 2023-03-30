U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,956.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,979.75
    +14.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.03
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4700
    -0.2750 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,630.60
    +538.51 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.32
    +20.35 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Bioretec is the first in the world to receive FDA approval for a bioresorbable metal product

PR Newswire
·6 min read

TAMPERE, Finland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a pioneer in bioresorbable[1] orthopedic implants, has today announced receiving the market authorization of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its pioneering RemeOs™ trauma screw to be used for healing of bone fractures aligned with the clinical trial[2]. Bioretec is the first and currently, the only medical device company to offer bioresorbable metal implants in the United States, the largest single market for orthopedic trauma products globally. The RemeOs™ trauma screw aims to make traditional titanium and steel implants redundant, eliminating the need for implant removal surgery. RemeOs™ supports orthopedic clinics in achieving their operational and healthcare goals, whilst strengthening the value proposition for patients suffering from ankle fractures.

RemeOs™ trauma screws are based on a proprietary bioactive and osteopromotive magnesium alloy introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. Bioresorbable metals combine the surgical techniques of traditional metal implants and the patient-friendly care and benefits of last-generation bioresorbable polymer implants. The RemeOs™ trauma screw is resorbed and replaced by new bone through the body's natural healing process, eliminating the need for removal surgery as the fracture and bone are healing.

The Breakthrough Device designation from FDA already recognized and validated the benefits of the RemeOs™ trauma screws and furthermore showed that there is a clinical need in the U.S. market for a true alternative for traditional metallic implants and a game changer in the treatment of fracture fixation.

RemeOs™ trauma screws support the human body's own natural healing processes without using substances foreign to the body. In a clinical environment, the screws have demonstrated the ability to promote extensive new bone growth in the treatment of fractures significantly better than traditional metal implants or other legacy bioresorbable implants on the market. In comparison to other clinically used products, Bioretec's bioresorbable orthopedic implant RemeOs™ offers significant cost-savings and reduced risk of complications based on the elimination of redundant removal surgeries alone.

The United States is the most prominent market globally for orthopedic products, accounting for 65% of the market worldwide. The market for trauma products is among the largest segments for orthopedic products and the main segment for Bioretec's RemeOs™ product lines. Some 5 million bone fractures occur every year in the United States. Ankle fractures are among the most frequently occurring fracture types in the adult patient population. Annually, 3.4 million[3] patients are treated in the U.S. for ankle fractures. Single-isolated ankle (malleolar) fractures are the most common type, accounting for 70% of the yearly incidence of all ankle fractures[4]. The U.S. ankle and foot market are estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% per year[5]. The company expects that RemeOs™ sales will grow gradually as the clinics and surgeons gain confidence in the innovative technology, as is customary for new orthopedic products.

"Regulatory market approvals are an integral and important part of the commercialization of the products in our industry. The market authorization for our RemeOs™ trauma screw in the United States is a historic and strategically critical step for us, as it opens the door for us to the largest individual market for orthopedic trauma products. This presents a large opportunity for both the RemeOs™ trauma screw and all other future products in our RemeOs™ pipeline. Since the market authorization submission to the FDA in May 2022, market and surgeon feedback and anticipation have continued to validate the expected demand for our products in the United States and Europe. We are excited that we can now begin to establish key collaborations with hospitals and clinical professionals specialized in ankle fractures in the U.S. Through these collaborations, we can bring the benefits of our innovative RemeOs™ trauma screw to patients healing from ankle fractures. A big thank you goes out to our excellent team for their hard work in reaching this historical milestone. I look forward to the next phase on our journey," says Timo Lehtonen, CEO of Bioretec Ltd.

In March 2021, Bioretec received Breakthrough Device status from the FDA for its RemeOs™ trauma screws, which are intended for orthopedic surgeries for bone fracture fixation (osteosynthesis) and deformity correction (osteotomy). Bioretec submitted the De Novo market authorization request to the FDA for the RemeOs™ trauma screw in May 2022. The De Novo request process is used when similar products do not yet have market authorization in the United States.

In addition to the United States, the FDA market authorization enables the sale and marketing of the RemeOs™ trauma screw in several other countries. However, at this stage, Bioretec is primarily focused on selling and marketing the product to the U.S. market.

Online event for investors, analysts, and media

Investors and media are invited to Bioretec's online event on today 30 March at 1 p.m. EEST, where CEO Timo Lehtonen and CFO Johanna Salko will comment on today's announcement and answer questions.

The Teams Live Event will be held in English. Questions can be presented during the event in English or Finnish using the Teams Q&A. A recording of the event will be available after the event on https://bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

To participate in the event, go to: https://www.bioretec.com/stream

Further enquiries

Timo Lehtonen
CEO
tel. +358 50 433 8493

Johanna Salko
CFO
tel. +358 40 754 8172

[1] In this press release the term (bio)resorbable is interchangeable with (bio)absorbable and (bio)degradable

[2] Holweg et. Al., Can Hardware Removal be Avoided Using Bioresorbable Mg-Zn-Ca Screws After Medial Malleolar Fracture Fixation? Mid-Term Results of a First-In-Human Study. Injury. 2022 Mar;53(3):1283-1288. doi: 10.1016/j.injury.2021.10.025. Epub 2021 Oct 30. PMID: 34758916.

[3] An Updated Epidemiology of Foot and Ankle Fractures in the United States: Complications, Mechanisms, and Risk Factors. J Foot Ankle Surg. 2022 Sep-Oct;61(5):1034-1038. doi: 10.1053/j.jfas.2022.01.010. Epub 2022 Jan 20. PMID: 35181206

[4] Ankle Fractures. [Updated 2022 Aug 15]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK542324/

[5] https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-foot-and-ankle-devices-market

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023 and in Europe, CE-mark is expected to receive during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/i/bioretec-tii1,c3162038

Bioretec TII1

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioretec-is-the-first-in-the-world-to-receive-fda-approval-for-a-bioresorbable-metal-product-301785531.html

SOURCE Bioretec

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use. What It Means for Emergent Bio’s Stock.

    Narcan, a standard treatment for opioid overdoses, will become available in U.S. retail stores later this year, as part of health officials’ efforts to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. The move should also pave the way for growing sales for Emergent Biosolutions which produces Narcan. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, for over-the-counter use.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • Top 3 Telemedicine Companies for 2022

    Telemedicine companies that represent a growing segment of the health care sector are seeing a surge in popularity both from investors and consumers.

  • Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug May Find Place On World Health Organization's 'Essential Medicines List'

    For the first time World Health Organization is reportedly considering adding obesity drugs to its "essential medicines list," used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the U.N. agency. A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for drugs to be included next month, Reuters reported, with an updated essential medicines list due in September. The request to consider obesity drugs were submitted by three doctors and a researcher in the U.S. cove

  • Private Medicare Insurers Blasted by Warren for Driving Up Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Big insurers who manage private Medicare plans are driving up seniors’ health costs, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said, urging the Biden administration to finalize new rules that would rein in how much the program pays companies.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built o

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • Forget 10,000 steps a day. Hitting this easier goal could be enough to help you live longer, experts say

    Dancing, swimming laps at a pool, and skipping the cart on the golf course are easy, fun ways to sneak extra steps into your daily routine—and maybe even extend your life.

  • The WHO will consider adding obesity drugs to the list of essential medicines

    As many as 13% of adults in the world are obese. And while obesity is diagnosed through the flawed indicator known as Body Mass Index (BMI), there’s no denying that a large number of people could benefit from obesity drugs—and not only in the rich world. In fact, the vast majority of people (70%) suffering from obesity are in low- and middle-income countries.

  • PE Firm Said to Pick Deutsche Bank for Indonesia Hospitals Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Falcon House Partners chose Deustche Bank AG to work on the sale of a majority stake in an Indonesian health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory Violatio

  • Narcan is finally approved to be sold over the counter in the US

    Opioid overdose treatment Narcan, made by Emergent Biosolution, will finally be available over the counter in the US. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) announced the decision on Tuesday (March 28) in an important win for advocates of measures to reduce the harm of drug use.

  • American women could be one Texas ruling away from losing access to mifepristone

    American women looking to end a pregnancy might soon be unable to take mifepristone, a drug used for medication abortion through the 10th week of pregnancy. A federal court in Texas is expected to rule on a lawsuit it heard earlier this month seeking to revoke the FDA’s authorization of the medication, which was issued in 2000.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets Approval of Psoriasis Drug in EU

    Bristol Myers' (BMY) Sotyktu gets approval from the European Commission to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Nears Completion of $8B SGFY Acquisition

    According to CVS Health (CVS), Signify Health, a leading healthcare platform, is set to play a critical role in advancing its healthcare services strategy.

  • US pharmacy chain CVS to bolster customer privacy protection after shareholder push

    Arjuna Capital, a Massachusetts-based investment adviser and frequent filer of shareholder resolutions, said it has withdrawn its proposal from going to a vote at the company's annual meeting this spring. Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. "Shareholders are concerned data will be accessed without consumer consent by states that criminalize abortion," Arjuna Capital's shareholder proposal had said.

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.