Biosimilars market size to increase by USD 42,227.12 million: Europe to contribute 46% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biosimilars Market by Product Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 42,227.12 million at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Global Biosimilars Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global biosimilars market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). Europe is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The expected approval of multiple biosimilars for blockbuster drugs like Lantus, HUMIRA, Neulasta, Herceptin, and REMICADE, which are currently under review by the EMA, the resumption of paused research studies, and the launch of new biosimilars are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The biosimilars market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers biosimilars under the brand Humira.

Amgen Inc.: The company offers biosimilar services such as extrapolation and clinical trials.

Biocon Ltd.: The company offers biosimilars such as Insulin Glargine, Rh-insulin, and Insulin Glargine Disposable Pen.

Biogen Inc.: The company offers biosimilars for Ophthalmology and Immunology.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the price advantage of biosimilars over biologics, the patent expiry of major biologics, and government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines. However, the access barriers for biosimilars are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By product type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, human growth hormone, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this biosimilars market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the biosimilars market size and contribution of the market in focus to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biosimilar market vendors.

Biosimilars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42227.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.9 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gedeon Richter Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mabion S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biosimilars market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Human growth hormone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Oncology and hematology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Nephrology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Amgen Inc.

12.5 Biocon Ltd.

12.6 Biogen Inc.

12.7 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.8 Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

12.9 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

12.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

12.11 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

12.12 Gedeon Richter Plc

12.13 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

12.14 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.15 Mabion S.A.

12.16 Novartis AG

12.17 Viatris Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

