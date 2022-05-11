U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.45
    -41.60 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,995.08
    -165.66 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,431.80
    -305.87 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.02
    -24.77 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.46
    +5.70 (+5.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    +10.80 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0630 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8200
    -0.6100 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,846.53
    -1,789.35 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.02
    -45.67 (-6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Biosafety Tech Company R-Zero Names Tamara Adams as Senior VP of Worldwide Sales

·2 min read

As demand for healthier indoor spaces soars, global business leader to head international sales team and drive innovative customer-centered solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increased focus on improving the health and safety of indoor spaces, industry-leading biosafety technology company R-Zero announced today that Tamara Adams has been named the senior vice president of worldwide sales.

R-Zero has named Tamara Adams as the senior vice president of worldwide sales.
R-Zero has named Tamara Adams as the senior vice president of worldwide sales.

Recognized for her innovation and delivery of high-value customer service, Adams brings a strong track record of building and leading global sales teams for companies like Oracle and, most recently, Honeywell, along with a deep background in built environments and healthcare.

"The need for healthier buildings has never been more urgent and apparent. As R-Zero continues to grow to meet demand, we're thrilled to have Tamara on board to help expand our reach and impact globally," said Grant Morgan, co-founder and CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is at the forefront of an entirely new era, helping organizations create and maintain safe, healthy, productive environments to provide people the safety and security they want and deserve. Tamara's leadership and expertise will help accelerate and strengthen R-Zero's position as global leaders in the healthy building space."

"The health and safety of our shared spaces are vital as we move forward as a society. And, I'm excited to join a company that's paving the way in providing solutions and focusing on helping even more organizations worldwide have healthier indoor environments," said Tamara Adams, senior vice president of worldwide sales for R-Zero. "This is a crucial moment in the history of how we make buildings healthier for the people who live and work in them, and I'm looking forward to bringing my background and experience to help drive R-Zero's mission and business forward."

Before Honeywell, where Adams served as the vice president of global sales, services and marketing, she led PerkinElmer's Global Sales and Service organization for the life science, food, and industrial verticals. Previously, during her time at Medidata, she led the global sales team for their SaaS platform. Tamara notably spent 17 years at Oracle, where she held multiple roles and ran a segment of their Global Account Programs for ERP and CRM, serving as the vice president of CRM SaaS for ten different verticals.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without using chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. R-Zero is backed by leading venture capital firms DBL Partners, World Innovation Lab, and SOSV/HAX; Mayo Clinic; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, impact, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. https://rzero.com/ (PRNewsfoto/R-Zero)
R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. https://rzero.com/ (PRNewsfoto/R-Zero)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosafety-tech-company-r-zero-names-tamara-adams-as-senior-vp-of-worldwide-sales-301545365.html

SOURCE R-Zero

Recommended Stories

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • Moderna parts ways with CFO after his former employer, Dentsply Sirona, discloses investigation

    Moderna Inc. says the former Dentsply Sirona Inc. executive just appointed as its chief financial officer “departed, effective immediately” yesterday after Dentsply disclosed an investigation into possible financial irregularities.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • Apple's stock drops below the March low to complete bearish pattern

    Shares of Apple Inc. were diving 3.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The decline comes amid a broad selloff in the technology sector, and even though the technology behemoth didn't issue any press releases or file anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.0% while the Dow industrials fell 124 points, or 0.4%. The drop takes the stock below the March 14 closing low of $150

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.

  • Further weakness as Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) drops 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 12%

    One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely...

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.