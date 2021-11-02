U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Biosimilar Pipeline Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.5% by 2027 | AllTheResearch

AlltheResearch
·6 min read

PLEASANTON CA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest research report on “Biosimilar Pipeline Market by Product (Human Growth Hormone, Interferon, Insulin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Peptides, Others); by Service (Contract Research and Manufacturing, Clinical Trials); by Applications (Oncology Disease, Blood Disease, Growth Hormone Deficiencies, Auto-Immune Disease); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Rest of the World): Global Forecasts 2021 To 2027”, published by AllTheResearch. According to research study The Global Biosimilar Pipeline Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players Pfizer Inc., Bicon, Amgen Inc., Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd, AstraZeneca and more with market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography.

The report covers Leading Countries and analyses the potential of the global Biosimilar Pipeline industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Request for sample copy of the report including ToC, Tables, and Figures with detailed information at https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/788

The driving factors influencing the growth of global biosimilar pipeline market include rise in adoption of biosimilar products, growing prevalence for chronic diseases such as cancer, immune diseases, and blood diseases. In addition to this, growing government initiatives in term of funds and grants further trigger the growth of the market. Rising healthcare expenditure and growing disposable income further leverage the growth of the industry.

The key players operating in the Biosimilar Pipeline market are:

Pfizer Inc., Bicon, Amgen Inc., Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Lupin Biotech., Zydus Cadila, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Syngene, Ipca, BioGenomics Ltd., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Bioviz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bio Sidus S.A., Alvotech, Heteropharma, Bio-Tetra Solutions, and more

Key Findings:

  • Based on product, monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to presence of strong pipeline for the same

  • Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market due to growing number of key players and increasing number of biosimilar pipeline products in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness fastest growth during forecast period.

Regions covered in Biosimilar Pipeline Market report:

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Any Questions/Queries or need help? Speak with our analyst at @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/788

Based on region, North America projected to grow during forecast period owing to increasing number of biosimilar products in pipeline in this region. Moreover, rising geriatric population, presence of healthcare infrastructure, high investment in research and development activities, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and immunosuppressant diseases, are expected to leverage the growth biosimilar pipeline market.

Availability of key market players in this region and growing number of manufacturing units further fuels the growth of the Biosimilar pipeline industry. In addition to this, technological advancements, and government spending on healthcare services fuels the growth of the biosimilar pipeline market in this region.

The Global Biosimilar Pipeline Market Segmentation:

Global Biosimilar pipeline Market by Product

  • Human Growth Hormone

  • Interferon

  • Insulin

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Peptides

  • Others

Based on product, monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period due to increase in use of monoclonal antibodies in different therapies such as covid-19 infection.

Global Biosimilar pipeline Market by Service

  • Contract Research and Manufacturing

  • Clinical Trials

Based on service, clinical trials segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to increase in research activities.

Global Biosimilar pipeline Market by Application

  • Oncology Disease

  • Blood Disease

  • Growth Hormone Deficiencies

  • Auto Immune Disease

Oncology segment is expected to leverage the growth of the Biosimilar pipeline market during the forecast period owing to high utilization of biosimilars for cancer treatment.

For more Customization, Contact us at https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/788

COVID-19 Impact on the Biosimilar Pipeline Market Analysis

Covid-19 has positively impacted the growth of biosimilar pipeline market. During covid-19 outbreak, Hetero's biosimilar version of Tocilizumab (Tocira) received Emergency Use Authorization from DCGI to treat covid-19 infected patients across the globe. This created havoc in key biopharmaceutical companies for the development of other equivalent products. However, FDA has declined biosimilar product approvals in 2020, that led to increase in number of biosimilar products in pipeline.

Table of Content

  1. Introduction

  2. Regulatory Landscape for Biosimilar Pipeline Analysis

  3. Biosimilar Pipeline Market by Product

  4. Biosimilar Pipeline Market by Service

  5. Biosimilar Pipeline Market by Application

  6. Regional Analysis

  7. Key Strategic Insights

  8. New Raw Material Sources

  9. Key Market Trends / Recent Developments

  10. Competitive Scenario

  11. Key global players

Buy Now @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/buy-now/788

Recent News & Developments in Biosimilar pipeline Market

  • By September 2021, Merck is expected to terminate LEAP-011 trial of Keytruda in combination with Lenvima for first-line bladder cancer patients.

  • In July 2021, AstraZeneca pipeline products include various investigational therapies in different clinical development stages. Calquence ECHO (small molecule, 1st line mantle cell lymphoma)-LCM project has been submitted for regulatory approval and it is expected to be launched in more than one market. This will expand the product portfolio of AstraZeneca.

  • In June 2021, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Bioeq AG entered into a strategic partnership for commercialization of Lucentis® and expansion of their product portfolio in Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Israel.

Important Questions Answered

  • What is the growth potential of the Biosimilar Pipeline market?

  • Which company is currently leading the Biosimilar Pipeline Industry? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2021-2027?

  • What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

  • Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

  • How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

  • What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

  • What will be the total production and consumption in the Biosimilar Pipeline Market by 2027?

  • Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Biosimilar Pipeline Industry?

  • Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

  • Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Content Source @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/press-release/biosimilar-pipeline-market

View our Recently Published Report:

Viral Vector Market

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery System Market

Long Term Care Market

CONTACT: AllTheResearch: 5890 STONERIDGE DR, SUITE 216, PLEASANTON CA 94588 Contact Name: Rohan S. Email: contactus@alltheresearch.com Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028


