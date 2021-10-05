U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.12
    +60.66 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,446.95
    +444.03 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,469.34
    +213.86 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.67
    +26.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +1.71 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    -11.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0530 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4010
    +0.4830 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,007.96
    +2,571.59 (+5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.59
    +20.22 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.80
    +72.79 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market size worth $ 11.92 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.05% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The predominance of chronic diseases, the growing interest of the researchers and scientists towards the introduction of advanced mAbs is accelerating the adoption of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market" By Product (Erythropoietin (EPO), Human Growth Hormone (HGH), Granulocyte- Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)), By Application (Anti-Cancer and Anti-Inflammatory/Autoimmune), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market size was valued at USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.92 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.05% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=193802

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Overview

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market includes sales of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and associated services by entities (such as organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, which are practiced to handle patients with chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and autoimmune disease. Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are extremely similar to actual monoclonal antibodies in terms of safety, pharmaceutical quality, and efficacy, and are employed to promote immunity by identifying and neutralizing foreign bodies.

The percentage of cancer is increasing year over year. As per the American cancer society (ACS), in 2020, approximately 1.8 million new cancer cases are foreseen in the United States. Consequently, the predominance of chronic diseases including cancer is supposed to encourage the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Further, the introduction of advanced mAbs is also foreseen to drive the global biosimilar monoclonal antibody market. Besides, there is an increase in the geriatric population globally. In 2019, there were approximately 703 million people aged 65 years or over in the world. The number of older persons is predicted to rise to 1.5 billion in 2050. Worldwide, the share of the population aged 65 years or over increased from 6 percent in 1990 to 9 percent in 2019. Owing to this, there has been an increase in the prevalence of diseases, such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, which is boosting the market growth. However, stringent government regulations towards the absence of pre-analytical tests hinder this growth.

Key Developments

  • In April 2021, Biocon Biologics Ltd, a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has announced that it has been awarded with the 2021 Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) from the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE). The company received an Honorable Mention award for its monoclonal antibodies drugs substances manufacturing facility located at Biocon Park.

  • In May 2021, FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hospira, 3SBio, Accord Healthcare, AET Biotech, Allergan, Amega Biotech.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By Product

  • Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By Application

  • Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market By Application (Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer), By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cancer Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Biologics Market By Product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cellular Based Biologics), By Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market By Product (Antibodies, Reagents, Equipment), By Application (Diagnostic, Research, and Forensic), By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassays/Immunochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Technologies), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Research, In Vitro Diagnostics), By End-User (Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 antibody reagent companies detecting reagents for protecting patients

Visualize Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-940
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-mabs-market-size-worth--11-92-billion-globally-by-2028-at-15-05-cagr-verified-market-research-301393048.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • NIH Chief Francis Collins to resign, AstraZeneca seeks COVID treatment authorization

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel to break down the latest COVID news, including AstraZeneca’s push to receive FDA authorization for a new COVID treatment and the head of the NIH Francis Collins set to resign by the end of the year.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Widens to Record on Consumer-Goods Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened to a record in August, reflecting a pickup in the value of imports of consumer goods and industrial supplies.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe gap in trade of goods and ser

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Dynavax Partners with DOD to Develop Adjuvanted Plague Vaccine

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company, has inked a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for $22 million over two and a half years to develop a recombinant plague vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018. Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 1.7% on Monday. As per the terms of the agreement, a Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted by Dynavax, combining its CpG 1018 adjuvant with the DOD’s rF1V vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is likely to commence i

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • Sinking Shares of Alibaba Need a Long Repair Process

    One Real Money subscriber sent an email asking me to look at Alibaba . In this updated daily bar chart of BABA, below, we can see that prices have continued to sink lower after being stopped out. Using math, the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointed down as sellers of BABA remain more aggressive.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Facebook Is Back Online. Here’s What Caused the Outage.

    Tech giant Facebook said the outage on its platforms, which lasted around six hours, was due to an internal technical problem.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Oil, Gas Prices Surge to New Highs Because OPEC Is Sticking to the Plan

    Oil prices at three-year highs after oil-exporting countries pass on increasing production to help global economy face current energy crunch.

  • Facebook whistleblower testifies before Congress, outage affects billions worldwide

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what's taking place at Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's Senate meeting and how Zuckerberg is recovering from yesterday's outage.&nbsp;

  • EV charging company Wallbox goes public via SPAC

    Enric Asunción, Wallbox CEO and Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live from the floor of the NYSE for Wallbox's trading debut.

  • Oil Rises From Seven Year-High as OPEC Sticks to Output Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed from a seven-year high as traders assessed OPEC+’s decision to keep supplies fairly tight even as the world grapples with a natural gas crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFutures in New Yor

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • Winter energy crisis warning as Opec refuses to tame oil prices

    Oil could hit $120 a barrel -- analysts