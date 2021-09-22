Biosimilars Market by Application and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Biosimilar report by Technavio highlights major market trends, biosimilar market potential, top revenue-generating segments, and other factors impacting the market size.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimilars market is poised to grow by USD 31.40 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Latest market research report titled Biosimilars Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the price advantage of biosimilars over biologics will offer immense growth opportunities, market access barriers for biosimilars will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biosimilars Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biosimilars market report covers the following areas:

Biosimilars Market size

Biosimilars Market trends

Biosimilars Market industry analysis

This study identifies government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilars market growth during the next few years.

Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Biosimilars Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Biosimilars Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biosimilars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biosimilars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biosimilars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biosimilars market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Oncology and hematology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Immunology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nephrology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

