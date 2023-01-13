U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

Biosensors Market to Reach US$ 65.2 billion Globally, by 2033 at 9.5% CAGR : Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The market in the UK is expected to account for US$ 2.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023 to 2033. The market in the country during the forecast period is expected to register an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 billion.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyzes that the market for Biosensors is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 9.5% over the period of 2022 to 2033.

The biosensors market is being driven by an increase in chronic illnesses such as diabetes, an increase in biotechnology research and development, and an increase in demand for homecare equipment. The increased use of biosensors in glucose monitoring systems has resulted in market expansion. However, market growth is expected to be hampered by the high costs associated with these devices, as well as a lack of willingness to embrace new treatment devices. Improvements in biosensor technology, on the other hand, that add portability, are expected to drive market growth.

Nanotechnology-based biosensors are expected to be profitable in a variety of industries, including food analysis, imaging operations, and microbial activity monitoring. The market is consolidating as a result of the increasing popularity of medical equipment and customised drugs, as well as a greater demand for non-invasive biosensors and increased research collaboration and agreements among various producers.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16430

Because of their ability to assess fitness as well as the onset and progression of illness, biosensors are widely used in home-based healthcare by patients. As a result, the market is expected to expand throughout the forecast period. A variety of non-medical activities, as well as technological advancement, are expected to broaden its applicability and, as a result, support its growth. Pregnancy testing, cholesterol testing, blood glucose testing, and drug detection are some of the healthcare services that are expected to have a positive market impact.

Government projects aimed at improving proteomics and genomics are expected to drive the biosensors market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Because of the increased demand for biosensors, global manufacturers are accelerating and improving their manufacturing processes by implementing cost-effective solutions. A few of the key players in the biosensors market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Pinnacle Technologies Inc., Ercon, Inc., DuPont Biosensor Materials, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan, Inc., QTL Biodetection LLC, Molecular Devices Corp., Nova Biomedical, Molex LLC, TDK Corporation, Zimmer & Peacock AS, and Siemens Healthcare.

Buy Complete Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16430

Some of the recent developments of key Biosensors providers are as follows:

  • In January 2022, Roche and Sysmex agreed to a Global Business Partnership (GBP) to provide haematological diagnostic services. The new collaboration will use IT technology to improve clinical decision-making and the consumer experience. This long-running, fruitful collaboration is still going strong, providing haematological diagnostic improvements to labs worldwide.

  • In December 2020, Abbott announced that FreeStyle Libre 2, its next-generation sensor-based glucose monitoring device, has been approved by Health Canada for adults and children (4 years and older) with diabetes.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Biosensors Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Type (Medical, Food Toxicity, Bioreactor, Agriculture, Environment and Others), Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical, Piezoelectric and Optical), End-Use (Home Healthcare Diagnostics, PoC Testing, Food Industry, Research Laboratories and Security & Biodefence) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16430

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

View Complete Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/biosensors-market

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Temporary Pacing Leads Market Size: The market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 583.9 Million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032.

Vestibular Testing System Market Share: The vestibular testing system market is expected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 195.1 million by 2032.

Veterinary Antibiotics Market Trends: The veterinary antibiotics market is expected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 5.8%, and reach US$ 20,277.5 million by 2032.

Veterinary Orthopedic Drills Market Demand: By 2032, the market for veterinary orthopedic drills is expected to increase to US$ 36.8 million, with a CAGR of 2.9%.

Angiography Devices Market Growth: The overall sales of angiography devices are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 22,112 Million by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


