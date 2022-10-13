BioScience Managers Announces the Appointment of Dr. David Atkins as Managing Partner to Continue its Growth in Digital Health

MELBOURNE, Australia and LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioScience Managers, the international healthcare investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Atkins MBA PhD in the role of Managing Partner. Working alongside founder and Managing Partner, Jeremy Curnock Cook, David will be responsible for driving the future growth of BioScience Managers in new and existing geographies and to build on successes in digital health.

David has extensive experience in both the investment in and management of emerging technologies and operational experience within a broad range of businesses at the most senior level. He has deep experience in R&D, product development and commercialisation across biotech, medical device, IVD and data-driven solutions in all global markets. He joins after leading Congenica, a digital health scale-up in Cambridge, UK, through several major financing rounds that attracted a global network of investors that supported Congenica's rapid international growth. Previously, he held senior leadership roles in Johnson & Johnson, Danaher and Medicover. His 22 years at Johnson & Johnson included global and regional senior leadership positions. David began his career in Australia as a research scientist in the emerging field of human gene therapy.

BioScience Managers is a long standing and successful international investor in the biosciences space, headquartered in Melbourne Australia, but investing in healthcare companies globally, and with a keen focus on the fast-emerging digital health industry.

BioScience Managers' strategy is to take a meaningful stake in both private and public healthcare companies with clear technological and market advantages. With close to AUD$250m funds under management, BioScience Managers has a current portfolio of some 20+ investments in life sciences, digital health and techbio companies across Europe, the USA and Australia.

Current investments include Saluda Medical, that has developed and received FDA approval of its closed loop neuromodulation technology that enables real time measurement of spinal electrical nerve signals on the same electrode array that is used for stimulation in pain management; and Canary Medical Inc. that develops medical implant and data management devices that collects and processes medical data, including the first-ever smart knee in the world to receive FDA clearance. In partnership with the world's leading orthopaedic company, Zimmer Biomet, Canary is launching its smart knee into the USA market.

Notable successful exits have included Avita Medical in 2020 which delivered an 8 x return on investment.

Jeremy Curnock Cook, BioScience Managers' founder and Managing Partner said, "I am delighted to welcome David to the team at an exciting time in the convergence of bioscience and tech, with innovative companies driving solutions to the cost-effective improvement of healthcare and patient outcomes.

"David's skills and vast breadth of expertise align with the needs of BioScience Managers as we invest in the future of our firm and our investee companies. He has experience across a broad range of life science and healthcare, most recently in the application of digital health to genomics. He has worked in and led companies globally from start-up ventures, scale-ups, turnarounds and high-growth enterprises."

David Atkins, BioScience Managers' newly appointed Managing Partner said, "I am excited by the opportunity to help steer the growth of a successful investment team and to increase our ability to support the delivery of the promise of digital health for patients across the globe. I also welcome the opportunity to add value by proactively engaging with our current portfolio to deliver commercial success and returns for investors."

In addition to his full-time role at BioScience Managers David currently serves on the Board of the UK BioIndustry Association, is Trustee of Gene People and a member of the UK National Genomics Board.

About BioScience Managers - www.biosciencemanagers.com

BioSciences Managers is an international healthcare investment firm that finances and enables innovative science and technology with the potential to transform healthcare. Its team has a diverse skill set, decades of international experience and proven success in healthcare investing and in the pharmaceutical industry. Its strategy is to take a meaningful stake in private and public healthcare companies with clear technological and market advantages, adding value by proactively engaging with management to deliver commercial success and returns for investors. The firm has consistently delivered annualised net IRR >20% (up to 40%) for the funds that it has managed.

About David Atkins MBA PhD - www.linkedin.com/in/datkins1/

Accomplished global healthcare leader with global markets experience in a broad range of life science and healthcare. Expertise includes clinical and molecular diagnostics, anatomic pathology, wound management, minimally invasive and general surgery, orthopaedics, sterilisation, aesthetics and cell and gene therapy. Business leadership Internationally in US, Canada, EU, Emerging Markets (Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America). Start-up ventures, scale-ups, turnaround and high-growth enterprise expertise. Broad functional capability in sales and marketing, R&D pipeline, product development, QRC and operations and business development. Successfully led seed, series B and series C financing as well as operational experience in public markets.

David studied in the USA, Australia and the UK. He has an MBA, Finance from Columbia Business School, a Postgraduate Certificate in Pharmacology from UNSW, a PhD in Molecular Virology from John Innes Institute and a BSc in Biological Sciences from the University of East Anglia.

