Biosimilars Market by Application and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Biosimilar report by Technavio highlights major market trends, biosimilar market potential, top revenue-generating segments, and other factors impacting the market size.
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimilars market is poised to grow by USD 31.40 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the price advantage of biosimilars over biologics will offer immense growth opportunities, market access barriers for biosimilars will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biosimilars Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biosimilars market report covers the following areas:
Biosimilars Market size
Biosimilars Market trends
Biosimilars Market industry analysis
This study identifies government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilars market growth during the next few years.
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Biosimilars Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Biosimilars Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist biosimilars market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biosimilars market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biosimilars market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biosimilars market vendors
