U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,837.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,172.75
    +8.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.50
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.81
    +1.53 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.72
    -0.91 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8120
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,662.18
    +523.74 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.19
    +12.94 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.35
    -11.57 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical, Optical), By Application (Medical, Agriculture), By End User (POC Testing, Food Industry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251017/?utm_source=GNW

Biosensors Market Growth & Trends

The global biosensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. The primary driving reasons for market growth are many applications in the medical/healthcare sector, increased demand in the bioprocessing industry, and the rapid technological advancements in the drug screens area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the biosensor industry has experienced rapid expansion in recent years due to the expanding number of hospitals around the world which will result in high adoption of biosensors because they are cost-effective and time-saving, which are driving the biosensor market.

According to the FDA, surging demand for home-based point of care devices due to the COVID-19 pandemic will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the near future.Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver in the growth of the market.

For example, the U.K. established the Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition, a wide-area biosensor competition, in April 2020. This competition aims to provide cutting-edge technology for Phase 2 of the Wide-area Biosensor Program, which will locate and detect harmful biological pathogens in the field. In April 2020, for example, Australian researchers developed the world’s first biosensor capable of monitoring changes in pH levels in cancer and stroke patients. Furthermore, growing demand for biosensors in drug development and bioreactors is likely to drive market expansion in the near future, owing to biosensors’ increasing technological capabilities.

Biosensors Market Report Highlights
• By technology, the electrochemical biosensors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the widespread applications for quantification and analysis in biochemical and biological processes
• Based on the application, the medical segment dominated the market in 2021. This device is considered an essential tool in the detection and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes and cancer
• In the Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in biosensors research and development and constantly improving healthcare facilities in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251017/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $93 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $93 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases

  • Is the Surge in Alibaba Stock Warranted? Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese stocks like e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) looked great to investors for quite a while. BABA had a massive market to pursue and at least some government support to help if things turned sour. Then, the very real potential of delisting emerged. That left overseas investors like those in the U.S. skittish about further investment. However, recent developments gave Chinese stocks new life in trading on Monday thanks to a potential move that could defuse the risk. Specifically, China offere

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.

  • We're Adjusting Our Costco Strategy as Bearish Signals Appear

    COST did rally in the past month but now a change in our technical strategy is needed as bearish divergences have appeared. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has not made a new high to confirm the new price high and that is a bearish divergence -- the new price high is not matched by the movement of the indicator. The 12-day price momentum study shows roughly equal highs from February to March even though prices made new highs - this too is a bearish divergence.

  • European Farmers Turn to GM Feed to Replace Corn From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers are set to buy more genetically modified animal feed from the U.S. and South America after Russia’s invasion cut off corn shipments from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: U.S. Readies More Russian Sanctions This WeekThe war

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Soared 25.7% in March

    Interest in bolstering the supply of critical materials for EVs behooved this mining stock last month.

  • Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion. Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices.

  • The Cost of Gas Is Sky High. Oil Execs Will Face Questions About Price Gouging.

    Oil company executives will appear at a Congressional hearing this week as consumers across the country are seeing record gas prices at the pump.

  • European markets fall as US halts Russian bond payments

    European stocks were in the red on Tuesday as western allies pile further pressure on Moscow after reported Russian atrocities in Bucha, just outside Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

  • U.S. Auto Sales Plunge In Q1; GM, Ford See Headwinds Easing

    Lower auto sales are due to tight supplies from the pandemic-fueled chip shortage. Demand remains robust.

  • Oil prices: Expect 'spectacularly' higher airfares, says analyst

    Jet fuel prices in the Northeast are sky-high, threatening a further spike in airfares.

  • Packaged-Food Sales Are Still Strong as Dining Out Comes Back

    The latest data, as parsed by Piper Sandler, show that retail sales are still strong for many brands, if down from their pandemic highs.

  • Natural Gas Markets Sluggish

    Natural gas markets have been back and forth during the trading session on Monday, even though the Germans have already suggested that they are not willing to pay rubles for Russian natural gas.

  • Oklahoma To Introduce Crypto Mining Friendly Bill This Year

    The bill will be introducing incentives for miners, which will also help reduce the tax that the mining companies have been facing.

  • UK shoppers turn to own-label food as inflation bites, research shows

    British shoppers are increasingly choosing own-label products to help counter surging inflation, according to research by NielsenIQ that showed overall supermarket spending down on a year ago when COVID lockdown measures were in place. Sales of branded grocery products fell by 5.1% in the four weeks to March 26, while sales of own-label, or private-label, products created for chain stores were down 1.9%, the market research company said. "As we leave behind the pandemic, it's clear that shoppers are re-evaluating what they spend," said Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ UK head of retailer and business insight.

  • Jet fuel prices on East Coast spike to due to tight supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses why jet fuel prices are soaring and the outlook for crude oil.

  • Oil extends rally on prospect of fresh Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the United States and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Russia over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, raising concerns of tighter global supply, while Iran's nuclear talks with world powers stalled. Brent crude was up 90 cents, or 0.8%, to $108.43 a barrel at 0801 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 78 cents, or 0.8%, at $104.06 a barrel. "With the European Union working on new sanctions that may target Russia’s oil industry, crude prices could edge up in the near term," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.