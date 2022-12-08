U.S. markets closed

Biosimilars market size to increase by USD 42,227.12 million: Europe to contribute 46% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biosimilars Market by Product Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 42,227.12 million at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biosimilars Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global biosimilars market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). Europe is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The expected approval of multiple biosimilars for blockbuster drugs like Lantus, HUMIRA, Neulasta, Herceptin, and REMICADE, which are currently under review by the EMA, the resumption of paused research studies, and the launch of new biosimilars are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The biosimilars market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AbbVie Inc.: The company offers biosimilars under the brand Humira.

  • Amgen Inc.: The company offers biosimilar services such as extrapolation and clinical trials.

  • Biocon Ltd.: The company offers biosimilars such as Insulin Glargine, Rh-insulin, and Insulin Glargine Disposable Pen.

  • Biogen Inc.: The company offers biosimilars for Ophthalmology and Immunology.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

  • Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the price advantage of biosimilars over biologics, the patent expiry of major biologics, and government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines. However, the access barriers for biosimilars are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By product type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, human growth hormone, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market size is expected to increase by USD 8.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.17%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent regulatory policies may impede the market growth.

  • The human insulin drugs market size in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 137.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. The rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil is notably driving the human insulin drugs market growth in Brazil, although factors such as the high cost of human insulin drugs may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this biosimilars market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the biosimilars market size and contribution of the market in focus to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market industry across Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biosimilar market vendors.

Biosimilars Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 42227.12 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.9

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Europe at 46%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Republic of Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gedeon Richter Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mabion S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global biosimilars market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 6.3 Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Human growth hormone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Oncology and hematology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Nephrology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.5 Biocon Ltd.

  • 12.6 Biogen Inc.

  • 12.7 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • 12.8 Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 12.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.11 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.12 Gedeon Richter Plc

  • 12.13 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

  • 12.14 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 12.15 Mabion S.A.

  • 12.16 Novartis AG

  • 12.17 Viatris Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Biosimilars Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosimilars-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-42-227-12-million-europe-to-contribute-46-of-market-growth---technavio-301697078.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Searches on Chinese travel sites surged and social media platforms were flooded with delight and relief on Wednesday as the public cheered the biggest loosening of some of the world's strictest COVID policies. China's relaxation of its rules includes allowing infected people with mild or no symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling domestically, marking an apparent end to the hugely unpopular zero-COVID strategy. The policy has kept the number of infections in China extremely low by global standards but also choked its economy and had a devastating impact on the lives of many people.