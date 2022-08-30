U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

BioSig Strengthens Marketing and Sales Teams, Appoints National Account Executives to Scale Commercial Growth

BioSig Technologies, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BSGM
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
BioSig Technologies, Inc.

Westport, CT, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Company increases sales efforts and strategy, adds new National Account Executives to accelerate commercial growth

  • Strengthens marketing team with new marketing and communications programs highlighting competitive market advantage


BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company advancing electrophysiology workflow by delivering greater intracardiac signal fidelity through its proprietary signal processing platform, today announced that it has expanded its marketing and sales teams to scale and support the national commercial rollout of its PURE EP™ System.

BioSig recently doubled the size of its sales organization, with plans of tripling it before the fourth quarter of this year. The Company appointed a new team of National Account Executives who will be strategically located throughout the U.S. to support and accelerate sales growth and adoption of the PURE EP™ System. The new sales executives will expand the Company’s growing commercial pipeline, as it continues to see an increase in medical centers entering into 60-day evaluation agreements for its novel signal processing technology.

Additionally, BioSig has expanded its marketing team, with investment in top-tier industry talent that will help drive and enhance the Company’s brand equity and awareness to better reflect the Company’s values. These new efforts include a fully integrated marketing and communications strategy that will support the commercial team and should provide the tools to increase BioSig’s competitive position in the market.

“As a growing enterprise, we are dedicated to sourcing, developing, and retaining the best talent for our company. I view our recent investment in our commercial, sales, and marketing teams as a complimentary catalyst for BioSig’s new commercial strategy and longterm growth. We are thrilled to have attracted these outstanding industry leaders, and look forward to leveraging their wealth of knowledge and expertise,” said Gray Fleming, Chief Commercialization Officer, BioSig Technologies, Inc.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company's first product, PURE EP™ System, is a novel signal processing and acquisition platform designed to extract advanced diagnostic and therapeutic data that enhances physician workflow and increases throughput. PURE EP™ was engineered to address the limitations of existing EP technologies by empowering physicians with superior signals and actionable insights. The Company is in a national commercial launch of the PURE EP™ System. The technology is in regular use in some of the country’s leading centers of excellence, including Mayo Clinic, and Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP™ System in a multi-center study at centers of excellence including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center  was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library. Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP(T.M.) signals over conventional sources.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market conditions and the Company’s intended use of proceeds, (ii) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (iii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iv) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (v) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (vi) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vii) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Andrew Ballou BioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 55 Greens Farms Road Westport, CT 06880 aballou@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x133


