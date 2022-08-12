U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.25
    +13.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,399.00
    +95.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,357.75
    +46.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.50
    +8.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.26
    -0.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.38
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0308
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.29
    +0.55 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3600
    +0.3610 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,960.11
    -709.02 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.98
    -5.76 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.80
    +13.89 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Bioretec Ltd's Half Year Report 2022 (unaudited): Strong sales growth and RemeOs™ registrations on-going

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRETEC.HE

TAMPERE, Finland, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a summary of Bioretec Ltd's half year report 2022. The complete half year report with tables is attached to this release and available at company web pages at  https://bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/releases

January-June 2022 in brief

  • Net sales increased by 35.9% and amounted to EUR 1,422 thousand (1-6/2021: EUR 1,047 thousand).

  • Sales margin was EUR 1,018 (778) thousand or 71.6% (74.3%) of net sales, up by 30.8%.

  • Net profit (loss) amounted to EUR -1,367 (-2,791) thousand. Net loss for the comparison period was affected by the costs related to the equity funding expenses in June 2021.

  • Earnings per share (undiluted) were -0.10 (-0.26) euros.

Key events in January-June 2022

  • In January 2022, Bioretec entered into a supply agreement with Meotec GmbH in Germany for magnesium alloy raw materials for bioresorbable RemeOsTM products.

  • In May 2022, Bioretec announced having submitted a market authorization request for its bioresorbable RemeOs™ magnesium screw in the U.S. and specified the estimated timing of granting the market authorization. Bioretec estimates the market authorization in the United States to be granted during the second half of 2022.

  • In May 2022, Bioretec entered into a distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies for bioresorbable Activa products in Israel.

This half-year report is unaudited. Full year 2021 figures are audited.

Key Figures

EUR 1,000

H1 2022

H1 2021

Change, %

Vuosi 2021

Net sales

1,422

1,047

35.9 %

2,003

Sales margin

1,018

778

30.8 %

1,376

Sales margin, %

71.6 %

74.3 %


68.7 %

EBITDA

-1,196

-1,157

3.4 %

-2,497

EBIT

-1,285

-1,227

4.7 %

-2,666

Net profit (loss)

-1,367

-2,791

-51.0 %

-6,017

R&D spend on total costs, %

30.7 %

39.0 %


34.7 %

Equity ratio, %

52.5 %

57.3 %


50.6 %

Cash and cash equivalents 

3,847

865

344.7 %

6,621

Earnings per share (undiluted)

-0.10

-0.26


-0.43

Earnings per share (diluted)

-0.07

-0.15


-0.31

Number of shares at the end of the period (undiluted)

14,111,858

10,747,858


14,111,858

Number of shares at the end of the period (diluted)

19,679,006

19,099,006


19,679,006

Personnel (at the end of the period)

27

24

12.5 %

26

 

Timo Lehtonen, Bioretec Oy:n toimitusjohtaja:

" In December 2021, we took the first significant step in the commercialization of the RemeOs™ trauma screws based on bioresorbable magnesium alloy by filing for the CE mark under the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for the market authorization in the European Union and we estimate to receive the market authorization in EU during this year. Submitting the De Novo request for market authorization for our new products in the United States was a strategic step for us, as the United States is the world's largest individual market for orthopedic trauma products. Our goal is to be the first to commercialize bioresorbable metal implants in the U.S. market. I believe there is demand in this growth market for our products that contribute to patient healing, safety, and cost-efficiency in clinical care. The De Novo request provides a registration pathway for novel medical device for which there is no predicate device available in the U.S market. Based on the past discussions under the Breakthrough Designation program we estimate to receive the approval of the market authorization in the United States during this year.

Even though our net sales were record high in 2021, the first half of the year brought double digit growth of 36 %, and the positive trend strengthened further in the challenging global conditions where the global orthopedic market is estimated in 2022 to remain largely on the same level as in 2021. According to the estimate, the trauma market is likely to sustain growth in the low 4% range under these conditions.  The industry expectation is that the orthopedic market and revenue will stabilize in 2023. The orthopedic market is navigating a time of significant change. It has steadily adapted to the new market realities and societal shifts in the wake of the pandemic while also managing the acceleration of underlying trends like the value-based healthcare and shift to outpatient procedures. We have a golden opportunity to modernize the industry to avoid prominent and costly hardware removals as it prepares for a likely future with fewer resources and more patients.

Our long-term sales and marketing efforts in Asia in particular in China, started to bear fruit. In Europe, the growth was somewhat impeded by staffing shortages of healthcare personnel especially in Scandinavia lowering the number of elective surgeries. The hospital staffing shortages seem to be one of the biggest wildcards globally in orthopedics currently after the pandemic. We currently have sales in approximately 40 countries globally, and we keep identifying new market opportunities all the time. In May, we signed a distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies for bioresorbable Activa products in Israel. The world opening after two years of corona restrictions has made it possible for us to again participate in several conferences and trainings for medical personnel and to meet our existing and new customers.

Our sales margin for the first half also grew especially due to increased sales in Asia, while the sales margin percentage of net sales was slightly lower than in the comparison period, because raw material and logistics costs increased. Our supply chains have undergone an unprecedented stress test throughout the pandemic and lately also due to the global political situation. Therefore, we have co-operated closely with our suppliers and signed new supplier agreements such as the one with Meotec GmbH in January to manage this disruption, but the price and availability of raw materials may remain challenging. Logistics and freight costs are another item where we see significant increases. Strong sales and higher sales margin, on the other hand, contributed positively to the EBITDA, which was roughly on the same level as in the first half of 2021.

We are continuing to gather the clinical evidence and experience of our bioresorbable polymer based Activa products and to further expand the indication areas of those products. A post-market clinical follow-up study of bioresorbable intramedullary nail (Activa IM-Nail™) in pediatric diaphyseal forearm fractures continues on schedule, and the first interim results from 76 patients were published in the distinguished scientific journal Children in May with good clinical outcome. An investigator-initiated clinical trial to treat pediatric wrist fractures with Activa IM-Nail™ is also proceeding as planned, with 50% of patients treated at the end of June 2022. Additionally, good clinical results were reported from retrospective clinical studies of using the Activa Pin™ in fixation of children's wrist fractures and elbow fractures.

I would like to thank the entire Bioretec team for their commitment to active sales and product development in the first half of the year, our distributors for their smooth co-operation, and our customers and investors for their trust in us. Together we will enable better care for orthopedic patients."

Tampere, 12 August 2022

Board of Directors

Bioretec Ltd

For additional information about the report:

Timo Lehtonen                                                               Johanna Salko
toimitusjohtaja                                                                talousjohtaja
+358 50 433 8493                                                          +358 40 754 8172
timo.lehtonen@bioretec.com                                         johanna.salko@bioretec.com

Certified advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, p. +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. With the U.S. and EU market authorization for the first RemeOs™ product expected in 2022, Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical possibilities.

Better Healing – Better Life. www.bioretec.com

Appendix

Bioretec Ltd half year report January – June 2022 (PDF)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-ltd-s-half-year-report-2022--unaudited--strong-sales-growth-and-remeos--registrations-on-go,c3613176

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20509/3613176/1613975.pdf

Bioretec Half year report 2022_12082022

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioretec-ltds-half-year-report-2022-unaudited-strong-sales-growth-and-remeos-registrations-on-going-301604876.html

SOURCE Bioretec

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Masayoshi Son Is Now Down $4 Billion on His SoftBank Side Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victor

  • Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?

    Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark, Chicken Soup for the Soul

    Yahoo Finance Live host Brian Cheung looks at several trending stocks making moves in the after hours trading session.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.